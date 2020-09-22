Given this situation, it should be of no surprise that I will continue maintaining my very bullish rating.

Introduction

When looking at the midstream giant Energy Transfer (ET), the fear surrounding their units and very high 20% distribution yield is palpable. Whilst the core underlying causes are largely understandable, the situation nonetheless still creates a scenario whereby investors face minimal long-term downside risk since their units are already priced for their distributions to be halved.

Image Source: Business Wire.

Background

Even before the days of Covid-19 and its resulting economic turmoil, there was already a degree of fear surrounding the sustainability of their distributions that was pushing their yield into the high single-digit territory. Needless to explain but these obviously went into overdrive when oil prices collapsed along with production, plus fears surrounding their counterparty risk soared and thus the viability of their capital-intensive assets and future projects.

More recently, the heavily-discussed issues surrounding the potential shutdown of the Dakota Access pipeline have reignited fears, despite their operating conditions somewhat improving compared to earlier in 2020. Whilst the latest update has seen this pipeline likely to remain operating at least until 2021, it has not stopped their yield from sitting at a distress-signaling 20%, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha.

So far it does appear to be a classic setup for a significant distribution reduction that the market has become almost accustomed to seeing in the midstream industry during 2020. Although when looking ahead, 2021 should mark the beginning of a new self-funded era that will greatly strengthen their ability to sustain their distributions, as my previous article discussed.

Since 2021 is less than four months away there remains a real possibility that they manage to sustain their distributions similar to the last two previous times their yield exceeded 20%. Some investors are still likely unswayed by this view and thus still feel that a distribution reduction is essentially ensured. Even if this were to eventuate, their unitholders should still see minimal long-term downside risks since such an outcome is already priced into their units.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since they are primarily desired by income investors, their intrinsic values were estimated using a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces their free cash flow with their distribution payments. Instead of estimating their intrinsic values, the formula was rearranged to solve their distributions to illustrate how a negative outcome is already priced into their units. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the subsequent section. The results range between 76% and 38% depending on the cost of equity assumption with the average being 57%, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Author.

This valuation approach assumes zero future growth perpetually into the future even after their distributions were reduced, which represents the most bearish possible scenario that still has a possibility of eventuating. It can be seen in the graph included below that the distribution yields on their preferred units are approximately half that of their common units.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha.

This situation creates an interesting investment proposition for investors, where they can either take the safer route by selecting the preferred units or take a chance on the common units but possibly end up with just the same yield as the preferred units. Whilst technically the common units could see their distributions more than halved, given their realistic and actionable plan to self-fund their current distributions during 2021, this does not appear likely. Each investor is entitled to their own views, but in this situation, I would opt for the common units over the preferred units.

Valuation Inputs

The discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 1.28 (SA) and expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments.

Conclusion

So the way I see this situation, the primary enemy of investors is their own personal fear that holds them back from making an investment. On the surface, this is perfectly understandable due to their unit price seemingly signaling significant troubles ahead. Although on the flip side, since their units are already priced for a significant negative future, it stands to reason that investors should actually see minimal long-term downside risk unless they file for bankruptcy, which does not seem remotely likely nor being discussed in the investment world. Given this situation, it should be of no surprise that I will continue maintaining my very bullish rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.