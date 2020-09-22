Weekly CEF Commentary | September 6, 2020

We go through some funds to keep an eye on that are looking a bit interesting for those that are both traders and buy-and-holders.

Given the increase in the VIX, it is not surprising that CEF discounts widened across the board. But NAVs did okay on the bond side.

Interest rates eased back down - again- after spiking. We think this could be a recurring theme for the rest of the year. Brief spikes with some rate fears.

We go through what is an interesting macro picture including why the markets sold off- blame Robinhooders playing with options!

Macro Picture

The market became decidedly risk-off this week but with no major catalysts to drive it. The tech sector led the move lower with investors taking profits from the strong August rally. Despite all the carnage, the Nasdaq was down just over 3% on the week.

Data by YCharts

It was the magnitude of the move on Thursday and Friday that caught so many off guard. The two-day decline at its worst was nearly 10% for the Nasdaq. The rotation from growth to value could be the culprit as interest rates again jumped. We've seen this play before with rates increasing rapidly (usually over a single or two-day period). This scares people and causes a bit of a rotation out of growth and into value stocks like banks. But then the 10-year treasury rate quietly migrates back down to where it was previously.

The volatility index spiked from sub-25 at the start of the week to 35- illustrating the fear in the market.

What is the likely driver of this tech selloff? I posted two articles on the chat on Friday morning with a good explanation of what possibly was occurring.

How Options-Market Amateurs Might Have Tripped Up Big Tech

Mystery Solved: Days Like This Are Whatthe VIX Warned About

First, it was a bit strange that given the recent rally in the S&P 500, the VIX (volatility index) was rising. This is a rare feat. The culprit seems to be the options market which had seen a significant amount of skew towards call buying. A call option is a bullish bet on a stock or index.

It appears that new, retail investors (yes, perhaps Robinhooders!) were purchasing these call options on tech names to amplify their potential gains. In doing so, it forces the dealers to hedge their position (as the seller to these retail investors) by purchasing the shares helping to drive up the price. We are now seeing the unwinding of all of that.

The question is how long it persists. Many of the options being purchased were weeklies which expired on Friday. Perhaps that means that the volatility in the tech space is done. Hard to know.

In other news, the labor dept reported August jobs figures which showed that the US has now recovered half of the pandemic losses. The economy added another 1.37M jobs in August, about where the market was expecting, and the unemployment rate fell sharply from 10.2% in July to 8.4% in August. In aggregate, we lost 22 million jobs in the blink of an eye in March and April and have regained approximately 11 million of those.

In other news, congress may be closer to a deal on a new stimulus package but that package may be "skinnier" than what the market originally wanted. Extended unemployment benefits have been expired for over a month but it doesn't seem to have affected hiring or credit card spending/ delinquencies. But with the return to volatility, it may spur congress to act faster.

Equity Comments:

Given the destructive nature of the 1918 flu pandemic, it's surprising how well the US stock market performed during this period — at least based on the somewhat scant information available. It appears that the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) held steady over the course of 1918 before sharply increasing in 1919. While the S&P 500 Index as we know it today wasn't created until 1926, stock market data from the Cowles Commission and Robert Shiller show a similar story: Most stocks held steady or rose throughout the 1918 flu pandemic.

If we examine US stock market data from the 1957 and 1968 pandemics, we also see similarly mild stock market reactions. As it related to market reaction in a pandemic, none of the historical periods saw market declines of more than 10%. The market chart for the COVID-19 pandemic is remarkable not for how quickly stocks bounced back, but for how deeply they initially sold off.

The stock market isn't the economy — and I certainly don't want to imply that the stock market's rebound during the pandemic means there aren't serious consequences for the economy and human lives. And we may continue to see more long-lasting shifts in economic behavior — even after the worst of the virus passes — that will ripple through the stock market. These shifts could benefit some sectors and hurt others. But for the narrow issue of whether we should be surprised if stocks shrug off the ills of COVID-19, it appears this could be par for the course.



CEF Commentary

With the jump in the VIX (see above), it is no surprise we saw some discount widening on the week. Bond CEFs saw discounts widen by 42 bps in a week to -6.19% while equity CEF widened 38 bps to -12.12%. Only a few sectors saw overall discounts tighten with MLPs accounting for the majority of that. However, MLPs were the worst performing sector falling 5.26% in the week in price.

The best sector movers on the week on price last week only were up marginally showing the weakness in the CEF universe.

More instructive is NAV performance in the week. Most of the pain over the last five days were centered on the tech sector but most of the market experienced some degree of weakness. But NAVs are what matters if we are holding and NAVs and price are what matter if we are trading.

The best NAVs last week were in Emerging Market Income funds which, on average, rose 1.34%. Senior loans also rose nicely by 90 bps while investment grade and limited duration were up around one-third of a percent.

