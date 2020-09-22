Power Integrations' (POWI) stock has created a 52-week high couple of months ago before correcting approximately 20% from the top. Currently the stock is hovering around $51-$52. Correction offers good opportunity to enter the counter. The stock is attractively valued from the long term perspective. Long term investors can buy the stock around the current price.

Power Integrations designs and develops ICs (integrated circuits) and other electronic components used in high-voltage power conversion. The company's products are used in power converters, which convert alternating current (NYSE:AC) to direct current (DC) or vice versa, decreasing or increasing the voltage. The company also manufactures high-voltage LED (light-emitting diode) drivers, which actually are AC-DC ICs specifically designed for lighting applications. Source: Wikimedia

Growth Opportunities

Power Integrations is a company in the power management integrated circuit market, which is a growing market. Power Integrations' primary growth drivers are AC-DC power conversion products and high-voltage gate driver products. Ongoing transition to IC-based power supplies is driving demand for Power Integrations' AC-DC power conversion products. The use of gate driver products is rising with rising demand for electronic and electrical products, such as consumer electronic products, electric vehicles and industrial motor drives. Power Integrations' simple design and smaller size of the gate driver products, and reduced component counts are driving the demand for these products.

A limited number of electronic applications (which have Power Integrations' products), such as cellphone chargers and consumer appliances, account for a significant percentage of the company's revenue. The company can address this issue by diversifying its product offerings beyond power supplies. I believe the company will become a diversified chip-maker in future and it will allocate its capital accordingly. This would be an interesting transition that could happen to the company and long-term investors having Power Integrations' shares in their portfolio could be benefited (both revenue and profitability of the company could increase significantly).

LED-Lighting Revolution

In LED lights basic LEDs are used, which are semiconductor devices. When current flows through the semiconductor devices, light emits. LED lights offer several advantages over traditional lights, such as lower energy consumption, longer lifetime and smaller size. Power Integrations' LED Driver ICs are highly integrated that use up to 70% fewer components compared to discrete solutions. As a result, these ICs enjoy high demand in the market. According to a report,

The global LED lighting market size was valued at USD 54.00 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (OTC:CAGR) of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The report indicates that the demand for Power Integrations' LED Driver ICs will continue to increase, and this will boost the company's overall revenue in the long term.

Competition

Power Integrations' high-voltage ICs for the power-supply market have competing alternatives, which are monolithic and hybrid ICs developed by companies such as ON Semiconductor (ON), STMicroelectronics (STM), Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY), and Sanken Electric Company. The competing alternatives also include PWM (pulse width modulation) controller chips paired with discrete high-voltage bipolar transistors and MOSFETs, developed by companies mentioned above, as well as NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Diodes Incorporated (DIOD), Dialog Semiconductor (OTCPK:DLGNF), and On-Bright Electronics.

Power Integrations competes with its competitors on the basis of price, product safety features, product energy-efficiency features and technical support provided to customers. The company's highly integrated power converter products can be designed with fewer total components compared to discrete designs or designs of other integrated or hybrid products. As a result, the company's power converter products can be designed more quickly and made more efficiently compared to competing products.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

The company's second quarter 2020 revenue came in at $106.8 million, up 4% YoY. GAAP earnings came in at $0.44 per diluted share, up 18.9% YoY, and non-GAAP earnings came in at $0.66 per diluted share, up 17.9% YoY. The company's cash flow from operations for the second quarter was $36.7 million, compared to $19.4 million in the year-ago period. The company delivered strong results amid a challenging demand environment, with both top-line and bottom-line increased.

Second quarter revenue increased driven by growth in the communications and industrial categories. The company continued to gain market share in a broad range of power conversion applications. The company believes that it is on track to outperform the analog semiconductor industry again this year. The company is a niche player in the IC-based power supply market and it designs and develops technologically advanced ICs, which enjoy and will continue to enjoy strong demand in this market. As far as the stock is concerned, I believe it has significant upside from the current price both in the near term and in the long term.

Valuation

Power Integrations' peer group includes ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors and Diodes Incorporated. Power Integrations' non-GAAP forward P/E multiple is 37.88x, compared to ON Semiconductor's 32.92x, STMicroelectronics' 37.57x, Infineon Technologies' 40.37x, NXP Semiconductors' 26.50x and Diodes Incorporated's 23.12x. Power Integrations' trailing twelve-month price to sales multiple is 7.15x, compared to ON Semiconductor's 1.70x, STMicroelectronics' 2.86x, Infineon Technologies' 3.90x, NXP Semiconductors' 4.25x and Diodes Incorporated's 2.12x. Power Integrations' trailing twelve-month price to cash flow multiple is 12.04x, compared to ON Semiconductor's 13.75x, STMicroelectronics' 11.82x, Infineon Technologies' 18.88x, NXP Semiconductors' 14.35x and Diodes Incorporated's 12.43x.

Power Integrations' stock is richly valued compared to its peers in terms of price to sales multiple. In terms of non-GAAP forward P/E multiple the stock is fairly valued, and in terms of price to cash flow multiple the stock is attractively valued. Considering the fact that the stock has corrected almost 20% from the 52-week high, I believe the stock is now attractively valued. The company has a strong balance sheet consisting of $445.88 million of cash and zero debt. The company's AC-DC power conversion products and high-voltage gate driver products are specialized products in the IC-based power supply market. The products are highly energy-efficient. They have shorter design cycles and higher reliability. As a result, the products enjoy high demand in the power supply market.

Power Integrations is a low-growth company. In the last five years, the company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 5.25%. I believe revenue will continue to grow at this rate in the next five years. The company's trailing twelve-month revenue is $445.1 million. At a CAGR of 5.25%, the company's mid-2025 revenue will be $575 million or $9.62 per share. In the last five years, Power Integrations' shares have traded between the price to sales multiples of 4x and 8.4x. If a price to sales multiple of 8.4x is applied on the company's mid-2025 revenue per share, its mid-2025 share price will be $80.81. However, since the company is a niche player in the power supply market, its shares will continue to enjoy high price to sales multiple. This will push the share price significantly higher in the next five years.

Conclusion

Power Integrations offers ICs that are used in products for home and building automation, such as smart meters, network thermostats and door locks. These ICs will drive its revenue growth in the long term. In addition, its ICs made for scooters, e-bikes and cars will also drive its long-term revenue growth. Clearly, Power Integrations is a long-term growth story. I would recommend investing in the company for the long term around the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.