We highlight some weaknesses to the fund's structure and methodology including an excess concentration in a few stocks limiting the long-term effectiveness of the strategy.

The ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (CLIX) is a part of a growing trend among ETFs to offer ever-specialized and targeted equity exposures. As the name implies, CLIX is a long-short fund that is designed to benefit from and outperformance of online retailers capturing market share at the expense of traditional brick-and-mortar based companies. Indeed, the strategy has worked with the CLIX ETF up 65% year to date driven by the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic which supported exceptional momentum in online shopping. While we like the concept of CLIX and see the attraction of the fund for short-term trading, we are taking a more cautious view at its current level as we believe brick-and-mortar stores as a market segment can outperform over the next year based on better value.

CLIX Background

The fund manager ProShares highlights e-commerce with a growing percentage of total domestic sales as a favorable tailwind for the investment theme. The market share of e-commerce has climbed to 12% from less than 5% in just the past 7-years while this year's pandemic has likely accelerated that progression. Estimates expect the share of e-commerce to reach 15% by 2022 which could be conservative considering the latest growth figures. Other tailwinds include the adoption of mobile technology and fast delivery. Consumers can appreciate the convenience largely displacing the need to visit a brick-and-mortar location for various product segments.

CLIX combines a 100% long exposure to a basket of online retail stocks best positioned to benefit from these trends against a 50% short position in a basket of companies that primarily generate revenue from brick-and-mortar operations. Investors in CLIX have the opportunity to profit from both the potential growth of online companies and the decline of bricks-and-mortar retailers.

In a long/short portfolio, the long and short positions may offset one another, resulting in a hedged exposure to the direction of the market. The fund takes a short exposure through an index swap transaction against the underlying "Solactive-ProShares Bricks and Mortar Retail Store Index" which is tracks the inverse performance on the group of stocks with an equal-weighted methodology. The result is a partial "net-long" exposure that provides an essentially bullish view on online names overall with the short position limiting some of the risks as that portion would gain during a market correction.

Amazon Dominates the Long Portfolio

The long allocation towards online stocks includes many familiar names with market-leading mega-caps along with some smaller international players. The long portfolio of the fund is based on market-cap weighting. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) represents 24% of the long allocation, followed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) with a 12% weighting, along with Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEB)(QRTEA) and Ebay Inc (EBAY) each with about 4.8%. Other notable stocks in the portfolio include Wayfair Inc (W), Chewy Inc (CHWY), and JD.com (JD). Overstock.com (OSTK) has been one of the biggest winners in the market this year with the stock up 951% year to date. The general theme from this group has been strong growth trends driving a significant upside in the stock prices.

While the returns are impressive, our criticism here is based on the structure of the fund with the excessively large concentration in shares of Amazon. Clearly, CLIX shareholders likely won't be complaining as AMZN is up 61% year to date and one of the largest contributors to the fund's performance. Nevertheless, we believe the weighting at 24% of the long-portfolio is too high at the expense of wider diversification.

A case can be made that Amazon with its Amazon Web Services segment "AWS", which comprises more than half of its operating income, makes the company more than simply an online retailer. By this measure, the performance of Amazon and therefore the entire CLIX fund includes equity factors and market themes that go beyond e-commerce. In the future, shares of AMZN could diverge lower based on company-specific factors limiting the usefulness of the CLIX ETF.

Think Twice About Shorting Brick-and-Mortar Retail

Taking a look at the underlying short index, there is a variety of companies across several different sub-industries. This is important because while some of these names in the group have indeed been under pressure and particularly affected by the disruptions this year from the pandemic, others have been more resilient or even benefited.

On one hand, there are a group of specialty retailers, and clothing department stores like The Gap Inc (GPS), Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA), The Children's Place (PLCE), Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Kohl's Inc (KSS), and Macy's (M) which have largely defined the "retail apocalypse" of companies struggling. The short position on the equal-weighted brick-and-mortar index has been dragged lower this year with several companies facing large losses as stores were forced closed during the pandemic.

On the other hand, other brick-and-mortar companies included in the index like Best Buy Inc (BBY), Costco Wholesale Corp (COST), Dollar General (DG), Kroger Co (KR), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI), Tractor Supply Co (TSOC), and Walmart Inc (WMT) have presented positive returns in 2020. These brick-and-mortar winners have generally seen resilient sales trends this year despite the pandemic in some instances remaining open as essential businesses.

The strong returns from stocks like Camping World and Tractor Supply each up 110% and 48% respectively were surprises as these companies benefited from an unexpected surge in demand with increased consumer spending on outdoor recreation products as a form of entertainment this summer. These examples highlight how one size does not fit all. There are many brick-and-mortar companies that are actually thriving which goes against the basis for the fund's strategy.

What we find is that across the universe of brick-and-mortar stocks that the CLIX ETF shorts, the companies are too varied and distinctive to make broad generalizations. Many of these companies are currently expanding their e-commerce presence which precisely mitigates some of the weaker foot traffic seen at their store locations. A case can be made that some of the beaten-down specialty retailers currently offer compelling value and shares have upside as operating conditions recover through next year. Overall, we look across CLIX short portfolio, the group doesn't necessarily stand out as a "great short opportunity at the current level. Many of the companies here in fact have a positive long-term outlook

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

In the context of the current market volatility, the CLIX ETF is down about 12% from its recent highs back in August. What we have seen is a correction led by high-growth and momentum names including most stocks that comprise the "long e-commerce" positioning the CLIX fund. Indeed, shares of AMZN which is the largest component of the CLIX ETF is down by 17% from its all-time high indicative of the continued risk of tech stocks and equities overall.

One of the developments that have pressured stocks is the inability of Congress to reach a deal on the second phase of fiscal stimulus. It can be assumed that direct payments to consumers or enhanced unemployment benefits would be positive for consumer spending and retail overall. We expect stocks to remain volatile through the end of the year with continued uncertainty regarding the pace of the recovery heading into the November Presidential election.

As it relates to CLIX, we sense that the biggest winners within the long-portfolio face the greatest downside risk in a scenario where macro conditions deteriorate and the economic recovery falters. An ongoing repricing lower from the high growth e-commerce names to lower expectations can likely drive bearish sentiment for the group. On the other hand, we think some of the brick-and-mortar stocks, particularly those exposed to defensive consumer staples, are better bets over the next year.

For investors that are bullish on e-commerce, we recommend looking into long-only funds like the ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN), or the Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) which can better isolate the market view. Similarly, for investors bearish the group of brick-and-mortar stocks, Proshares offers the Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) which is just the short brick-and-mortar index.

Takeaway

The idea behind the CLIX ETF is simple enough and the strategy has worked this year with a performance that speaks for itself. Companies focusing on e-commerce have presented strong growth while some traditional brick-and-mortar retailers continue to struggle with weak stores traffic.

That being said, as we head towards the end of 2020, a changing market environment with increasing volatility and ongoing uncertainty regarding the pace of the economic recovery threatens to pull back the gains of some of the market's big winners. While the fund can be useful for expressing a tactical view on the market, the fund's strategy limitations and weakness in its methodology keep us away at the current level. Ideally, we'd like to see an inverse option that is long brick-and-mortar names / short the e-commerce players.

We sense that expectations for e-commerce related stocks are simply too high while the deeper value can be found in some of the beaten-down brick-and-mortar names. Overall, we are turning more cautious on the CLIX ETF and view risks as tilted to the downside.

