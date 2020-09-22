Dialing In The S&P 500's Amplification Factor
The dividend futures-based model we use to project the future for the S&P 500 presents some unique challenges from time to time.
In 2020, one of those challenges has been coping with changes in the model's amplification factor (m), which, after more than a decade of holding a virtually constant value, suddenly became a variable.
Add to that a bubble in stock prices inflated by Japan’s SoftBank, and we've had our hands full in keeping up with the changes that have driven stock prices.
The dividend futures-based model we use to project the future for the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) presents some unique challenges from time to time.
In 2020, one of those challenges has been coping with changes in the model's amplification factor (m), which, after more than a decade of holding a virtually constant value, suddenly became a variable. Add to that a bubble in stock prices inflated by a Japanese investment bank, and we've had our hands full in keeping up with the changes that have driven stock prices.
The unwinding of the one-sided trades launched by the Japanese investment bank's "NASDAQ whale," combined with statements by Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday and Thursday in the past week, however, provided us with an opportunity to calibrate the model and empirically determine the amplification factor. Assuming investors are continuing to focus on 2020-Q4 in setting current-day stock prices, it seems to have settled at a positive value of 1.0.
That's less than the value of 1.5 that held in the period prior to the NASDAQ whale's influence, where the reduction from this level is consistent with the Fed adopting a more expansionary monetary policy. Since nobody outside of Japan's SoftBank (SFTBY) had visibility on its role in the summer stock price rally, we had previously attributed the run-up in the S&P 500 to investors responding the Fed's signaling its increasing willingness to adopt a more "dovish" policy. Now that the NASDAQ whale is out of the picture, so to speak, we can now better quantify the contribution of the Fed's signaled policy change to the summer rally, where it would appear to account for 25% of the change in the amplification factor.
This past week is when that signal was set more definitively, although as you'll see in the headlines we plucked from the week's major market-moving news stream, the Fed is still really shaky on what that new policy means.
Monday, September 14, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Economic rebound taking shape in Eurozone, but ECB minion sees disinflation developing in Eurozone:
- Wall Street closes broadly higher on deal news, vaccine hopes
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Oil gains as hurricane shuts U.S. output, stockpiles fall
- Bipartisan U.S. lawmakers to unveil $1.5 trln COVID-19 aid bill
- U.S. median income hit record in 2019, Census data shows
- U.S. manufacturing production increases in August
- Bigger stimulus still rolling out in China:
- ECB minions having second thoughts on policies:
- S&P 500 ends higher on growing hopes Fed will stay accommodative
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions say no rate hikes:
- ECB minions argue negative, low interest rates are bad:
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- Surprising news:
- S&P 500 ends down after late reversal despite Fed's low-rate stance
Thursday, September 17, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in Eurozone:
- Fed minion seeks to lower expectations, ECB minions want to devalue Euro and bail out banks:
- Wall Street falls as tech sells off again, jobless claims still high
Friday, September 18, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions don't understand their new policy, worry about inflation, admit pandemic aid aimed at bailing out banks, looking to bail out Main Street and fix effects of decades-old racist policies:
- Fed officials tussle over practical meaning of new inflation policy
- Bullard: Loose central banks, big deficits could produce inflation
- Fed's Kashkari says pandemic aid was also 'banking bailout'
- Fed, regulators take step to encourage more Main Street loans
- Bostic: 'Fundamental' effort needed to address racial wealth, economic gaps
- ECB minion wants more stimulus:
- Wall Street posts third week of declines as tech slide drags on
Meanwhile, Barry Ritholtz succinctly summarized each of the positives and negatives he found in the past week's economics and markets news.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.