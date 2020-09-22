All 3 Indexes Lower - Weekly Market Notes September 21, 2020
Includes: BIL, DDM, DFVL, DFVS, DIA, DOG, DTUL, DTUS, DTYL, DXD, EDV, EEH, EGF, EPS, EQL, FEX, FIBR, GBIL, GOVT, GSY, HUSV, IEF, IEI, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, OTPIX, PLW, PSQ, PST, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RISE, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHO, SCHR, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SHV, SHY, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TAPR, TBF, TBT, TBX, TLH, TLT, TMF, TMV, TNA, TQQQ, TTT, TWM, TYBS, TYD, TYO, TZA, UBT, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UST, UWM, VFINX, VGIT, VGLT, VGSH, VOO, VTWO, VUSTX, VV, ZROZ
by: Baird
Summary
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3%. The S&P 500 fell 0.64% while the NASDAQ Composite fell 1.16%.
Central banks have taken extraordinary measures to provide liquidity to the markets over the past six months.
The technology sector will continue to benefit from the growing trends in internet retail, education, entertainment, medicine and work.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.