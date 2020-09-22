Between Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Raytheon (RTX), Lockheed is the favorite from a year-to-date performance. LMT stock is flat for the year (down just 2.51% at the time of writing) while Raytheon is down 32%. Investors may get 100 basis points more in dividend yield with Raytheon but need to digest the United Technology merger. Conversely, Lockheed posted strong second-quarter results in the summer. All four business areas posted increasing sales.

On Monday, Sept. 21, Lockheed stock dipped again to re-test “support” at the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Might investors accumulate shares at these levels?

Strong Second Quarter

Although it is old news posted on July 21, Lockheed’s big earnings per share beat of 43 cents should have sent the stock on an uptrend. Revenue grew 12.4% Y/Y, backlog increased, and operating margin rose, as summarized here. The company generated over $2.2 billion in cash from operations, or $7.86 a share, in the period. That would annualize its cash generation to price at 12.1 times. By comparison, its price/free cash flow at the end of last year was still below that of the S&P 500:

LMT scores better than Raytheon on growth, with a score of ‘B.’ EPS revisions are only slightly better with a C- grade:

In a snowflake analysis, Lockheed is an attractive dividend-income stock with a strong past performance:

Revenue growth accelerated in the last few years (blue line):

In the second quarter, the firm received around $22 billion in orders and has a backlog of over $150 billion, a new high watermark. Helped by strong demand for the F-35, which accounted for $7 billion in total new orders, the F-35 team also reported key accomplishments. That includes around $1 billion in combined sustainment and development awards.

Lockheed reported higher net sales of around $700 million for the F-35 program. Profits from the program increased by around $130 million.

On Aug. 14, Lockheed announced it won a $62 billion 10-year contract from the U.S. Air Force for F-16 fighter jets. By selling the jets to foreign countries and performing the working primarily on U.S. soil – Greenville, S.C., and Fort Worth, Texas – this firm is a job creator for the country.

Radar Development

Lockheed completed the Sentinel A4 Radar Program preliminary design review in Q2. It also delivered the AN/TPQ-53 radar system to the U.S. army. Its development in the radar space is one of the reasons I follow RADA Electronic Industries (RADA), another aerospace and defense firm based in Israel. Still, investors may want to compare Lockheed’s prospects to bigger firms.

They are listed below, along with the SA author score:

Below: Lockheed shares barely moved in the year-to-date period:

Lockheed’s President & Chief Executive Officer, James Taiclet, said, “both the Sentinel A4 and the TPQ-53 are part of Lockheed Martin's open scalable radar architecture, the cornerstone of each of these systems design, which allows for upgrades that will not only extend the lives of the radars but evolve their capabilities over the next 40 or so years.”

Investors should not ignore the major advancements in Lockheed’s radar technology. For example, the TPQ-53 “locates and tracks enemy indirect fire, neither a 360 degree or a 90-degree mode.” The firm is currently producing around 190 units worth $1.6 billion.

Potential Headwinds

Investors may have knocked a few points from Lockheed’s stock in recent days ahead of the upcoming U.S. elections. Yet the oil sector and drug store may become a battleground for the debates. The budget environment for defence spending over the next few years is not likely to change. Even if it did, Lockheed may adjust its operating costs, just as Raytheon did by cutting costs.

Furthermore, Lockheed has a backlog of $150 billion in equipment and services. Customer needs will not change and are already contractual commitments. LMT’s stock dipping below the $400 level suggests that markets are once again forgetting about this company’s strong prospects. For example, Lockheed is expecting double-digit growth for its F-35. Production in the high single digits in the last quarter is better than management expected.

Margins may rise, even as capital expenditure increases. With around $8 billion in cash on hand expected this year, the firm may spend at comfortable levels on research and development. Plus, Lockheed will maintain its dividend. The CEO said, “w e're committed to the dividend, there's absolutely no question. That is our priority. And we don't see that changing in the future.”

Price Target and Your Takeaway

In a 5-year discounted cash flow model, assume revenue grows by around 10% annually.

Savvy investors may tweak the metrics and growth assumptions on finbox and come up with a different price target.

With my metrics, as shown above, LMT stock is worth nearly $500.00. The 8% discount rate would account for the company's stable business over the years. It also assumes interest rates unchanged over the next 2-3 years. Lockheed recently demonstrated strong revenue growth and a backlog, supporting a perpetuity growth rate of 4% in this model.

Simplywall.st's fair value on Lockheed stock is slightly more optimistic:

The three-week-long technology stock correction may pull the aerospace and defense sector lower. The upcoming election may worry investors. When strong firms like Lockheed is dropping on no news, investors should take advantage of the fear and consider holding Lockheed Martin stock.

