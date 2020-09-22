Image source

The recent market selloff – particularly in tech stocks – has presented us with some real bargains. I think most people would agree valuations in tech stocks were a bit frothy before the sharp meltdown we’ve seen in the past couple of weeks, but with the reset in share prices, I’m buying market leaders for the next phase of the rally.

One such market leader is software company Docusign (DOCU), which has benefited massively from shutdowns. The company’s software has a very long runway for future growth given it allows people to securely sign agreements without having to be in the same room, and it has been bid up in recent months commensurately.

We can see that Docusign is part of the software index, which has pummeled the S&P 500 this year. That strength against the broader market has remained through the selloff, and Docusign has managed to trounce its high-performing peer group. This is exactly what I look for in a stock to buy as owning the leaders of leading groups is the best way to beat the market.

Apart from that, Docusign’s recent selloff brought shares into the $180s, where it has strong price support from its last two selloffs. The stock hit the mid-$180s a couple of trading days ago, and has bounced strongly from that level. This, combined with what I’ll show below, has me very bullish on Docusign.

The selloff generates opportunity

There are many ways to determine if a stock is at a good price to buy, but one way I like to look at price action is through rolling returns. The idea is pretty simple; pick a time frame and plot returns for that time frame over time to spot good points to buy and sell. Below, I’ve done that for two time frames and I think the theme is pretty clear; combined with the price data we looked at above, Docusign is a buy.

Source: Author’s calculation using historical price data

We’ll start with 30-day rolling returns, which covers about a month and a half of trading data. Docusign has rallied hard this year as its technology has come to the forefront in a work-from-home environment. Shares barely declined during the pandemic-fueled panic earlier this year, and then absolutely exploded higher.

That move was hugely profitable for shareholders, but if you missed it, I think the combination of price support and rolling returns data shows that Docusign is once again a buy.

30-day rolling returns recently spiked lower, hitting their lowest point in the past two years as shares sold off from their recent high. This kind of dislocation is perfect for anyone trying to buy the stock, as it is cheaper than it ever has been by this measure.

We can see that any time 30-day returns have crossed below zero has been a great buying opportunity, and given the magnitude of the decline we’ve seen, I have little doubt this time is no different.

Zooming in to the 10-day time frame, we see a more volatile, but similar story.

Source: Author’s calculation using historical price data

10-day rolling returns plummeted to their lowest levels ever as well, and although there’s been a sharp rebound in the past couple of days, we are still below zero, which has been a great buying opportunity in the past.

This is a shorter-term indicator than the 30-day rolling returns data, and covers only about two weeks of trading. However, when used in conjunction with a longer-term time series like 30-days, it is very clear to me that Docusign is oversold on multiple time frames, and is a buy.

The bottom line

I see an overwhelming amount of price evidence that suggests that Docusign has just bounced off of strong price support, and is oversold on short-term and medium-term time frames. The business model of Docusign presents it with a very long runway for growth, and the longer the pandemic goes on, the better it is for Docusign.

In addition to these factors, Docusign tends to rally into earnings announcements, - which it just had on September 3rd - and then selloff afterwards, creating buying opportunities. It certainly appears that has occurred once more, and I believe we’ll see another strong rally into the early-December report. We’re a long way off from that, but the sharpness of the selloff has me bullish a bit before I perhaps would have been otherwise.

As an example, the 30 trading-day period leading up to the September report produced returns of ~$61. The same period before the June report was nearly $50. I think we’ll see a similarly-strong rally into December earnings, which only bolsters the bullish setup I’ve laid out here.

Docusign is a market leader and will continue to be, with the technical picture just about as bullish as it can be right now. I’m long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOCU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.