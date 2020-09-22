Around 17.7% of total loans required payment accommodations as of the end of the last quarter, which shows that credit risk is high.

Earnings of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) slightly dipped to $0.23 per share in the second quarter from $0.24 per share in the first quarter of 2020. Earnings will likely improve in the remainder of the year because of lower provision expense and recovery in service charges. Further, the accelerated booking of Paycheck Protection Program fees will likely support earnings. On the other hand, slight net interest margin compression will likely limit earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to increase by 31% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting LBAI to report earnings of $1.10 per share, down 20% from last year. The June 2021 target price suggests that LBAI is offering an opportunity for capital appreciation for a holding period of at least nine months. For the near term, however, I’m expecting the elevated credit risks to limit the price appreciation. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on LBAI.

Loans Requiring Accommodations Pose Risks

LBAI currently has a high level of credit risks because a significant portion of its loan portfolio required payment accommodations as of the end of the last quarter. According to details given in the second quarter’s 10-Q filing, LBAI accepted loan modification and payment deferral requests on 17.7% of the total loan portfolio. The following table gives details of loan accommodations.

Further, around 18% of total commercial loans were in the ‘watch’ category at the end of June, as opposed to just 3% at the end of last year, according to details on risk rating given in the 10-Q filing.

Another source of risk is LBAI’s delayed implementation of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called the Current Expected Credit Losses or CECL. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, LBAI will adopt CECL later this year. The change in accounting method from the current incurred loss model to the new expected loss model may lead to surprises in the provision expense. The change in provisioning is currently difficult to predict because the provisions under CECL depend heavily on the management’s judgment. Predicting future provision expense will become relatively easier once the company adopts CECL and discloses the assumptions and forecasts that it uses as inputs for the expected loss model.

LBAI’s provision expense dipped slightly in the second quarter to $9.0 million from $9.2 million in the first quarter. Considering the current loan loss reserve level and an expectation of a slow and gradual recovery in the economy through 2021, I’m expecting the provision expense to trend downwards in the second half of the year but remain above normal. Overall, I’m expecting LBAI to report a provision expense of $29 million in 2020, up from $2 million in 2019.

Paycheck Protection Program to Temporarily Lift Net Interest Income in the Second Half

LBAI had funded $326 million of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, as of the end of June 2020. Assuming a margin of 2.65%, PPP will likely add an estimated $8.6 million to net interest income over the life of the loans. I’m expecting most of the PPP loans to get forgiven before the year-end. Hence, I’m expecting LBAI to accelerate the booking of PPP fees in the second half of the year.

Excluding the impact of PPP, the net interest margin, NIM, will likely trend downwards in the year ahead as assets will reprice. However, the recent deposit mix improvement will likely ease the pressure on NIM. Partly due to the pandemic and the government’s stimulus program, the non-interest-bearing deposits increased to 24.3% of total deposits by the end of June from 20.7% of total deposits at the end of March. As a result, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 7bps in the third quarter and 2bps in the fourth quarter of 2020. Further, I’m expecting the average NIM in 2021 to be 14bps below the average for 2020.

As some of the PPP-driven deposits will likely get spent in the coming quarters, I’m expecting deposits to decline in the year ahead from the end of June. Moreover, I’m expecting loans to decline in the remainder of the year due to PPP forgiveness. Excluding PPP, loan growth will likely remain lackluster because the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic will likely keep the demand for commercial credit low. LBAI mostly focuses on the commercial real estate segment, which made up 69% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. Overall, I’m expecting LBAI to end the year with a loan balance of $5.4 billion, down 4.5% from June, and up 6.7% from the end of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings to Increase by 31% in the Second Half

A lower provision expense and accelerated booking of PPP fees will likely support earnings in the year ahead. Moreover, service charges on deposit accounts will likely gradually recover as the economic activity will pick up, which will support earnings. LBAI’s service charges on deposit accounts dipped by 32% year over year in the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to increase by 31% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting LBAI to report earnings of $1.1 per share, down 20% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Due to the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the probability of an earnings surprise is unusually high this year.

Risks Likely to Restrain the Stock Price in the Near Term

To value LBAI, I'm using its historical price-to-tangible-book multiple (P/TB) which averaged 1.11x in the first half of 2020. Multiplying the P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $12.3 gives a target price of $13.6 for the mid of next year. This price target implies an upside of 36.5% from LBAI’s September 21 closing price. The table below shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Apart from the upside, LBAI is also offering an attractive dividend yield of 5%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.125 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 41% for 2020, which is sustainable.

Due to the price upside and dividend yield, I’m bullish on LBAI for a holding period of at least nine months. However, I believe the stock price will likely remain subdued until loans requiring modifications decline and credit risks return to a normal level. As a result, I’m adopting a neutral rating on LBAI for the near term of three to four months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.