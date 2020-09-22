Macro specialist Eric Basmajian rejoins the podcast to walk listeners through his unique approach to portfolio construction, which blends mean-variance analysis and his own financial forecasting models to produce risk-adjusted outperformance.

So much fear and greed can make even the most seasoned investor abandon well thought out plans, leading to potentially catastrophic results to their portfolio's bottom line.

With one of the most consequential elections in U.S. history just six weeks away and another virus wave likely this fall, volatility will remain the key investing story in 2020.

Eric Basmajian: Thanks for having me on. It feels like it’s been a year since the last time we spoke with everything that’s happened.

JL: Yes, totally. Even though it really hasn’t been a year. It’s’ really…

EB: It’s really just been a couple of months, right?

JL: Yes. It’s been a couple of months. And you are the first guest to actually appear on the show three times breaking a multi-way tie between you and like six other guests, I think. So congrats on this repeat, big accomplishment.

EB: Yes, that’s great. I love our conversations.

JL: Yes, they’re great. And I’ve been pounding the last dance, got into it a little late, because I was finishing up some other stuff, but there really is nothing like that, that’s repeat. So hopefully, you’ll – if all goes well, you’ll be the first one to a second repeat on this podcast. Also, I’m sure.

EB: Yes, let’s do it.

JL: Nice. So the working title of this episode is Modern Portfolio Theory Was Designed For Years Like 2020. And I’d like to focus specifically on your approach to portfolio construction.

In our past conversations, we’ve generally focused on the macro environment, things like the inflation versus deflation, debate and various macro factors that affect different major asset classes, stocks, bonds, commodities.

But I think it would be great to take a step back here and get a little more theoretical and academic in terms of how you actually think about portfolio construction. And then I think we’ll get a little bit practical for listeners of the show also without giving away too much, of course.

EB: Yes, absolutely.

JL: Nice. So eight months into 2020 at this point, and we have already had the fastest most aggressive sell-off since 1929, with S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding, I think, it was really 37% of their value in a little over a month from February 19 to March 23.

And then this was followed by the greatest bear market counter rally in history at this point with everything making new highs. NASDAQ-100 made those new highs two months ago at this point, and even Dow Jones has crept back to new – or very close to new all-time highs at this point.

I think, we still have a likely second or third wave of COVID, however, you want to define it. Unfortunately, that will hit in the late fall once temperatures drop in the Northern Hemisphere. And, of course, we’ve also got a U.S. presidential election coming up this year.

So I mean, really, in terms of the story in 2020, there’s probably still a lot of craziness to be written into it. There’s a lot of volatility to come here still. So I think, that is pretty opportune time to have this conversation.

EB: Yes, absolutely. There’s plenty of opportunities out there. Congress gridlocked with more fiscal stimulus. There’s also tons of debate as to which direction the country is going to go in general from an economic standpoint. So tons of risks in both directions, that’s for sure.

JL: Yes, definitely. And obviously, this is really a very consequential election in many ways. And just as we were talking in the pre-show, just the changes that COVID has brought to many industries also leaves tons of unknowns in terms of office space, commercial real estate. So there’s – the markets definitely rallied back, driven by a handful of names, but there’s certainly a lot of parts to the story that haven’t played out yet?

EB: Yes, certainly. I mean, if you do look at things like the Russell 2000, it’s nowhere near making new all-time highs. It’s really been very uneven in terms of the market dynamics.

The recovery has really been concentrated in five or six mega caps, the FANGs and then, of course, Microsoft and then some of these work from home darlings, your DocuSigns and your Zooms, a lot of these more kind of virtual companies that will be less affected by a lack of physical interaction, obviously, been very hot and many, many other sectors and companies not so much really. So yes, it’s a lot to digest there.

So I first became interested in Modern Portfolio Theory shortly after starting to work for Seeking Alpha as back in 2006. And I was looking around for what kind of good books to read about top-down, investing, analysis and portfolio construction. And I landed on William Bernstein’s Intelligent Asset Allocator, which is a play on Graham’s The Intelligent Investor.

The basic underpinning of Modern Portfolio Theory or mean variance analysis assumes that investors are risk averse as a group and that the only way they are willing to accept additional risk is if they are compensated with greater long-term returns.

And so with this in mind, Modern Portfolio Theory assumes portfolio construction is essentially a math problem and an increasingly solvable one, the more data that we have at our fingertips.

So I guess to get started here, I think, you’ve got a pretty good background to discuss this and not to get too mafi [ph] for listeners. But how does mean variance analysis – how does modern portfolio theory work in its essence?

EB: Well, the way I think about it just to speak in, I guess, high-level terms is the way you put it the return for the level of risk. So, if you have one stream of returns that say it produces 10% returns per year over a 10-year period, a lot of times we just look at single data points and say, 10% per year, that – to me, that means I’m probably getting 10% year in, year out.

But generally, what happens is it’s up 20%, down 10%, up 15%, down 5%, and there’s a lot of volatility associated with that return stream versus something that say, maybe 5%, 5%, 5%, 5% with a very low variance.

So what we can do is a lot of people have different ways of going about it. But basically judge which return stream is better, just because the – there’s a higher return, 10% versus 5%, it doesn’t necessarily mean that, that 10% return stream is better for you.

So what we try and do is solve a problem that says, “What’s the highest return stream that we can get for the given amount of risk or the given amount of volatility that we’re going to take. If you want to get 10% returns, just to give an easy math, 10% returns with 5% volatility would be a return to risk ratio of 2%.

But if you have 15% returns with 15% volatility, you could say that, that return stream would be inferior, because you have more volatility for every unit of return. So generally, what we’re trying to do is, we’re trying to maximize the level of return you get for the amount of risk that you’re taking or the volatility of your portfolio.

JL: Sure. And, of course, I guess how this plays out in terms of analyzing individual positions in a portfolio is that instead of putting the emphasis on what the expected returns on a given new position in a portfolio is the analysis happens on a portfolio-wide level. So it’s – how does adding this asset class or this vehicle to my portfolio affect the overall risk of the portfolio? How will it behave as various parts of the portfolio behave differently at the same time to smooth out the overall return?

EB: Exactly. So you could add a position to the portfolio that is sort of a stabilizer. So, one example would be like gold, for example. Gold has not generated much return from 2012 till now like peak-to-peak. It’s been about eight years, but it’s generally been uncorrelated to the stock market and there has been periods where the return stream has been huge. And just the smoothing of the volatility has a positive benefit to the overall portfolio.

Another way to think about it is something that I’ve been discussing is commodities. So from 2010 through today, commodities have generally been a poor performer declining pretty much since 2010 till today. But there has been select periods, where commodities have had a one or two or three-year run, which would generally offset perhaps bonds in the portfolio. So even though the assets been a decliner for several years, there’s benefits in terms of smoothing the return stream and the drawdowns of your portfolio.

JL: Sure. And I guess, none of this makes all that much sense without some sense of behaviourally how investors tend to act when they have large drawdowns in portfolios. So, if we were all just kind of automatons and we didn’t react to huge drawdowns in our portfolios, you’d say, “Who cares what the overall level of risk is?” I’m just going to set it and forget it for 40 years, keep on putting in money monthly. But not think about it and and you’d end up with greater returns if you just took on huge amounts of risk.

But in the real world, it’s been shown over and over again. And I’m sure many listeners will be able to relate to this that, when you start seeing really massive drawdowns, you end up making mistakes at key times selling when the market has really oversold, buying when the markets really overbought.

