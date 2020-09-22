AT&T shareholders are seeing the result of this mixed messaging as the company struggles to walk the line between conflicting linear and streaming models, and it could get costly quick.

While new services like Disney+ and Apple TV+ have clearly defined themselves, HBO is in an internal battle with HBO Max over its identity, and that’s diluting the overall brand.

HBO’s success was a large reason why it was made the centerpiece of AT&T’s streaming initiatives, but what was designed as a way to bolster the service only exposes its weaknesses.

The network’s content has its own unique and distinctive style, which is part of why it resonates so well with audiences and can sustain itself versus emerging rivals.

HBO's dominant performance at the Emmys this year was an important reminder to investors that the company is still the leader in its field, even as its programming shifts.

(Image Credit: HBO)

The king is dead, long live the king.

In this case, the king is HBO, and even though it just reminded its kingdom why it reigns supreme by fending off outside forces, a storm still looms inside the castle walls.

Let’s make no mistake though, HBO’s Emmy dominance last year is not just impressive - it’s a statement to its peers, critics and, most importantly, investors in its parent company, AT&T (T). It’s also a startling rebuke of Netflix (NFLX) by industry voters, who after six months of COVID-19-induced self-isolation, you would have thought might have taken things in another direction.

Yet, after all that, why is HBO’s big night also a big red flag for investors?

First, as always, some background.

I’ll bang the drum every day that awards matter (and for TV, you can’t get more prestigious than the Emmys), but to me it is less about who gets the most nominations and more about who ultimately wins. It’s easy to be blinded by the initial glitz and glamour of the initial announcement when hundreds of nominees are revealed, but it’s not the best overall indicator, least of all for investors.

Case in point this year, where the long-running battle between HBO and Netflix for supremacy hit a new high after Netflix absolutely shattered its own records. The streamer leaped from 118 nominations last year to 160 nominations this year.

Concurrently, HBO slipped substantially by comparison.

And the media reaction was as expected... ring the bell.

“Netflix Sets All-Time Record and Tops HBO; Watchmen' Leads All Programs”

That was The Hollywood Reporter’s headline after the Emmy nods came out in July, and they weren’t the only ones... after all, it’s a better story to pit two giants against each other even if there is a better story.

With Netflix, yes, it topped the nominations, but it’s done that before, so it really was not as big of news, it was more the sheer size of the discrepancy that was the key to the chaos. While Netflix rose, HBO dove from 137 nominations in 2019 to 107 this year, and with Game of Thrones and Veep out of the running... blood was in the water.

That was then, this is now, and HBO not only topped Netflix, earning 30 total awards (compared to Netflix’s 21), but on the main show, Netflix was again outdone 11 to 2.

Game, set, match - HBO.

It just goes to show you can have a lot of content, but when among your biggest competitors in awards races are you yourself, it dramatically limits how many awards you can actually convert on - and it's even more glaring when you don’t win, period.

I also want to be clear I don’t want to just bash Netflix here and pile on.

It’s true Netflix had a bad night and you would think the COVID-shut-in factor would have played to its favor, but there’s more to it than just “they lost.” It is understandable, though, that shareholders may look at the results and be disappointed, but it may actually be because the network itself does so well in general.

For example, Netflix’s losses came largely because it was on the wrong side of a new trend Emmy voters seem to have gravitated to lately. This new “thing” is rewarding little-known, little-watched shows with strong cult followings in their final year. We saw it with Amazon’s Fleabag last year, and this year with Schitt’s Creek, the CBC comedy that Pop (a division of ViacomCBS (VIAC)) rightfully saw promise in and promoted.

But it goes beyond that, as Creek’s star Eugene Levy said in his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Comedy.

“Netflix was the spark that seemed to start everything.”

He’s right.

Netflix helped get many people hooked on the series who have no idea what Pop is or how to find it. The Netflix effect is largely what led to this tidal wave of fandom. And remember, Netflix has done this for multiple shows, including basically every series on The CW, many of which people think are actually Netflix originals in the first place.

So, while it didn’t get a lot of hardware, Creek’s win showcased (once again) to other studios and networks the value Netflix as a service brings and why its power and presence can still be beneficial.

That said, this was about awards - an area the company really wants to succeed in and throw at lot of cash behind. As it pertains to that, the game revolves around your actual originals, and simply put, yes, Netflix got beat.

To me, a large part of that result is because HBO shows are different. You know when a show is from them.

It has a unique look and feel to it, along with palatable buzz that you get every week. HBO has been able to make numerous shows into event experiences, and Watchmen (which won more overall Emmys than any other show) was no different.

And that’s not to say Netflix shows are not “event TV,” but it’s a different kind of “event TV” that I think hurts the company where it comes to this area. There’s something to be said for that weekly watercooler buzz aspect where you know most people are at the same point in the plot and you can have real conversations about them.

