Eli Lilly reports positive data for Phase 3 monarchE trial

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported positive data for Verzenio in combination with standard adjuvant endocrine therapy for treating breast cancer. The Phase 3 monarchE trial assessed the impact of two years of Verzenio treatment added to endocrine therapy. The data is from a preplanned interim analysis 323 IDFS events observed in the intent-to-treat population across both arms.

monarchE trial comprised 5,637 patients with HR+, HER2- high risk early breast cancer. These patients located at 600 sites in 38 countries were randomized and were treated for two years or until meeting criteria for discontinuation. Maura Dickler, M.D. of Lilly Oncology said, “The results on invasive disease-free survival are significant and provide hope for people with high risk early breast cancer living with concerns of recurrence. We are proud of the way monarchE builds on the vast body of clinical evidence established for Verzenio."

monarchE is a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, open-label trial. The enrolled participants were HR+, HER2- node-positive, high risk early breast cancer patients. They were randomized on 1:1 basis Verzenio (150 mg twice daily) plus standard adjuvant endocrine therapy or standard adjuvant endocrine therapy alone. Once the treatment period of 2 years is over, the patients were continued on to endocrine therapy for five to 10 years, as clinically indicated.

The trial’s primary objective pertained to invasive disease-free survival. In adjuvant breast cancer trials, this comprises the length of time before the return of any cancer, development of a new cancer or death. The secondary objectives included overall survival, distant relapse-free survival, safety, pharmacokinetics, and health outcomes.

The data showed that the combination therapy was able to bring about significant reduction of 25 percent in the risk of recurrence of breast cancer in comparison to standard adjuvant ET alone for people with hormone receptor positive. This inference was valid through all pre-specified subgroups and corresponded to a 3.5 percent difference between cohorts at two years.

monarchE safety data was in line with the previous safety track record of Verzenio. The trial did not report observing any new safety signals. Nearly 70 percent of the patients in each cohort were still undergoing two-year treatment period at the time of analysis. The median duration on the dc was 14 months while the median follow up was nearly 15.5 months for both the cohorts.

The combination therapy also led to improvement in distant relapse-free survival, or the time to developing cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. The reduction of 28 percent in the risk of developing metastatic disease was reported. The largest reductions were reported in the rate of metastases to the liver and bone. Two-year distant relapse-free survival rates was reported at 93.6 percent in the Verzenio arm and at 90.3 percent for the control arm.

Soligenix gets boost from Filovirus vaccine antigens data

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) reported nonclinical data pertaining its filovirus protein antigens and their thermostabilization. The company is working on this through its Public Health Solutions business segment and outside collaborators. The work done so far has shown the practicability of developing heat stable subunit protein vaccine formulations for filovirus vaccines. Its protective efficacy has been established in non-human primates against infection with Ebola virus, Sudan virus, and Marburg virus.

The latest data shows the identification of key stability-indicating assays. This development may aid mono-, bi- and tri-valent vaccine formulations. The data also showed the thermostabilization of three virus glycoproteins from Zaire ebolavirus, Sudan ebolavirus and Marburg Marburgvirus. Oreola Donini, PhD of Soligenix said, “The compatibility with thermostabilization, and the identification of key stability indicating assays, are both hallmarks of a potentially broadly applicable vaccine platform.”

Soligenix is looking to use its vaccine platform for accelerating its other programs such as COVID-19 vaccine program known as CiVax. Filovirus is transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluids from an infected person or from contact with infected animals. The mortality rate for filovirus infections depends upon the availability of early and quality supportive care. Currently there is no approved treatment available for Ebola or Marburg.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing SGX301 for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. It is also working on dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The company’s proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate are designed for controlling gastrointestinal (GI) disorders such as acute radiation enteritis and pediatric Crohn's disease.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals posts encouraging interim data for AL101

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) reported interim results from its ongoing ACCURACY clinical trial of AL101 for treating recurrent/metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) harboring Notch-activating mutations. The drug candidate showed reasonable safety profile and was found to be well-tolerated.

The Phase 2 ACCURACY clinical trial is an open-label, single-arm, multi-center study. It aims to evaluate the drug candidate for its clinical activity in patients with R/M ACC demonstrating disease progression within 6 months prior to dosing. The two dose cohorts for the study were 4mg once per week (QW) and 6mg QW.

As of July 30, 2020, 4 mg QW cohort had 45 patients, out of which 40 were evaluable for efficacy using RECIST 1.1 criteria. Six subjects showed partial responses while 21 subjects showed stable disease, bringing the disease control rate to 68 percent. Roni Mamluk, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ayala said, “Within the context of this difficult to treat cancer, in which people living with ACC have become accustomed to historically low response rates and failed therapies, it’s exciting to see signs of advancement with both safety and efficacy.” The data showed comparable Pharmacokinetics results and no major impact by CYP inhibitors or substrates on AL101 exposure was reported.

AL101 is an investigational small molecule, gamma secretase inhibitor. It is capable of potently and selectively inhibiting Notch 1, 2, 3 and 4. It also modulates the expression of Notch gene targets by inhibiting the final cleavage step.