And so your actual returns end up much worse on paper than maybe the plan that you designed in your head or wrote out turned out to actually be. And so if you are able to take some risk off the table, maybe you’re giving up a few percent of returns. But your actual return at the end of the day when you account for the likelihood of behavioral human error will actually be higher in that case.

EB: Yes, absolutely. And I would just add a couple of points to that. One would be the proximity to retirement that you had or the proximity to when your income stream is going to stop, and you’re going to start taking distributions from your pool of capital. Because if your return stream is highly volatile, and let’s say, you’re getting 10% with a volatile return stream instead of 7% with a less volatile return stream.

And you, for some reason, in your life need to take a large distribution, when your portfolio is down 30% or 40%, that ends up compounding and it makes it extremely difficult to ever regain where you were. So once we start getting into the distribution math, also it becomes even more important to stabilize the return stream of your portfolio.

And even if you’re within 10 years of, let’s say, a retirement, because we know with a lot of historical data that there has been many 10-year periods, where stocks haven’t returned that well. Even though, if you say, if I hold this for 40 years, I’m probably going to do better than every other asset.

But if you just happen to get the wrong 10-year period, it ends up having large implications for the whole portfolio. So sometimes, especially when we’re dealing with distributions, having a much more stable return stream ends up being a lot better over the long run in terms of on paper returns.

JL: Yes, that’s a great point. I guess, if you look at people whose is 40 years ended in March 2009, let’s say, obviously, being 100% in equities would not have…

EB: Right.

JL: …would not have worked out well for them and they probably ended up having to stay working for longer they would – than they would have liked to. So yes, that – that’s a great point. And because the future is always uncertain. You’re better off hedging in some way to make sure that you actually make it to the finish line?

EB: Exactly. And just the second point I wanted to add was that, when you try and take the risk off the table just sort of slightly transitioning into the portfolio that we run. When you try and take some of the risks off the table and have a more diversified return stream, your correlation to the market tends to go down.

So in the portfolio that that we run at EPB Macro Research, over the past 3.5 years, the correlation to the S&P 500 has been essentially zero. It’s been 0.06, I think. And that’s important, because everything that most people do is very procyclical. So, they usually own a house that’s tied to the cycle. Their job is tied to the cycle. And then their investment portfolio, they say, “I want to maximize return”, so they’re very heavy in stocks, which is tied to the cycle.

Even if your retirements not coming up, there’s potential scenarios, where you lose a job or your income from your job goes down, your stock portfolio goes down and the value of your house takes a hit all at the same time. So you can hedge some of that by having more diversified return streams and a more stable return streams that’s less correlated to the same thing – the same cycle.

So, there’s the retirement and distribution aspect to it. And then there’s also the procyclical risk of the economic cycle and how much of your personal life is tied to that same cycle.

JL: Sure. Yes, makes a lot of sense. And again, hopefully, nobody has to be in this situation. But if you do lose your job as a result of that downturn, and let’s say, the value of your house and you’re heavily tilted towards equity portfolio are both down significantly, you now have tough decisions to make while you’re – you know, you really shouldn’t be selling at that point, but you may be forced to sell-off and lock in those losses…

EB: That’s right.

JL: …as a result of life situation. So yes, definitely, something to consider again as the future is really incredibly unknowable as 2020 has proven over and over again?

EB: Right. I don’t say that as any forecast of what’s going to happen…

JL: Sure.

EB:…just more as a hypothetical when we’re just – when we’re talking about portfolio construction.

JL: Yes. The fact that it can happen and then it’s a reasonable possibility, not 1 million…

EB: For sure.

JL: …possibility means that you need to plan for it.

EB: Yes, exactly.

JL: So in terms of – you started getting into the portfolios that you’ve constructed for EPB Macro Research, your Marketplace Service here at Seeking Alpha. What is your approach to portfolio construction there exactly? How do you decide, which asset classes to include and in what ratios and what doesn’t make the cut?

EB: Okay. So the way that I start with the portfolio construction is, I start from what my baseline portfolio is, which is the All Weather or the All Seasons portfolio. Some people call it a risk parity portfolio, although, that, that term gets mixed around a lot with a different – a lot of different things.

So we’ll just say it’s the All Weather portfolio, which was made popular by Ray Dalio at Bridgewater and then really made popular by Tony Robbins, who took that portfolio and sort of made it mainstream.

And what that portfolio tries to do is, it says, “Okay, if I’m standing here today and I have no idea what the next 100 years will bring, what’s the best blend of assets that I could have that gives me the best chance of surviving all the different seasons or regime changes that can possibly happen over the next 100 years,” assuming you can’t touch the portfolio, 100 years is a long time, you’ll probably have to go through periods of deflation, inflation, recessions, prosperity.

So given that, you’ll have to prepare for all those scenarios and you can’t touch the portfolio what’s the blend of assets that, that is likely to perform the best? Now the All Weather is not the only portfolio that’s attempted to do this, a lot of people have tried to solve this problem.

Chris Cole of Artemis Capital has something called the Dragon Portfolio, which is a little bit more complex, because part of the strategy includes long volatility and derivatives.

So the All Weather portfolio is what I found to be the most easy to replicate and yields the best returns over a long sample across different regimes. And that portfolio has a combination of long-term bonds, intermediate term bonds, stocks, gold and commodities.

And your bond portfolio will perform well during deflation and recessions. Your commodity portfolio and, to some extent, your gold portfolio will perform well during inflationary periods. And your stocks will do well, when you’re in a period of prosperity, your bonds will do a little bit better during periods of recession.

So given that you have a handful of assets, not every asset is weighted exactly the same. Even if you sit there and say, we have four scenarios to prepare for: deflation, inflation, recession, and prosperity. Even if we assign an equal probability of those four scenarios happening, the weighting of each asset in your portfolio is not given the same weighting, because the volatility of each asset is much different.

So the volatility of gold, let’s say, is a lot higher than the volatility of intermediate term bonds. So if you want to have an equal exposure of risk to each outcome, you’ll have to weight the assets differently depending on their volatility.

So from a high level, what you have is a portfolio of stocks, bonds, gold and commodities, weighted in certain ratios that give you an equal allocation of risk to all four potential scenarios, assuming you had no idea, which scenario was going to happen. So from a high level, that’s sort of where we start, and we can get into it more.

So from that baseline, what we’ll do is, we’ll take the economic research, both the long-term secular economic research and the shorter-term trends in growth and inflation. So we’ll take the 10, 20, 30-year trends. We’ll also take the 12 to 36-month trends and we’ll say, our starting hypothesis is we have no idea what’s going to happen. Of the four scenarios, we don’t know which one is going to happen.

Given the economic data, long-term and short-term trends, we can weight the probability of deflation happening more than inflation or recession happening more than prosperity. And depending on which way we weight the potential outcomes, we’ll shift the portfolio in that direction, given that we know how each asset is likely to perform in each environment.

So just to wrap up, if we use the economic research and say, deflation is more likely than inflation, we’ll start from a balanced portfolio, we’ll tilt slightly towards the assets that’ll do better during deflation like bonds, we won’t give up on the inflation view, we won’t have zero exposure to the inflation view, because there’s always the possibility that you’re wrong. And like we talked about, you want to have as stable of return stream as you can. So you just want to increase the probability that you’re going to be right, try and increase your return stream without really increasing your level of risk that much.

JL: Sure. And I’m sure we’ll get into what you view the current macroenvironment as suggesting. But before we do that a few more questions on how you go about putting the portfolio together and adjusting it over time.

So when you say you make adjustments based on what both the short and long-term data seems to be pointing to, at a given time, just to be clear for listeners here, you’re not talking about making major adjustments. You’re not talking about going from 70% equity exposure to 10% equity exposure. You’re talking about more muted moves, correct, between the different asset classes?

