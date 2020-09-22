I am neutral on this company given the economic uncertainty, competition, and transformation which will take time to play out.

The US and European markets are relatively mature, and Global Payments is essentially treading water. The future lies with emerging markets, where competition includes upstarts.

The company’s financial performance echoes the general US economy, which is recovering but may have setbacks this winter.

Global Payments is initiating a transformation in its issuer platform that will be provided on AWS. This will increase global reach and reduce risk due to a limited number of issuers.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) is a global leader in payment technology, offering software and services to all parties involved in payment transactions, including issuers, merchants and consumers. The company’s legacy competitors include Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) and Fiserv Inc. (FISV), all three of which, including Global Payments, have been undergoing major M&A activity in the last 1 ½ years, reflecting the relative maturity of the market, at least in the United States and Europe, where growth is primarily achieved by M&A, not by disruptive products. Global Payments also has to compete with newer arrivals such as Square, Inc. (SQ) at the lower end (micro merchant) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) for online payments.

M&A Activity

While Global Payments merged with Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), Fiserv acquired First Data (FDC) and Fidelity National Information Services acquired Worldpay (WP). The Global Payments / Total System Services merger appears to be the most attractive of the three, and according to Morningstar:

The targeted cost synergies are the most modest, but we think the deal has the most capacity to reduce costs without impeding growth. Additionally, of the three deals, this merger is the only one involving two companies that both have acquiring operations. Given that we believe scale is critical to competitive positioning in the industry, this combination should immediately strengthen Global Payments’ economic moat.”

(Source: Morningstar)

The merger had other benefits, including the fact that Global Payments now possessed activity data from both merchants and consumer, something that could greatly assist in the war against fraud. Antifraud capability could be beneficial to merchants, particularly in the growing online space.

Issuer Processing Platform

With the TSS merger complete, Global Payments now has an issuer processing business, a business that is highly concentrated among card issuers. Losing just one issuer or having one contract renegotiated could be detrimental to the company's financial performance.

Therefore, the announcement that Global Payments made during the latest earnings report, indicating that it would collaborate with AWS to provide a cloud-based issuer processing platform, is quite significant. This new initiative will reduce the risk associated with issuers and greatly also extend the application’s global reach, tripling the total addressable market (TAM).

(Source: Global Payments)

The platform will be Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and will include APIs that allow institutions to integrate Global Payments' technology within business software applications.

(Source: Global Payments)

Global reach is important for the company as it attempts to expand internationally, where the market for electronic payment has more room to grow than in the relatively mature USA and EU markets.

While the agreement with AWS is worded as if it is a partnership between the two companies, it is simply a business agreement. Global Payments is using the AWS platform to distribute its application, and it is not a partnership in the sense that the two companies are an alliance. In fact, Fiserv, Global Payment’s competitor, powers Amazon Pay (AMZN). So, it is best not to assume that there is some beneficial relationship, other than the fact that AWS is a great global platform to run on.

While I believe that the issuer processing platform is a positive development for Global Payments, this business represents less than 30% of total revenue, and it will take time for the platform to develop and attract institutions. I do not foresee that there will be an immediate impact on performance, and it will probably take years to see the positive effect on revenue.

Stock Performance

While there are a lot of positive developments going on within Global Payments, these initiatives are not translating into stock performance. In fact, the stock price is substantially lower now than immediately prior to the pandemic.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

There is a good reason for this anemic performance, as Global Payments revenue dropped 14% YoY in Q2 2020 on a combined Global Payments/TSS basis. The company’s performance tracks Visa (V)/Mastercard (MA) credit volumes. While there has been some gradual improvement in the economy throughout the summer, it is still limping along. In the US alone, there have been more than 100,000 businesses that have gone bankrupt since the start of the pandemic. Without further government stimulus, I anticipate that another 100,000 will not make it. This is not a good situation for any business model dependent on the economy.

Stock Valuation

The plot below illustrates how Global Payments stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward EV/Sales versus forward revenue growth. (Note: Please refer to a recent article for more information on the scatter plot relative valuation technique.)

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

Global Payments is sitting slightly above the best-fit line on the scatter plot, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued on a relative basis relative to its peers.

Summary and Conclusions

Global Payments is a global leader in payment technology. The company has approximately 8% market share in the United States, focusing on smaller merchants. 25% of its business is international. Electronic payment technology is fairly mature in the US, and Global Payments will need to expand internationally in order to achieve above-normal growth. The merger with TSS and running the issuer processing business on AWS are both good moves, growing Global Payments' international business. But the new strategy will take time to develop.

In the meantime, we are immersed in a recession of unknown duration, and the recession is taking its toll on Global Payments. This company is a legacy player that not only competes with other legacy players such as Fidelity National Information Services and Fiserv, but also upstarts such as Square and PayPal, that appear to be generally capturing significant amounts of the electronic payment transactions business globally.

My proprietary relative valuation technique suggests that Global Payments stock is modestly overvalued relative to other software stocks. While this valuation wouldn’t normally prevent me for being bullish on the company, it is one of several considerations that lead me to a Neutral rating at the present time. It is worth revisiting this rating once the economy starts to improve, presumably in conjunction with a vaccine or other method to address the pandemic.

There is one more item that I wish to cover before I sign off for today. Readers may be interested in knowing that according to the latest quarterly report, a Superior Court jury awarded a final judgment to Frontline Processing Corp. for $135.2 million in a contract dispute between Frontline and Global Payments on September 30, 2019. Global Payments is appealing the decision and has not recorded a liability on the consolidated balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.