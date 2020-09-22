K.I.S.S. Financial Freedom With Microsoft

This is fantastic news amongst all of the volatility that we see in the world today.

Without a doubt, whether we're talking about the stock markets, or the world in general, 2020 has been an extremely volatile year. We've seen the major indexes go on a roller coaster ride with the fastest drop into recession territory that we've ever seen followed by an amazing quick recovery. We're witnessing a biological crisis play itself out with the COVID-19 pandemic. We've seen social justice issues come to the forefront of society in the U.S. and around the world as mankind attempts to confront systemic racism. And, we're witnessing natural disasters play out in front of our eyes as much of the West Coast burns and hurricanes batter the South Eastern United States. Climate change is being called a potential existential crisis by both scientists and politicians across the world and anytime you have to question the viability of human survival moving forward, it's a stress inducing exercise. What's more, we're entering into election season in the U.S. which will likely be divisive, if not controversial, adding to societal angst.

With all of this in mind, there's no wonder that so many individuals find it hard to sleep well at night. There is certainly a lot to worry about. However, in this piece, I wanted to try and shed some light on some good news that came across my news feed today: one of the highest quality dividend growth companies in the market, Microsoft (MSFT), provided its shareholders with a 9.8% dividend increase for 2020.

Now, before I go any further, I want to make it clear that I am not attempting to make light of any suffering related to the ongoing issues that the world is experiencing that I mentioned above (or any suffering, for that matter). I know that to those who are sick and in pain, who've lost a loved one to disease, who feel oppressed, who've had their homes burnt down or destroyed by flooding, and who're facing any number of other calamities, a dividend raise may sound trivial. And, when put into that sort of perspective, it likely is. Please know, that all who are suffering, mentally, physically, or spiritually, are in my thoughts and prayers. However, this is an investing site and I'm an author who covers dividend growth markets, so I do think it is relevant for me to cover Microsoft's dividend increase because of the solace that it provides many investors.

Since I work in finance, I interact with individuals on a daily basis who're concerned about their financial well being. Having questions or concerns about one's ability to reach financial freedom and to be able to retire comfortably is a common issue for investors. This is especially the case during times like we've experienced recently when market volatility is high and the job market is uncertain.

One of the many problems that I think we have in society is a low level of financial literacy. So many people seem to be unfamiliar with the investment vehicles likely to help them to reach their long-term financial goals. We've gotten to the point that many individuals are questioning the validity of the American Dream because financial freedom seems so farfetched. Capitalism has become a bad word. People have lost hope. This has led to a defeatist mindset. The phrase, "YOLO" (you only live once) comes to mind here. I think it's great that people have eschewed many unnecessary material things, favoring experiences over consumerism. However, there needs to be balance between living for the moment and planning one's financial future.

Many of you know that I'm an English major. I didn't begin to learn about finance until after I graduated and quickly realized that I would have to make changes to my lifestyle if I was ever going to get to where I wanted to be financially.

To quote Allen Ginsberg, "I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by madness, starving hysterical naked..."

...drowned by debt (my words, not his).

Student loans have crushed a large portion of my generation because growing up, we were all told how important it was to go to college, but learned little of interest rates and the relative nature of tuition inflation versus average wage increases.

So many are scared of the market, but willing to take on debt. I've seen firsthand, the problems that ignorance with regard to debt, interest rates, and the impact of compounding once someone had dug themselves into a financial hole and is struggling to get out. The saddest aspect of this scenario is that the masses have fallen prey to the power of compound interest over time when they could be using it to their advantage.

And what's more, taking advantage of compound interest and creating a scenario where your money works for you (instead of you always having to work for your money) isn't an overly complex strategy. Here's an acronym that I like: when it comes to investing, I think it's best to stick to the K.I.S.S. (keep it simple, Stupid) method.

Generally speaking, when it comes to the economy, I think there is a lot of minutia that the average investor can be blissfully ignorance of. Much of that can the left to the academics and professional economists. I think the same thing can be said of the markets. I've been successfully managing money full-time for the better part of a decade now and there are still many trading strategies, especially with regard to the options market, that I am a total novice in. Yet, I continue to outperform the markets and set myself up to meet my long-term financial goals on a time table that is acceptable to me by maintaining a strict focus on dividend growth.

I know that so much of the talk lately amongst retail investors - especially younger, inexperienced ones who've just discovered the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, revolves around day trading high momentum stocks. You've got Dave Portnoy out there leading a legion of investors who believe the market never goes down. Recently, these investors have gotten their first taste of negative volatility. However, the tech-wreck that we've seen in the last couple of weeks aside, today I still say hordes of investors buying shares of the Snowflake (SNOW) IPO with triple digit multiples...on the company's sales.

Frankly put, when we have to discuss sales multiples because a company doesn't make a profit (and in Snowflake's case, likely isn't going to for the foreseeable future) then you know there is an issue.