The worst performing NAVs were primarily in the equity side with MLPs down 4.6%, non-US equity down 2.7%, energy/natural resource funds down 2.6%, and convertible funds down 2.5%. The sell off in convertibles makes the sector overall look attractive with an average one-year z-score of -1.4. Covered calls and equity tax-advantaged are also cheap and worth a look here at -1.1 and -1.5 z-scores, respectively.

With the large move lower in most prices, there are no longer any sectors that are overbought.

The best performing Core fund on the week was Western Asset Mortgage Opp (DMO) which rose 4.6% with most of that coming in one day (and one afternoon!) The reduced the discount by 3.7% just as we added to our position weight in the Core. I do think it is still a solid hold here and near fair value. If I were to see the shares get back above par or +1% to +2% premiums, it may make me re-evaluate my larger position.

Most of the mortgage funds did well last week on price including Nuveen Multi-Market (JMM) +1.78%, PIMCO Income Opp (PKO) +1.7%, and Nuveen Mortgage Opp (JLS) +1.0%.

But the top performers on NAVs were primarily in the floating rate space with Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) seeing a NAV increase of 1.3%, EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) NAV +1.2%, and Blackrock Floating Rate Strat (FRA) NAV up 1.1%. Core holding Blackrock Credit Allocation (BTZ) also did well with its NAV rising 1.25%.

That largest discount change came from Western Asset High Yield Opp (HYI), an unleveraged term fund that liquidates in 2027. The fund now trades at a -7.5% discount and carries a nice 7.9% yield. The tailwind yield is now 1.5%. You can see the small opp in the chart below:

Another fund that got cheaper was DoubleLine Opportunistic (DBL) which is now at a discount for the first time in a while. The discount is minor at -1.1% but that a one-year z-score of -0.6. Not massively compelling but definitely keep an eye on it. You could even throw out a stink bid in the high $18s.

Some other funds to watch:

Blackrock Credit Allocation (NYSE:BTZ) as we mentioned earlier for the strong NAV but the price didn't keep up. The discount widened by 1.2% on the week to -9.4%. This is an area that is attractive to me and I was able to get some shares in the $13.90s on Friday.

as we mentioned earlier for the strong NAV but the price didn't keep up. The discount widened by 1.2% on the week to -9.4%. This is an area that is attractive to me and I was able to get some shares in the $13.90s on Friday. Invesco High Income 2024 (IHTA) : We mentioned this one on the term trust article on Saturday. The target term discount widened out by 1.5% on the week increasing the tailwind yield to 2.0%, a level that interests us as a buy. Total expected return is now 9.5% per year when we add the tailwind yield to the covered yield of 7.5%.

: We mentioned this one on the term trust article on Saturday. The target term discount widened out by 1.5% on the week increasing the tailwind yield to 2.0%, a level that interests us as a buy. Total expected return is now 9.5% per year when we add the tailwind yield to the covered yield of 7.5%. Western Asset Muni Defterm Opp (MTT): This is a near-term liquidating muni CEF that is liquidating in April. The discount is now -2.7% for a tailwind yield of 2.5%. The covered yield is a tax-free 3.0% created a nice total yield near 6% for this relatively safer muni fund. The NAV has trended lower with most of the rest of the muni space.

This is a near-term liquidating muni CEF that is liquidating in April. The discount is now -2.7% for a tailwind yield of 2.5%. The covered yield is a tax-free 3.0% created a nice total yield near 6% for this relatively safer muni fund. The NAV has trended lower with most of the rest of the muni space. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income (BIT): This fund is worth a look. Its yields 9.23% (not covered) and the discount is nearing -10% when the average is about -8%. It has one of the best performing NAVs over the last month as well rising over 6%. Keep on eye on this one, especially if you can snag shares at a -10% or greater discount as the NAV pull will eventually pull the price.

Outside of Core CEFs:

Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD): The fund jumped over 4% more than the NAV this week on news that they would be entering a standstill agreement with Saba and conducting a 50% tender offer. The NAV has been nicely upward moving. Keep an eye on this one as I think we may see the discount widen a bit from here as some selling profit taking occurs opening up a window of opportunity to play this tender as well. But as of now, most of this juice has been squeezed.

Guggenheim Continues To Shift Away From Taxable Munis

Guggenheim Taxable Muni (GBAB) modified the fund's investment polices and approved a name change last week. The changes take effect around November 19th, 2020. The fund noted that the changes provide the fund with greater flexibility while remaining consistent with the overall investment objectives.

The Trust will expand its non-fundamental 80% investment policy to include, in addition to taxable municipal securities, other investment grade, income-generating debt securities. In addition to the 80% investment policy change, the Trust will (i) remove certain limitations on the composition of the other 20% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes (“Managed Assets”), (II) remove the limitation on illiquid investments and (III) add a policy to invest at least 50% of its Managed Assets in taxable municipal securities.

In connection with the above changes to the investment policy, they will be changing the name to Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust. I think they could have made it a little longer. But I digress. The ticker symbol will not change and will remain "GBAB".