EB: That’s right, because we’re not trying to go all in on one asset. We know that various assets perform well in different environments. So if we think that deflation is coming, let’s say, we’re not going to put 100% of our assets in bonds, even though if we’re right that will be the best outcome.

Similarly, if we think that we’re going into a positive growth environment, being 100% in stocks will probably yield the best return. But that’s not what we’re doing. We’re not trying to go all in on one asset. We’re trying to start with a balanced portfolio and stay balanced and just tilt the allocation of risks slightly in that direction. Because what we know is, let’s say, over 100-year period of time, the All Weather portfolio will give you 5.5% or 6% returns with a volatility of, let’s just call it, 5% or something like that.

JL: That’s annualized returns.

EB: Annualized returns, let’s say, 6%, with 5% volatility. We’re not trying to take that 6% and turn it into 15%. But if we can keep the volatility the same at 5%, let’s say, by avoiding drawdowns from shifting away from the assets that are going to perform poorly and turn that 6% into 7% or 8% or 8.5%, you dramatically improve the returns relative to the amount of risk that you’re taking.

So there’s subtle shifts in the direction of the asset that’s likely to perform the best. And if you end up being wrong about your economic forecast, say, you’re forecasted for deflation, deflation doesn’t end up happening. Will you perform a little bit worse than the baseline? Probably. But are you going to be down, 30%, 40%? Probably not.

So it’s just about taking a portfolio that’s well studied. A lot of research, a lot of history behind how this is expected to perform and trying to enhance the returns of that portfolio by making the correct shifts without increasing the volatility at all.

JL: Yes, it makes a lot of sense. And you’re making these shifts on a once per month basis, correct?

EB: That’s correct. I adjust the portfolio once per month, but sometimes there’s no adjustments to be made, if not a whole lot changes. Sometimes, the changes are more. I think, I’ve gotten three, four months at one point without changing anything. It really depends on the environment, the macro environment, what happens with asset prices and stuff like that. But yes, once per month at the end of every month is when I make the changes. It’s a – it’s more systematic.

So, if there’s a big move in the middle of the month, I’m not going to change anything inside the service. That doesn’t mean I don’t think it’s a good idea, perhaps to rebalance or something if you see a big opportunity in the middle of the month. But just for the sake of consistency and sticking to the tenants of the service, which is not trading, it’s not – this is overbought or oversold, I just go with the once a month at the end of every month, calendar like rebalance approach.

JL: Sure. I mean, it’s also practical, positive tax implications there. So, for example, for people holding this in non-tax deferred or tax sheltered accounts, if you, let’s say, you sold some of your position in, I don’t know, TLT long-term bond fund at a loss. And then in the middle of the month, you’re telling people to buy back in less than 30 days after they’ve sold, wash roll will kick in.

They won’t be able to actually harvest those losses, which will hit them at the end of the year on their tax bill, so if they can offset some other game there. So I do think there’s a practical purpose to wait 30 days between making these moves in terms of just tax management and those sorts of things also?

EB: Yes, definitely. And the other interesting thing is, there’s so many different securities that all represent the same things nowadays. So you can really play around with – like with this kind of a setup with tax implication. I don’t get into that, because I’m not anyone’s tax advisor. I don’t have a specific tax advice.

But there’s tons of bond ETFs. There’s tons of stock ETFs. And you can create the same risk profile with different securities. So you can end up having two portfolios that are going to perform pretty much identically with baskets of two totally separate securities.

JL: Sure. Yes. I mean, I – again, no tax advice being given here. I’m fairly certain that if you sell GLD at a loss and buy IAU 10 days later, you can harvest those losses. The same if you sell SPY and buy VOO or IVV, these funds, I believe, would be considered identical for tax purposes, because they literally hold the same exact things.

But as you’re saying, if you take a fund, which is 10 to 20-year treasuries and you replace it with one that’s 10 to 30-year treasuries, probably would be okay. Good to check with your accountant on that point. But I think, with the number of funds that are out there, yes, it really is possible to game that system to some extent?

EB: Yes. And like, if you have SPY, let’s say, and making it up, let’s say, SPY has a volatility of 17% annualized and QQQ has a volatility of 20% annualized. If you sell SPY and buy QQQ, you’d have to wait the – your stock allocation differently, you’d have probably less of a waiting in QQQ if you want to have the same exposure to stocks on a volatility-adjusted basis.

But your – if you adjust it for the volatility, your performance will be pretty similar. And it will be subject just to the outperformance of QQQ over SPY. Or you can synthetically create an SPY with five or 10 of the largest holdings and weight them proportionally to the risk that you’re trying to take to your stock exposure. So there’s tons of ways that you can go about doing that.

JL: Yes, certainly. Well, one other question here. So I mean, really, I think, that the bottom line here in your approach is that, you’re looking at risks of asset classes, or at least what historical risks have been, you’re then looking at the outlook for what part of the economic cycle we’re likely to be in, in the coming months or a year and you’re making adjustments accordingly?

Is there any actual valuation or analysis of expected returns for asset classes at a given point in time? So you’ll often see things like, “Oh, when the SPX has a forward PE ratio of 23, the expected return is actually way under that average of 7% a year.” Or are those kinds of assessments being made? Or is it irrelevant? If you think that we’re about to head into a huge economic expansion, it doesn’t really matter what valuation on U.S. equities is at a given moment?

EB: That’s a great question. So yes, the valuation does matter to me. But I use long-term valuation measures. I’m not really looking at like a one-year forward PE, so to speak, or things like that. I’m looking for more long-term measures. I use things like CAPE ratio. I value some sectors based on the maximum PE estimates. I use corporate profits from the national income and product accounts versus GAAP EPS, things like that.

But basically, the way that it plays into my process is, we’re trying to generate returns, but at the same time, minimize volatility or drawdowns. So the way I think about it is, when stocks are highly overvalued, that doesn’t necessarily mean anything about the next one-month, two-month or five-month or even the next year returns, stocks can be overvalued and stay overvalued for a long period of time.

But what it does tend to mean is that, when you do go into a recession or you do go into a correction, the corrections tend to be a lot larger from a higher starting valuation. So if you have a Shiller PE of 40, let’s say, and you go into a recession, you could have a 40%, 50%, 60% drawdown. If you go into a recession with a Shiller PE of 10, you’re probably not going to have a 50% drawdown.

So when I think about the level of risk embedded in an asset, mainly we’re talking about stocks here, the drawdown risk is certainly elevated when stocks are trading at extreme valuations. So recognizing, it means nothing to the next month or two months or five months or eight months.

When you look at valuations that are way above historical norms, you have to be cognizant that when we do go into the next eventual recession, because they always come, your drawdown is going to be most likely way outsized to historical norms as well.

So that would be a factor playing into an underweight position in equities for me, particularly when both the long-term and the short-term trends in the economy are pointing down. We can get into it. We have a session now, where the long-term trends are still pointing lower, like they have been for quite sometime. We have a pent-up rebound going on in the economy through we’ve reopened things in the country.

So we have a long-term downtrend, short-term uptrend, but we have an extremely high valuation. So there’s the risk that those short-term trends roll over again and you have a long-term decline, a short-term decline and extreme valuations, and that would, to me, the way I think about the portfolio put pretty high drawdown risk in the equity category. That’s generally how I think about it.

JL: Yes. So let’s get into it, how overvalued are equities right now?

EB: It’s tough to put a specific number on it. I like to use several different metrics and sort of create bands of where I think, I wouldn’t call it fair value. I’d call it the historical average valuation.

