Things Are Not Well In The Oil Patch

There are few choices for these "zombie" companies, because consolidation in the industry cannot really take place until balance sheets are cleaned up.

Given this economic scene, the years and years of debt accumulation on the part of firms within the industry is catching up and bankruptcies are accelerating.

Oil prices have, once again, dropped below $40.00 a barrel, as the demand for oil and gas continues to wane and the supply of oil is being maintained.

Crude oil futures closed below $40.00 on Monday.

Oil has been trying to break below the $40.00 level now for a couple of weeks.

Today’s reason for the drop was reported to be connected with the possibility that “some of Libya’s long-blockaded crude would return to the market…”

This supply, the feeling was, would add more pressure to oil prices to fall.

Some analysts have pointed to the fact that market fundamentals have been weakening since August. One reason for this is that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies would be increasing production.

On the demand side, the demand for fuel in India, which had been moving up, reversed itself. India is the world’s third-largest consumer of oil.

The oil industry is in a mess. All sorts of things have been happening to it, and it looks, more and more, as if things are not going to get better anytime soon.

The Past Is Catching Up

On the other side of the table, on the supply side, we see that industry companies are in deep, deep trouble.

In August, 16 more “upstream US oil and gas companies filed for bankruptcy.”

Yes, more and more bankruptcies are taking place all over America. I have been writing about this for several months now. And, this acceleration of bankruptcies all over the place is going to have repercussions throughout the economy.

And, this is a world with all kinds of money floating around supporting “blank check” organizations and new technological initiatives and record-breaking stock prices.

But, as I have written earlier, “What a World This Is: Money Is Available Except for Those That Need It.”

And, this is not new. In July, there were 16 additional bankruptcies.

In the past eight months, companies with a combined $85 billion worth of debt have filed for protection from creditors.

According to Myles McCormick, writing in the Financial Times, Rystad Energy, a consultancy, projects that with the price of oil about $40 per barrel, the number of operators expected to file for Chapter 11 by the end of 2022 could almost hit 190.

This would be comparable to the total number of bankruptcies during the five years that ended in 2019.

But this is just the aftermath of the events taking place earlier this year. Just after the effects of the coronavirus pandemic hit the world and economies dived into recessions, the price of oil began to nosedive in early March and even turned negative on April 20.

This threw the industry into a tailspin. Production was slashed and cost-cutting took place.

Bankruptcies picked up. And, although prices picked back up, reaching the low $40, things never have recovered.

There must be consolidation, but there is no spare capital in the industry, investor sentiment is near an all-time low, and no one is willing to lend to firms.

And, One Final Thing

Oh, yes. One other factor looming on the future: “The Age Of Electric Cars May Be Coming Sooner Than Expected.”

Here is another thing that I have written about a lot recently: the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent recessions on the technological advancement within the world economies.

Jack Ewing writes in the New York Times that:

"As car sales collapsed in Europe because of the pandemic, one category grew rapidly: electric vehicles." "One reason is that purchase prices in Europe are coming tantalizingly close to the prices for cars with gasoline or diesel engines.”

One reason for this is government subsidies, but the popularity of these vehicles will not reside as the industry evolves. (America is not quite there yet.) But once the switch is made, it will become harder and harder for consumers to back track to the legacy, gas-using models.

And, technology is advancing faster than expected and could be ready to really jump ahead in these times. This is the future.

The Collapse

This is how major corrections evolve. The past eventually catches up with events.

As I have written about over and over, the credit inflation that seems to be reaching a crescendo has been going on for sixty years. Lots and lots of debt availability and historically low interest rates have allowed companies… all sorts of companies… to load up on debt.

The companies that have taken advantage of the availability of credit and loaded up their balance sheets are now being referred to as “zombie” companies. And, there are a lot of “zombies” in the energy space.

As mentioned above, there is a huge need for consolidation in the industry, but as Mr. McCormick argues, there will not be much consolidation until companies clean up their balance sheets, “which means allowing the bankruptcy wave to run its course.”

A bankruptcy wave?

Hang on!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.