Look at Watchmen, for example. Based on the popular comic, the property was adapted to the big screen years ago in what was largely seen as a mess. As a result, when people heard HBO was tackling it, they were right to be skeptical, but each week, we saw what was unfolding was the complete opposite of expectations.

That's because what HBO did was what it always does - it tells the stories that need to be told, no matter the method, and we slowly saw that with every new installment. Yes, there were giant squids, foreign planets and weird superpowers, but at the heart was a story about the battle for equality.

Take the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, a horrific event that many people (myself included) had never heard of prior. It was a brutal and unconscionable act of racism that is recreated in the show’s opening sequence. Right there from the onset, the show immediately set the stage that, despite all the bizarre elements of the series, it was still going to be one rooted it in an unsettling sense of reality.

That timely topic (paired with some incredible performances) resonated with voters... as did newly crowned Best Drama Succession, which is a frightening send-up of the media and the dangerous individuals in control of it.

That’s what HBO does - it tells those stories in unique way, and again, whether you want to believe me or not, the weekly episode drops play a larger role, as it forces a conversation, oftentimes on subjects that are hard to discuss. The longer those conversations happen, the more they are remembered and the more they infiltrate the cultural zeitgeist... especially with voters when it comes time for awards.

Time Warner investors understood that, and now AT&T investors understand that, but sometimes the message gets mixed internally, which impacts the bottom line and creates an identity crisis like what HBO is experiencing.

So, you may be asking if HBO was really the top dog this year, why was it seen as the underdog? Simple: HBO Max.

The whole muted launch not only turned people sour towards the service, but also by association, the brand that is the centerpiece of the whole thing. As I said in my latest “Streaming Shortlist” piece from last weekend, it reminds me of a great line in Quiz Show, a movie fittingly about TV, where the late great Paul Scofield portraying respected educator Mark Van Doren dramatically explains to his scandal-linked son Charles, "Your name is mine."

Again, it's the same thing here... HBO Max is not HBO, but it has HBO in the title, so the two are forever linked. Perception is everything in this industry, and right now, shareholders are seeing the company fight from a position of weakness, even though it really is in a position of strength.

What HBO did on Sunday night was send a stark reminder that it hasn’t lost its touch and is still the industry leader. It’s not about prestige content anymore, all of the streamers have that - it’s the amplification of that content, that’s the difference maker.

It’s no longer enough to just make a good show - you have tell a good story, both on screen and off.

(Image Credit: HBO)

The problem is, HBO also sent a separate message the other night in the form of an HBO Max ad during the telecast. The idea was to showcase how HBO Max has all of these top originals, but the first three shows spotlighted were HBO originals, and all told, the overwhelmingly majority of those featured were HBO originals.

You can’t mix the messaging here - HBO Max is not strong enough to stand on its own yet, and saying HBO originals are essentially also HBO Max originals may seem like a way to bolster the service, but it just exposes it for that weakness.

HBO has built a decades-long history around content that you know is going to be good. HBO Max will house a lot of that content, but so does HBO and its “On Demand” capabilities. I would venture a large percentage of viewers watching the other night and/or watching the HBO roster are watching on traditional HBO. It’s also not because they want to, it’s because they have to.

AT&T is now the only major streamer still feuding with Roku over carriage feeds following Friday’s bombshell deal which saw Comcast (CMCSA) make nice with the streaming hardware leader. On top of that, remember, if you don’t get HBO a specific way (namely through an AT&T provider), you have to pay extra for HBO Max, and that’s absurd to make people pay for the same content twice.

Yes, HBO Max has more content from other brands, but in the company’s own ads, HBO is still the focal point. Hence the identity crisis.

AT&T is trying to hard here to put HBO Max into the same box as HBO, and a lot of that has to do with calling it HBO Max in the first place. Instead of being an asset, it’s turned into a crutch, and it has really cast the whole division in a bad light.

It also doesn’t help that Disney+ (DIS) got it right from jump, and Apple TV+ (AAPL), which started as a joke of a service, has turned into a legit contender for the next big thing. Remember, both services also had a strong Emmy showing, in nominations as well as in wins, further spotlighting their successes in the space.

Apple TV+ may have only won one of the big awards, but in a year when Netflix walked away with two, that one matters. In the same vein, Disney+ earning a Best Drama Series nomination for The Mandalorian and winning seven off the show’s technical abilities sends a similar message.

Both networks know who they are and what their strong suits are - HBO is in a battle with HBO Max as it continues to straddle that line between linear and streaming. It was never an easy path to walk, and it’s not going to get any easier going forward.

AT&T’s team has a long road to go to fix HBO Max (as I’ve outlined prior), but it is possible. That said, they need to also move quick to put a few safeguards in place to keep some level of church and state, because while HBO knows what it is, HBO Max does not - and if AT&T isn’t careful, its golden goose could get cooked.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.