So if you take four or five different long-term measures, where do these metrics trade a historical average. The broad market the way I see it is somewhere between 25% to 35% above its historical norms based on the metrics that I use.

But what’s interesting about that is the excess valuation is really concentrated in only just a couple of names or a couple of sectors. So one of the things that I look at is the price of the market relative to the maximum in EPS expectations.

So right now, EPS expectations are all out of whack because of COVID and the market is discounting it and rightfully so. But if we look at what was the maximum EPS estimates? The maximum was in February of 2020. Market was expected to earn about $175 of earnings.

JL: We’re talking about the S&P 500…

EB: S&P 500, that’s right.

JL: Yes.

EB: About $175 in earnings, it’s down to about $130 now. It’s probably not fair to value the market based on $130 in earnings, things will snap back to some degree. And we can assume with some probability that, that will get back to that $175 earnings in – typically, after recession, it takes about two-and-a-half, three years to get back to that $175 level or that prior peak.

So if the market returns to $175 in two years, let’s say, the market will have been correct to discount the dip. So we can value it based on “Okay, let’s say, two years from now, we’re back at $175.

Well, the market is still trading at about 20 times the peak in EPS, where the historical average is about 16. So it is really expensive relative to the average. And it also assumes that, that we do get to $175 in two years. If it takes four years to get to $175, that would pose a problem.

But the broad markets trading about 20x. If we do the same evaluation metric, but we look at the NASDAQ, it’s over 30x. And the same analysis, but on the financials is maybe the last time I looked, I think, it was like 8x or 9x or something like that in earnings. So we have a huge disparity going on between the NASDAQ at 30 times peak earnings and financials at, let’s call it, eight or nine times peak earnings.

So what everyone does is, when they look at that, they say, “Okay, well, I’m going to sell the NASDAQ. I’m going to buy what’s cheap.” That hasn’t really worked very well, partly because of the macro trends that, I think, are driving that. But to the point of the original question, the valuation is extremely high. So that would pose drawdown risk for whenever the economic cycle does turn lowers.

But broadly, we can say, 25% to 35% above historical norms, but within the market, there’s tremendous disparity between fair value or average value, I guess, you can say. But then we get into the macro discussion of saying, should banks be trading at their fair value? Is the next 10 or 20 years going to be average for them? Or is it going to be worse than average? You could use the same kind of thought process for technology. Is technology going to do better than average because of all the secular changes that are going on or worse than average?

JL: Yes, certainly. And then in terms of your balance between U.S. equities, which I think, we were mainly talking about now and you look, let’s say, in developed markets, you look at maybe Europe or Japan, which Warren Buffett just made a large bet on. You look at some of the emerging economies, China’s and the Brazil’s would seem that things are significantly less overvalued there.

So how are you viewing those markets right now? And then I see that you’ve – without giving away too much, you have somewhat or slightly trimmed your allocation to U.S. equities not so much to international in recent months. So I’m assuming you view them as less overvalued relative to the U.S. right now?

EB: Yes, it’s a good point. So I don’t look at the valuation as much for international markets relative to the U.S., especially the emerging markets, there’s an interesting dynamic that goes on, because the U.S. cycle drives so much of the global cycle.

When the U.S. goes into a recession, pretty much everybody goes into a recession, the U.S. business cycle is very important. And when you’re in the U.S., you kind of only look at the U.S. business cycle. But the emerging markets are influenced by their own domestic cycle, but then also the U.S. cycle. So there’s kind of a double impact for the U.S. cycle relative to everybody else.

But the way that I think about emerging markets or international, in general, is more of a play on global growth rather than valuation. So when we have a global growth rebound, or when growth is generally moving higher directionally, so let’s say, even if COVID caused growth in the U.S. to go down, let’s say, 7% year-over-year, even if we move to minus 2% year-over-year, that’s the directional improvement, every country is sort of having this reflexive snapback.

So whenever you have global growth or U.S. growth that is directionally improving, that tends to put weakness on the dollar and strength to a bunch of other international currencies. So that tends to favor international equities versus U.S. equities. U.S. equities have performed extremely well because of the heavy tech outperformance like we talked about, but the dollar has performed pretty poorly, as we’d expect, during one of these kind of rebounds here.

So the way that I think about emerging markets is like when we have a growth upturn, I’d want to be shifting towards international equities, because the dollar is probably likely to lose some strength, which would hurt the – likely hurt the bond portfolio if this – if the lower dollar brings higher inflation expectations.

So when I think about it in terms of the whole portfolio and trying to balance the whole portfolio, the global growth upturn brings a weaker dollar. If that raises inflation expectations, that would hurt the value of the bonds. What’s the best way to go about that? Probably increasing international exposure, perhaps increasing commodity exposure, two things that would benefit from higher inflation expectations.

So when I go to international markets and less thinking about the valuation, more about how the global growth dynamics are going to affect the whole portfolio.

JL: Yes, interesting. And I guess, gets back to this idea that everything really is interconnected here. And it is about its relationship with every other component and not how it can be evaluated in a vacuum or on its own?

EB: Yes, that’s right exactly. So like commodities as a long-term hold has been a losing battle. But recently, just moved to a slightly overweight allocation to commodities, which I haven’t done in quite sometime, because we have a very clear cut upturn in industrial processes and manufacturing processes and just the general commodity upturn.

As we record this, I haven’t checked really this morning, but bonds have performed pretty well. We’re still at 67 basis points on – 67, 68 basis points on the 10-year, and I say, pretty well given the context of we’ve had a huge rise in stocks, a huge rise in commodities, a huge rise in inflation expectations, a huge decline in the dollar, all things that would generally weigh against a bond portfolio, but they’ve held up pretty well.

But just to hedge that, that scenario continuing to play out, there’s an increase in commodity exposure and a decrease in U.S. equities relative to international equities. So that’s kind of how the whole piece plays together.

JL: Sure. And I do wonder with a fixed income part of this, in particular, so I think, until relatively recently, with bonds at the current rates that they’re paying an expectation for total return on bonds, I think, would generally be what I think, I remember Warren Buffett just very quotable.

So he said, I think, back in 2009 when bonds were at what seemed like impossibly low rates at the time that they represented return-free risk. I think, though, that has changed to some extent with the notion that bonds really can go negative. And so they can keep on going up even beyond the zero bound there. And so I’m just wondering if that or how that enters into the equation?

EB: Yes, I’m glad you brought that up. That’s a really good question. So, yes, bonds have continued to be an amazing asset in terms of return and returns for the given level of risk, especially – since 2010, it’s been pretty much a one way street with some two or three periods of chop, but long-term bonds have continued the downward path and generated pretty significant returns.

I mean, especially moving into COVID, I think, a one-year of return on long duration bonds, like EDV was almost like 50% year-over-year. So there’s plenty of return there. The problem with bonds is everyone just looks at the coupon or the interest rate, that’s not really exactly how it works. Most of the returns in bonds come from the capital appreciation.

So as we bump up against the zero bound, there’s going to be a lot of interesting things that happen. So assuming that we continue on this long-term path of weaker growth and weaker inflation, which is what pushed bond yields down to basically 60 basis points or 70 basis points out of 10-year.

If we continue in that direction, and we have a cyclical and the economy rolls over from a shorter-term cyclical standpoint, bonds probably are going to push towards 0%, which I’m not totally sure that the long-term rates, let’s call it, say, the 10-year rate will be able to push meaningfully below 0% without the Fed taking overnight rates negative.

