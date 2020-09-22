The leverage and the headwinds make us stay away, however, we offer an alternative.

Source: NGL Presentation

It is rare to find a 22.1% yield that is not in danger of being cut within months, let alone one that claims to have a 2.75X coverage. We decided to look deeper to see if this one passed the muster. To be clear though, this was not our first time with this company. We have traded it successfully in the past, albeit with cash-secured puts.

The Business

NGL is an MLP that is diversified across three main segments.

Source: NGL Presentation

The business segments are supposed to be complementary to each other and designed to reduce volatility of their EBITDA.

Source: NGL Presentation

NGL is also happy to provide you with proof that it has spent the last few years successfully growing EBITDA and moving out of the low margin retail propane business.

Source: NGL Presentation

This has led to water solutions becoming the biggest segment and that is an area where NGL has rapidly grown EBITDA through expense control and economies of scale.

Source: NGL Presentation

The Current Issues

There are three issues plaguing the company at present and those are the primary reasons for it underperforming even the battered MLP index (AMLP).

Data by YCharts

The first key issue is that while NGL is happy to point out the 44% growth in EBITDA, it used a lot of leverage to make that happen. This can be seen in the change in year-end debt and preferred equity. This totaled around $2.7 billion at the end of 2018.

Source: NGL Presentation

This combination has now risen to over $4.1 billion.

Source: NGL Presentation

In other words, debt has expanded more than adjusted EBITDA on a percentage basis. The second issue has to do with its volumes and outside the increase in the Northern Delaware basin, which was driven by the acquisition of Hillstone in 2019, volumes have decreased rather notably.

Source: NGL presentation

With the outlook for production in the US shale, we expect that volume recovery will remain tenuous and would likely be a 2022 story rather than a 2021 story. Current frac counts and rig levels are consistent with volumes dropping all the way into the year-end and beyond. It would take at least a $10/barrel price jolt to awaken the CFOs making financial decisions on energy company capex. In the interim, NGL's interest coverage has fallen significantly from last year.

Source: NGL presentation

Management did comment that they expect to stay inside their 2.5X covenant limits but it will likely be close.

We continue to expect FY 2021 coverage to exceed 2.5 times based on our adjusted EBITDA guidance, and also continue to expect fiscal 2021 to be free cash flow positive with excess cash flow used to reduce indebtedness and improve leverage.

Source: Earnings Call Transcript

If these events were not challenging enough, NGL is also currently in litigation with a customer that is trying to reject its contract.

Finally, as a general matter, we do not generally comment on pending litigation. However, as many of you are aware, one of our customers is taking the steps within its Chapter three bankruptcy to attempt to reject our transportation contracts related to the Grand Mesa pipeline. Unfortunately, those contracts are currently subject to litigation. Last week, we filed an objection to their motions to reject the two contracts, and we separately filed a motion to lift the automatic stay so that we can seek the proper input from FERC, which we believe has jurisdiction over the contracts. The hearing related to these matters is set with the court for September 3.

Source: Earnings Call Transcript

Our Verdict

With $1.47 billion due October 5, 2021, NGL's common shares are just not worth speculating on with the headwinds ahead.

Source: NGL presentation

The distribution is currently being paid but it, in our opinion, needs to be stopped as soon as possible. The $100 million plus of distributions need to be directed towards debt reduction.

The Preferreds

The preferred coverage is solid for sure, based on the cash available for distribution as seen in the last quarter.

Source: NGL presentation

But with the looming $1.47 billion of maturity about a year away, and the headwinds presented, we are going to take a pass here as well. Yes, the yield is a strong 16% on the preferreds.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, you have to be insane to take a 16% yield on the preferreds when you can get a 22.46% yield to maturity on a 3-year bond.

Source: Finra

Those bonds are modestly attractive considering NGL's asset base, but challenges remain on navigating 2020 and 2021. These are not the only bonds available but the ones most attractive to us. Investors can go through the whole profile to determine which has the right calling for them.

Source: Finra

Conclusion

NGL gets the following dividend safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

A "Call Kenny Loggins" rating implies a 90% plus probability of a distribution cut within 12 months. NGL preferreds are slightly higher up the scale. They have a "High" level of danger of a dividend cut on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

This rating signifies a 33-50% probability of distribution cut in the next 12 months. With those odds in motion and bonds actually yielding more than the preferred shares, the choice here is rather obvious. Stick with the bonds if you want to speculate on NGL.