BrandywineGlobal Income Opp (BWG) Commences Tender Period

I received the tender corporate action from Western Asset on their BrandywineGlobal Income fund. This is a snippet of what the email looked like notifying me of that tender.

At Fidelity, you just click on "Accounts and Trade" and then "Statements" and then one of the tabs is "Account Records". From there you can vote your shares IN FAVOR of tendering.

Closed-End Fund News

Distribution Increase (>2.5%)

EV Senior Income (EVF): Distribution increased by 12.9% to $0.035 from $0.031

Templeton Emerging Market Income (TEI): Distribution increased by 12.4% to $0.0399 from $0.0355

Delaware Enhanced Global Div & Inc (DEX): Distribution increased by 2.9% to $0.0528 from $0.0513

EV Floating Rate 2022 Target (EFL): Distribution increased by 2.7% to $0.037 from $0.036

MFS Ind High Income (CIF): Distribution increased by 2.6% to $0.01933 from $0.01884

Distribution Decrease (>2.5%)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Nrg Infra (CEN): Distribution decreased by 90% to $0.0225 from $0.225.

Nuveen Muni 2021 Target (NHA): Distribution decreased by 54% to $0.006 from $0.013

EV High Income 2021 Target (EHT): Distribution decreased by 33.3% to $0.02 to $0.02 from $0.03

Nuveen Corp Income Nov 2021 (JHB): Distribution decreased by 22.2% to $0.0245 from $0.0315

Nuveen Emerging Market Debt 2022 (JEMD): Distribution decreased by 10.7% to $0.0335 from $0.0375

JH Income Securities (JHS): Distribution decreased by 8.6% to $0.3455 from $0.3778

Tri-Continental Corp (TY): Distribution decreased by 7.15% to $0.2622 from $0.2824.

Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM) : Distribution decreased by 4.6% to $0.0145 from $0.0152

Royce Value Tr (RVT): Distribution decreased by 3.8% to $0.25 from $0.26,

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR): Distribution decreased by 3.4% to $0.014 from $0.0145

Tender Offer

Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD): The fund announced that the board authorized a cash tender offer for up to 50% of the shares at a price equal to a -1.5% discount (98.5% of NAV) immediately following the expiration of the tender. The commencement of the tender will be announced at a later date. The tender offer will not expire prior to December 20, 2020. The Fund will pay for any Common Shares tendered in the Tender Offer prior to December 31, 2020. The Fund will repurchase Shares tendered and accepted in the tender offer in exchange for cash.

The tender offer is pursuant to a settlement agreement between the Fund and Saba Capital Management, L.P. (“Saba”) and certain associated parties. Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Saba has agreed to immediately withdraw its nominations of three candidates for election to the Fund’s Board of Trustees and its proposal to terminate the Fund’s investment advisory agreement with Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Inc. and to terminate its pending proxy contest at the Fund’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. During the effective period of the settlement agreement, Saba has agreed to (1) be bound by the terms of the settlement agreement, including to comply with certain standstill covenants, and (2) vote its Shares in favor of the Board’s nominees, in favor of any proposal with respect to which the Board recommends a vote in favor of such proposal, and against any proposal with respect to which the Board recommends a vote against such proposal.



Wind-Up Period

Nuveen Muni 2021 Target Term (NHA): The fund is entering the "wind up" period as it plans to liquidate in March 1st of next year. The fund is a “target term” fund that will cease its investment operations and liquidate its portfolio on March 1, 2021 and distribute the net proceeds to shareholders, unless the term is extended for a period of up to six months by a vote of the fund’s Board of Trustees.

During the wind-up period the fund may deviate from its investment objectives and policies, and may invest up to a 100% of its managed assets in high quality, short-term securities, including U.S. Treasuries. High quality, short-term securities for this fund include securities rated investment grade (A-/A3 or higher or unrated but judged by the fund’s managers to be of comparable quality) with a final or remaining maturity of 397 days or less, so long as the maturity of any security in the fund does not occur later than September 1, 2021.



Action: The fund is on track to return its anticipated objective of $9.835 of NAV. The current NAV is $9.81. If you can get shares at a 1% discount, this is a great place to park capital. I always have a few stink bid limit orders out there in case. The holding period will be about 7 months (or less if I choose to sell). However, if I could purchase at a -1% (or greater discount), I capture that capital gain (plus 2.5 cents as the NAV increases towards that target price) in addition to the distribution amount of $0.013 per month. You will receive at least 5 additional distribution plus a likely final distribution on March 1 in addition to the final liquidation amount.

That is 6.5 cents of distributions (at least) plus $9.835 for a total of $9.90. The current price is $9.78 which is a 1.23% total return, most of which is tax-free. At $9.75, the total return is 1.53%.

Statistics

Weekly CEF sector analysis:

Weekly Core CEF analysis:

Weekly ALL CEFs analysis:

-----------------