So what happened a lot in other countries like Europe and Japan is, you have a scenario where the overnight rate controlled by the Central Bank is at zero, and the 10-year rate, let’s say, moves to zero, and it sort of gets stuck at zero, and it can’t go any lower.

But if inflation expectations keep coming down, because there’s a turmoil in the economy, or there’s defaults going on, so the inflation rate wants to come down, and it wants to pull that rate below zero, there’s sometimes a floor there, because the Fed is holding rates flat.

So because the nominal rate can’t come down anymore, but inflation expectations are still coming down, what ends up happening is the real interest rate actually starts to go up. And that causes a ton of problems for basically all assets, because the reason we’ve seen such a powerful rally in most assets now is because the real rate is coming down. The real rate is your opportunity cost of basically every other investment. I could put my money in a 10-year treasury and I can get negative 1% real or I can put my money in gold, or stocks or anything like that.

So in March 2020, we had a deflationary spike and real rates spiked. And if the real rate starts to go up from negative one to zero to one to two, all of a sudden, you get a 2% real rate of return, that’s going to really impact all other risk assets. So what Central Banks tend to do to combat that is they say, “Well, we really need to create a scenario where the 10-year rate can fall further, it’s the only way that we can get real rates back down.”

So they sort of opened the trap door and lowered the overnight policy rate to – into negative territory, which allows the 10-year rate to have another 25, 50 basis points of downside.

But then what happens, like we’ve seen in Germany and Japan, is they lowered the overnight rate to, say, 25. The 10-year rate goes to negative 25. It just follows it right there. Now you have extra breathing room. So you alleviate the problem of rising real rates, but you still have the flat curve that – that’s hurting the banking sector.

JL: Yes.

EB: So then they go negative again. They go to negative 50. And then 10-year goes to negative 50. And they keep walking it down, walking it down, allowing the real rate to stay down, which helps asset prices. But they’re having a really hard time getting rid of this flat curve, no matter how low they bring the rates.

So to answer your question, I think, that there will be a bit of a – I think, it’ll be sticky once we get to zero, assuming the Fed says, “We’re not going negative under any circumstances.” And then what, we’ll reevaluate at that point, but – with 60 or 70 basis points to go on 10s, 140 basis points to go on 30s, there’s still quite a bit of room before we get there.

JL: Sure. And I guess, this explains a lot about why were the NASDAQ might be trading at stratospheric valuations. Banking sector financials are where they are, because the market has to be discounting the possibility that we end up in an incredibly flat yield curve indefinitely. And it’s hard to see how many of the financials turn a profit or stay solvent and even in that environment long-term?

EB: That’s right. So the way that I think about the NASDAQ, you think about real rates as your proxy on everything, right? So if you say, we have a negative real rate, well, therefore, the PE should be infinity, right? That’s kind of what everyone says when they look at interest rates at zero, the market should be worth infinity.

Well, that may be true if you have an asset or a company that’s growing. But if you don’t have a company that’s growing, and the company has shrinking revenues or shrinking earnings, it doesn’t matter how negative the rates go, that company is not really going to receive a higher valuation.

So you look at companies not to pick on IBM. But if you see a company shrinking revenues, most of the earnings are from buybacks, market doesn’t really treat that company very favorably no matter how low interest rates go, because if you’re a shrinking company or you’re a melting ice cube, the rates could be negative 5%. It’s not really helpful to you.

On the flip side, if you have a company that’s legitimately growing 10% year-over-year, 20% year-over-year, 30% year-over-year, and the market is convinced that, “Hey, five years from now, this guy is still going to have 5%, 10%, 15%, 20% growth and the alternative is negative 1%, then you get a PE ratio that starts to look like infinity.

But if a company is shrinking 1% or 2% or 3% a year and the alternative is negative 1%, negative 1% is the better alternative. So what you end up having is a situation, where so much capital is shifting away from companies that are really having a hard time growing in this environment of low global growth, low inflation, no pricing power, capital is flowing away from those companies, because they can’t really generate strong revenue growth or earnings growth above financial engineering and just flowing infinitely towards companies that are posting legitimate growth.

The two things that would derail that environment, in my opinion, would be one, higher real interest rates, like we just talked about, which is a scenario that Central Banks try to avoid desperately, because higher real interest rates would theoretically lower the value of those PE ratios, all else being equal; or two is that, these companies that are posting 20%, 30%, 40% year-over-year growth eventually end up slowing to 1% or 2% or 3% growth.

So if they end up not being growth companies anymore, that’s a problem. And if the real rate tends to go up, that would be a problem. But as long as the real rate continues to go down, companies that are posting legitimate growth will receive a higher valuation. When that growth stops or when real rates rise because the valuation is so stretched, the declines in these assets are going to be huge.

So it’s a tough balance between I want to be in these growth companies, because that’s the only way that my capital is really going to appreciate. But I got to be cognizant of the economic cycle and where real rates are going to end up going, because if we have a big move higher in real rates on a deflationary wave, you could see some of these assets get repriced 20%, 30%, 40% in a month, like we saw in March.

JL: Yes, certainly. Although I would think that with these huge FANG stocks and with some of these other companies, we mentioned that are basically just printing money every single quarter. You couple that with how cheap credit is for them right now, and how easy it is for them to then go and borrow at really record low rates and buy back their own shares.

They can create a virtuous cycle for themselves, at least, where they constantly show really great growth, because they’re taking advantage of easy money and just artificially keeping things like EPS at very high, because they continue to shrink their overall share float?

EB: Yes. No question. And it’s sort of a double whammy, because if you’re one of the companies that we talked about that’s shrinking revenue or you’re struggling in the environment of global growth, the rate that you’re going to pay on borrowed capital is probably going to be higher, but also…

JL: Yes.

EB: …you’re probably not going to have Sphere Capital to do a ton of buybacks. So you have this dynamic. We’re the only companies that are growing. They receive a higher multiple just because they have actual growth relative to no growth. But then they’re also the only ones that are really shrinking their share count massively.

So that’s – it’s such a powerful dynamic playing…

JL: Yes.

EB: …into those few stocks that have the benefit of those two tailwinds. It creates this huge split. Everyone keeps waiting for the split to end. I outlined the two things that I think would cause a change in trend. But until that happens, I think, the spread gets continually wider.

JL: Sure. And the market continues to be dragged up by a few names that represent an increasing percent of the overall market share, so?

EB: Exactly. People say, “Well, this market makes no sense.” Well, if you break it down by sector, if I told you we had a big recession and regional banks were down 40% year-to-date, well, they kind of makes sense. So it’s really sector-by-sector. I mean, there’s tons of individual names out there. They’re still struggling quite a bit.

I think, I saw, maybe on Twitter this morning, the top five contributors to the S&P 500 make up over 100% of the year-to-date gains. So like if you took out five stocks and you went with 495 of them, it’d be down on the year. So it really is unprecedented levels of concentration. But if you’re owning SPY, you’re still up. So it’s an interesting dynamics for sure.

JL: Yes, totally.

So yes, you definitely have a lot of people out there talking about this disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street. You have unemployment, which is much higher than it was six months ago. You have growth significantly lower biggest GDP drop that we’ve seen since the Great Depression. And it really does perplex a lot of market watchers and investors.

There’s always an argument out there that markets are efficient at the end of the day. This would seem to argue that they – if they are efficient, they operate by inefficiency all their own, which is not really connected to what’s happening to the average person within an economy. What’s your view on that and how does it affect your outlook?

EB: The way that I think about it is, ultimately, GDP growth is going to drive everything. So a lot of people make the comparison between the U.S. equity market and the Japanese equity market. And Japanese equity market hasn’t really made any progress in quite sometime.