Instead of being enamored with sales growth figures that may or may not ever equate to significant cash flows, I believe that investors should focus on the bottom-lines of the names that they're investing. Although they've fallen out of fashion, I continue to believe that blue chips are the easiest assets to own in terms of facilitating that positive compounding and generating long-term wealth.

So, with my K.I.S.S. strategy in mind, I think investors should ignore much of the noise surrounding markets, forget trying to get rich quick with darling growth stocks and fancy option strategies, and instead, focus on just three things: quality, valuation, and dividend growth.

In a recent Dividend Kings podcast, we highlighted some of the best "timeless wisdom" that we've learned from mentors or other famous investors. One of the questions I used was from Warren Buffett.

The Oracle of Omaha once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die."

I don't know about you, but I'd rather not work for so long.

I have passions that don't pay the bills. I'd like to make a positive difference in this world. Doing so requires time and energy that right now, I find myself dedicating towards supporting my family.

Another phrase I like in this regard, which I unfortunately don't know who to contribute to originally, is the idea of "Doing well so that you can do good."

One day, once the passive income that I generate with my dividend growth portfolio exceeds the money that I make actively and crosses above the threshold that is required to support my lifestyle's expenses, I plan to spend much more of my time attempting to do good in the world.

The last quote that I'll provide on the subject of personal finance, investing, and compounding comes from noted author, entrepreneur, and guru, Robert Kiyosaki, who’s probably best for his book "Rich Dad Poor Dad". The other day, Kiyosaki posted this to his Facebook page:

Source: Facebook

I think the idea of accumulating assets; of building up a collection of high quality assets that lay those golden eggs, continuously, is what investors, both young and old, should be focused on (instead of swinging for the fences in the market).

Switching over from literature to baseball, another passion of mine, let's talk about home runs. Sure, chicks dig the long ball, but violent swings like this also lead to a lot of strike outs. To me, I don't see any reason to put capital at such high risk.

Accumulating high quality dividend growth assets is likely to be much more boring that gambling on high volatility stocks. But, when it comes to the stock market, gambling isn't the name of the game.

I realize that many investors think that Wall Street is just one big casino. That mindset plays into the fear and aversion of investing that many individuals harbor. However, the fact of the matter is, like me, most people are going to need a little help to get to where they want to be financially. And, the dividend growth strategy is a simple and easy way to help you reach a better place.

And this is where we circle back to Microsoft.

Today, I think MSFT shares are fairly expensive. They're not nearly as overpriced as many of the high flying, non-dividend paying tech stocks of today, but they're still trading for more than 35x earnings. Personally, I'd much rather pay 25x earnings for MSFT shares. So, when it comes to the K.I.S.S. strategy that I mentioned before, MSFT meets two of the criteria I look for when it comes to making investment decisions (quality and dividend growth), but not the third (valuation).

However, in terms of the idea of accumulating a golden goose or two, I think investors could certainly do much worse than buying into a name like MSFT, even with its elevated price tag. I've owned MSFT for years now and have a cost basis that is much, much lower than the current share price. But, more importantly than the gains that I've experienced with MSFT is the reliable dividend growth that it has provided me.

Today, the yield on cost of my MSFT shares is 4.2%. Assuming the company continues to grow its dividend in the ~10% range annually, it won't be long before my yield on cost is 5% or even 10%. Compounding becomes exponential over time and that's when the real wealth generation occurs. To me, MSFT is one of the best vehicles to ride, when it comes to reliable compounding over the long-term.

In short, getting two out of the three K.I.S.S. features into place, even if it's not optimal, is likely still going to result in better and more stable results, over the long-term, than speculating in the markets. And you know what? In a crazy world like the one we live in, there is a lot to be said about stability.

With so much negativity going on in the world today, I knew when I saw Microsoft's dividend increase news that I wanted to highlight its positivity. In my life, I have issues with anxiety. Yet, I can honestly say that for all of the stress, worries, doubts, and irrational fears that I experience, the stock market is not a negative catalyst for my mental health. I am at peace with the markets because of my dividend growth strategy.

I've accepted that no one can be certain of what the future holds in terms of the short-term volatility that we see in the markets, but these ebbs and flow don't bother me because my focus is on my reliably increasing passive income stream.

Although I don't think that Microsoft shares are trading at attractive levels today, meaning that this article wasn't very actionable from a short-term trading perspective, I hope that you all find value in this messaging.

The stock market doesn't have to be a scary place for investors. It can actually be a ray of sunshine during an otherwise cloudy day. This is especially the case when you've partnered with high quality blue chip companies like Microsoft.

Remember: keep it simple, Stupid. Be patient. Focus on quality, focus on value, and focus on passive income. Reaching financial freedom doesn't have to be any more complicated than that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.