JL: I think it’s down significantly since 1989 when the Nikkei talked [Multiple Speakers]?

EB: That’s right. And in Europe – tons of markets in Europe are not making new highs relative to 2007, 1999. So it’s not just Japan. I mean, you have five, six, seven, huge developed markets, developed economies that have equity markets that are not performing all that well.

So why is that? So the way that I think about it is, it really comes down to your trend level of GDP growth. So in Japan – so trend GDP growth is a function of labor force growth or population growth and productivity growth. In Japan, they have negative population growth or negative labor force growth, and they’re extremely indebted. So their productivity has dwindled to basically nothing.

So their top line GDP growth is really, really struggling. So they’re having a hard time – we look at U.S. growth, we average 2%. We used to average 3%. Now it’s 2%. After COVID, it’s probably going to be something closer to 1%. In Europe, it was 2%, then it was 1%, now it’s going to be 0%. In Japan, it was 1%. But then for this whole cycle, it was 0%.

So what did we see? We saw Japan have basically five recessions since 2010, because their trend level of growth is 0. So every time you have a downturn, it pushes growth below 0, which is recession. So Japan is a scenario where population growth is negative, and they’re going to really have a hard time generating sustained periods of time where they’re not in recession. They could actually be in a situation where they spend more time in recession than not in recession.

So that’s going to be really difficult for the average company to generate any revenue growth. And if the average company can’t trade any revenue growth, then lower interest rates aren’t going to help and the value should decline. Same thing in Europe.

When we look at the U.S., we’re not – we’re heading in that direction, but we’re not there yet. We’re going to have probably 0.4% labor force growth. I estimate, we’re probably going to have less than 1% productivity growth. So you’re probably going to have 1% trend growth.

So what does that mean? 1% trend growth is going to be an average. So there’s going to be a share of the population that’s less than 1% real trend growth and there’s going to be a share of the population that’s well above 1% trend growth. And therein lies the wealth gap or the gap between companies like Amazon and companies like financials, let’s say.

So what’s going to happen is, we’re going to go into a scenario, where a larger and larger share of the population or a larger share of corporations are going to have growth that’s below zero. And then there’s going to be fewer and fewer companies that have growth that’s 2%, 3%, 4%, 10%, the average is going to be 1%.

But let’s say making up numbers, 30% of the population or corporations had negative growth prior to COVID. Maybe we’re up to 50% of the population of corporations. After COVID, that are going to be stuck with declining revenues or declining standard of livings, which is going to push capital into the hands of the companies that are pulling up the average that have the 8%, 9%, 10%.

So that’s going to continue, in my opinion. It’s a scenario where if Amazon, Facebook, Netflix, Google and Microsoft are taking 90% of the pie in terms of people’s time and where people spend their money, and we know that trend growth is 1%, but those guys are growing 10%, 15%, 20%. If the average is 1%, then there’s a significant amount of people that are not negative 1%, they could be negative 2%, 3%, 4%, 5%.

So that’s going to keep happening. But that’s how I would distinguish the interplay between what’s going on with the stock market and the economy, and why there’s such a divide between so few companies.

JL: I mean, it sounds to me like policymakers need to really revisit their basic assumptions here, because it seems like the cure to stabilize the economy, which always seems to be more indebtedness is ultimately what kills the patient, so to speak.

So without either austerity or a change in immigration policy, I don’t think people are going to start having three kids of piece anytime soon or probably both on some level. It doesn’t sound like the U.S. is getting back to a real rate on bonds or real rate of GDP growth in the range of 2% to 3% a year with the current policy and the direction of just always issuing more debt to deal with whatever else the economy?

EB: Yes, absolutely. And if you don’t mind, I’ll go off on a slight tangent about that…

JL: Sure.

EB: …something that I’ve been writing about and doing some research on recently. So where we are, and this is happening globally. It’s not just happening in the U.S. We talked about Japan, Europe, China, the U.S., everybody has a major, major indebtedness problem. We’re talking about total debt to GDP, both public and private. In the U.S., it’s going to be over 400%. In Japan, it’s over 600% of GDP. In Europe, it’s probably over 500%.

So the U.S. is the best out of the rest of them. But they’re still basically all the developed nations are at levels of debt that have been studied extremely well to have really negative impacts on growth, and that’s what we’re seeing. And we keep trying to borrow more money to try and stimulate growth, not really understanding that the deeper into debt we go, the slower the trend rate of growth is.

So basically, where we are now is everybody in the world is at 0% interest rates. And monetary policy is pretty much completely ineffective, because despite the popular opinion, all the developed Central Banks right now can’t really print money. They can buy bonds through various QE operations, but they can’t absorb losses or actually print money. We can go into that later if you want. But monetary policy is now basically totally ineffective, because you can’t lower rates anymore. The long end rates are pretty much as low as they’re going to go also.

So you see a lot of the Central Banks looking over to Congress or the fiscal side of things and say, “Hey, it’s up to you guys now.” But therein lies the problem. More fiscal spending financed by debt is not really going to solve the problem. Some people think that large fiscal spending is going to be inflationary, but I think, we have very strong evidence to the contrary.

So what we have here is three possible scenarios. We have too much debt and growth is basically going to compress to zero around the world. So the first option is, we don’t do any fiscal stimulus and we let a lot of households and corporations default. That would be very deflationary. I don’t think there’s many people that, that disagree with that.

JL: Yes.

EB: The second option is, we can give the Federal Reserve the authority to actually start printing money or absorb losses. Because in a scenario like that, we can say, I got a pool of bonds here that are about to default. Someone is going to have to take the loss, well, we can just give it to the Fed, they’ll absorb the loss. That can’t happen right now.

But if we give them that authority, that’s extremely inflationary, potentially hyperinflationary pretty quickly, because there’s no mechanism in place to really govern how much money they’re printing. Right now with QE, a lot of it’s regulated through bank reserves and the lending process. But if you start going direct with the Fed paying the bills of the Treasury, that’s totally different scenario. It’s not exactly on the table right now, but it’s a risk that’s massively inflationary.

JL: And then that just to make clear to people, obviously, analogies to World War II or Germany in that period or fraud, but that is what happened with the Weimar Republic. It’s what happened with Zimbabwe in the 1990s, that where they essentially just were able to print as much as they wanted. And then net result was that none of it was worth anything.

EB: Exactly. That’s the biggest. Everyone says, “We’re printing so much money. We’re going to end up like Zimbabwe, not unless we go in that direction.” Right now, under the current framework, that’s not where we’re headed. So that’s scenario one, scenario two.

Scenario three is what I guess most people are thinking is the most likely scenario, which is the Congress takes over and just does crazy fiscal spending. And with easy monetary policy and crazy fiscal spending, that’s going to be the inflation that we need. We’re going to devalue the currency and sort of wipe the debt clean.

I don’t think there’s great evidence to support that, that theory. There was a research paper that was published in 2011, where they look – took a look at government spending. And the conclusion was that there is a negative relationship between the size of government spending and economic growth.

So for every – so in the U.S., prior to COVID, government spending was about 20% of GDP. If you go to 30% of GDP, so a 10 percentage point increase in government spending, that tends to reduce the rate of real growth by 0.5% to 1%. So higher levels of government spending as a percentage of GDP, this paper argues reduces the rate of real GDP growth. And it does make the distinction between social transfer payments and infrastructure. There is a slight difference between what the government spending is on.

But the direction that we’re going in right now, which is heavily skewed towards social transfer payments now making a political comment here, just looking at the research. Social transfer payments had a more negative multiplier or a greater negative multiplier on economic growth than something like infrastructure.

At our current levels of indebtedness, both of them have a negative multiplier, but increasing the level of social transfer payments as a percentage of total income is going to have a negative impact on real growth.

And just to use some examples. We’re at 20% of GDP prior to COVID. So everyone is saying, the government is going to do huge fiscal spending, even if we push, let’s say, government spending to 50% of GDP.

Well, France right now has government spending that’s 50% of GDP. And prior to COVID, so that ending in the year 2019, their annualized real rate of growth was 1.3%. They didn’t have massive inflation, nor did they have growth. So if we go from 20% to 50%, it’s unclear that there’s going to be a massive growth and inflationary boom because of that.

To give one more example, one of the things I look at is transfer payments as a percentage of total income. So when we look at total income in the country, its wages and salaries, its social security, unemployment, any type of transfer payment, interest rental income, the whole pie.

If we look at transfer payments as a percentage of the total, another kind of way to think about government spending. In the 1960s, transfer payments were about 5% of total income. By the year 2000, when we crossed all these levels of indebtedness, transfer payments went up to about 13% of total income. Now there wasn’t – there was a period of inflation within there, but that wasn’t the exact cause.

From 2000 – before COVID, we went from 13% to 17%. But that period 2000 to 2019, we experienced disinflation and falling bond yields. So increasing government spending as a percentage of income from 12% to 17% did not have an inflationary impact. COVID happened and we increased unemployment benefits and personal – and transfer payments as a percentage of income spiked to 30%.

So the government was responsible for 30% of people’s income. Now that some of that has worn off, we’re down to about 25%. But just this trend of going from 5% to 12%, from 12% to 13%, from 13% to 17% and now 17% to wherever we end up after COVID, 25%, 35%, 45% of total income, the evidence does not support that, that creates inflation. What ends up happening is, there’s a negative multiplier and the rate of income growth outside of the transfer payments tends to fall.

So just to round out the example, if you look at real per capita income growth, excluding the transfer payments, so what was the earned income in real terms per capita in the economy? From 1960 to 2000, it was 2.3%. And then from 2000 to 2020, it was 1.5%. So you lost like 30% of your trend rate of growth, excluding the government payments.

So as the government payments increased, the private sector income growth fell, which supports the research from this 2011 paper that I can put in the comments whenever the podcast is published. So the third option to recap is the big fiscal spending. All of a sudden people think we’ve been doing fiscal spending for so long. But now, if we do it in a certain way, or if we go to the people instead of to infrastructure, that that’s going to be inflationary.

The evidence so far is to the contrary. It’s to lower real rates of growth and lower productivity outside of the one-time boost that people get. But it’s not likely, in my opinion, to create – it’s not going to be the panacea to get out of our low growth, low inflation, low interest rate, declining standard of living for a growing share of the population, it’s probably going to make the situation worse over time, even if it’s the right thing to do in the short-term, while people are suffering.

JL: Sure. And so I guess, ironically, and again, not to get political at all here just to kind of think about what sorts of policy prescriptions could get the U.S. out of this morass. I think, you take a little of column A, a little of column B, you generally have a GOP or Republican Party that wants to lower government spending, wants to lower transfer payments.

But then, of course, you shut the borders to immigrants. You don’t really have kind of a population growth that can help bolster the economy and lead to some inflationary pressures in that way. And so maybe you, I don’t know, cut transfer payments, but also allow a lot more immigrants and you might actually be able to grow your way out of some of these problems there?

EB: Yes, definitely. There’s some combination of the two. And the way that I would look at it from a totally nonpartisan standpoint is, you have your labor force growth and you have your productivity growth. So whenever the government takes on a project, as the level of debt gets higher, the government expenditure multiplier tends to get more negative, it’s not linear.

So the government expenditure multiplier is going to be worse at at 200% of GDP than it is at 100% of GDP, it – then the multiplier tends to turn negative around 50% of GDP, and then get really negative above 90% or 100%. We’re going to be at 130%. So our expenditure multiplier is going to be pretty negative.

But basically, the one litmus test you can use is, when we look at a project, is this going to increase productivity growth for the entire population? If the answer is no and you’re going deeper into debt, it’s probably going to create more long-term problems, because the trend level of growth is going to decline, which means that there’s actually going to be a greater share of the population that is going to have negative growth or a declining standard of living. And that leads to lots of social unrest understandably.

So if your standard of living is declining in real terms, that’s problematic. And as the trend rate of growth compresses to 0% or 1%, the percentage of people that are going to fall below the zero bound is going to increase. And typically when the share of population that’s below 0% increases above 50%, they’re on the side of the majority now.

So then you tend to get fairly radical policies, which is why changing the Federal Reserve Act to absorb losses can’t be ruled out, because as the situation becomes more dire, more desperate measures will probably come about.

But the one thing to think about if you had to judge any policy based on one asset test is, is this going to increase productivity? And again, not political, but transfer payments to finance day-to-day living needs like shelter, food and clothing, while necessary to do during times of stress, taking on debt to facilitate those policies is not going to increase productivity for the whole – for the whole country.

Generally, the only thing that increases productivity over the long run is investment, investment that generates an income stream on the other end. And we don’t have the savings in the country, because going back to ECON, savings equals investment. We’re going to have negative net national savings probably by the end of 2020, which means mathematically, it’s going to be very, very difficult to have any physical investment.

So we’re probably going to go into a scenario over the next several years, where we’re depleting our physical investment in infrastructure faster than we’re replacing it. And that’s typically a recipe for lower productivity, not higher productivity. So all signs right now unless we change really the system in which we’re operating are pointing towards the long run trend of growth, getting even weaker and these problems getting even worse.

JL: So how does that all shake out? And in terms of how do you get a real rate of return and retire at age 70?

EB: One way to think about GDP growth is your rate of return on your investment in the economy for your mid-range risk. So your your average business, GDP growth is, let’s call it, well, I think, we’re going to go is trend level of GDP growth somewhere in the neighborhood of 1%, 1.2%.

So if you take your average investment in the economy, you’re probably going to get 1.2% real. There’s going to be some businesses that, that get 5%, 6%, 7% and we’re talking about cash on cash not levered. But there’s going to be some businesses that get 5%, 6%, 7%, there’s going to be some that get below one.

So if that’s the rate of return that you get for your mid-range risk, you can start to understand why you get a negative rate of return on your risk-free investment, because if there’s risk associated with a 1% return on average, the level that requires no risk is negative 1% right now on a 10-year real rate.

So the real rate of return across all assets doesn’t seem that way right now. With equities, it’s probably just – it’s probably going to come down. But we have this interesting phenomenon, where that is true across the median stock or the median company. If you take the median, the stock is – the median stock is still down year-to-date. A lot of – like if you look at the value sector of the Russell 2000, I think it’s been – if you look, it’s been down since 2017. So it’s been like three years of no returns there.

JL: Yes.

EB: So that is playing true for a majority of the economy. But we have this very interesting phenomenon that we talked about where such a small percentage of companies have all the growth, therefore, they have all the multiple expansion. They’re huge components of these specific indexes. So it looks like you’re getting 8% in the S&P, really what you’re getting is 60% returns in Apple and negative returns and everything else, and it’s averaging to 8% or 10% or 12%, or whatever the number is over your timeframe.

So yes, the overall blend of your portfolio, the rate of return is probably going to come down, because the real rate of return in the economy is going to come down. So that’s going to drag capital away from risk investments, in general, are mega seven aside it into things like tips.

I mean, you – there’s – it’s not just the Fed buying tips, I mean, the the Fed as far as the last numbers I checked, they were buying, like $80 billion a month of treasury securities, $80 billion a month. But the the issuance has been several hundred billion dollars a month. So they’re not buying all the bonds and the rates really aren’t going up.

So somebody is coming in and buying these tips at negative 1%. And it’s not in a logical investment decision if the alternative is a investment in the real economy, that’s going to generate on average 1% with a given level of risk.

JL: Sure. Anyway, Eric, this has been great as always, maybe not the most cheerful outlook here. But I do think with the right approach to portfolio construction, it is still possible for investors to reach their investment goals, maybe the returns won’t be as sexy over time as they’ve been traditionally. But with the right mix there, I still think it’s eminently possible to get those risk-adjusted returns sleep well at night and also retire comfortably or relatively comfortably at a reasonable age?

EB: Yes. And just to interject for one second…

JL: Sure, sure.

EB: …to what happened into the portfolio one more time, given the outlook that I have – the reason the portfolio process is so powerful is, I have the outlook that I have on the economy. And that outlook has proven to be – we’ve been writing on Seeking Alpha and talking since 2017, that economic outlook has proven to be the correct one. Bond yields have fallen accordingly. Stocks have performed better than you may have expected with that economic outlook.

But with that being said, you can have an outlook that’s tilted towards your defensive assets. But over the past 3.5 years, the portfolio that we’ve run has generated returns near 8.5%, with volatility that’s under 5%. So a risk or a return to risk ratio of almost 1.7%, which is up there with some of the top hedge funds that’s a better risk-adjusted return than like a 60-40 portfolio or a bond-only portfolio.

So it’s not – and I only make that point to say, we talked a lot about the economic outlook from a negative standpoint. That doesn’t mean that I’m short the equity market or that I have all my money in 0% yielding bonds. It’s just the combination of assets that allows you to stay in risk assets and generate a return stream while protecting the downside.

So to give you an example, we were actually had a positive return in March when the market was down like 12%. One of the questions I get more frequently, a lot of people come and say, “Well, why don’t you have more exposure to stocks?” Some people say that.

But question actually get more often is, “At these levels of valuation, how do you keep yourself actually invested?” And the portfolio process of the diversified return streams actually allow you to stay in these assets, even if it’s at an underweight allocation and allow your portfolio to keep making equity-like returns over a long period of time.

So, as those returns from equities potentially come down, perhaps the bond allocation will step up. But you can have a pessimistic outlook on the economy or you can have a realistic outlook on the economy, but still construct your portfolio in a way that benefits over the long-term. That’s the difference between this type of portfolio strategy and having a negative outlook on the economy and betting against the market or shorting the market. I’m only short one sector regional banks, which have performed quite poorly. That sort of wraps together the whole portfolio process.

JL: Sure. And, of course, that short position is only in one of the two portfolios, you do have the long-only portfolio for people that are maybe a little more risk averse or don’t want to get into actually having to borrow securities short?

EB: Perhaps – yes – or just perhaps investing in 401(K) or IRA or something like that?

JL: Absolutely. Anyway, Eric, this has been great. I have to get you on again, very soon. Maybe we’ll do some kind of post-election analysis once we see how things shake out. I hope at the very least that there is certainty after the election, because I – to me, everybody is talking about what will be better for markets, the economy, is it split? You get a GOP and the presidency, but democrats retake Senate or democratic sweep.

I think, what people are discounting is just a period of months of uncertainty. I think, that would be pretty bad news for markets and the economy, where we have an election and it’s not clear who won and things just kind of drag on. To me, at least, that seems like the worst-case scenario that almost nobody is considering, so?

EB: It doesn’t seem like that’ll cool the temperatures.

JL: No.

EB: …that we have going on right now.

JL: No, I don’t think so.

EB: Hopefully, just a smooth process. Anyway, it breaks.

JL: Yes, exactly. Anyway, beyond Seeking Alpha and, of course, listeners can find you there, they can find your service there. You’re offering a two-week free trial still at this point, correct?

EB: Yep, two-week free trial. I recommend selecting the annual membership prior to taking the free trial if you decide to give us a shot. The reason is, because I have a long-term mentality. The portfolio process, the economic research process is all geared around long-term.

So I stacked the pricing with a pretty significant discount towards the annual membership, trying to discourage people jumping in, trying to look at the portfolio for what it’s going to mean next month. That’s not really what I’m trying to offer. I don’t put a portfolio on and suggest that this is the portfolio for tomorrow or the next month.

I’m making subtle portfolio shifts that are going to be impacted by short-term trends. But when I take a step back for the members that have bought into the process, they’re really looking at the long-term trends, taking the portfolio from 2017 to 2020, what’s been the scenario there?

So I favor the annual thought process and I reward that with a pretty significant discount relative to the monthly. So two-week free trial, big discount for the annual membership for those that want to give this type of portfolio construction and economic analysis a chance to see how it’ll augment their existing strategy.

JL: Sure. And, of course, with an approach like yours, I mean, I think, that trying to beat the market in a given calendar year, I think, it’s actually really counterproductive. People end up taking on more risk than they need to, maybe you beat it for a year or two, but then you get crushed in other years.

I mean, the discount you’re offering really should be for the full economic cycle, should it not, I guess, at year-end, it’s not really right.

EB: That’s exactly right.

JL: Not really good enough. It’s kind of just an arbitrary period.

EB: It’s exactly right. so much of the analysis we – that I write about is about what’s going to happen 12 to 36 months from now, and just trying to align the service more with those principles.

JL: Yes, absolutely. And then on Twitter, you’re obviously very active. You’ve got some powerful friends on there, people that are very well-known across the financial world that are – you’re engaging with, they’re retreating your stuff. How can people follow you there?

EB: on Twitter, I’m @EPBResearch.

JL: Nice, and that’s one word, no underscores or anything like that?

EB: No underscores, EPBResearch. I think, on my Seeking Alpha profile, it’s also I got the little Twitter emblem, you can click. It should take you right to the – to my Twitter page, pretty active on Twitter. I think, it’s a great place. You could certainly get lost on Twitter and go down some interesting paths.

JL: Well, it’s going to say, it’s a great place when you’re not talking politics.

EB: Yes. I would recommend not talking about politics on Twitter. You can talk about financial markets, but that gets pretty hot, too, so.

JL: Hot, but generally constructive, I think?

EB: All kidding aside. I think, there are some really, really, really smart people on Twitter. I think, people can learn a lot. I would encourage people to join on and sort of just get a feel for what other people are saying.

JL: Definitely.

EB: It gets a good place.

JL: You’re definitely one of them, Eric. Anyway, it’s been great. Thanks for being so generous with your time, and wishing you success and the rest of 2020. And I guess, wishing all of us, the listeners, everyone, and to the pandemic as quickly as possible and to the political strife going on, and just a rebuilding process in general in the U.S. and globally.

EB: Yes, absolutely. We’re all hoping for positive things, that’s for sure.

JL: All right. Be well.

EB: Thanks so much.

For disclosures, Eric Basmajian is long IEI, TLT, SPY, GLD, PDBC and VXUS and short KRE in his portfolios from within his EPB Macro Research Service. Jonathan Liss is long VOO, QQQ and BAR.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEI, TLT, SPY, GLD, PDBC, VXUS, KRE, QQQ, VOO, BAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Eric Basmajian is long IEI, TLT, SPY, GLD, PDBC, VXUS and is short KRE via his EPB Macro Research portfolios.



Jonathan Liss is long QQQ, VOO and BAR.