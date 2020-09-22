Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (09/11/20)

COVID concerns, political uncertainty and oil industry's strategic shift have taken the wind out of oil price sales and E&P equity prices. Fundamentally, we're still drawing, though.

We took a brief hiatus from our weekly series Open Insights to update our oil thesis and contemplate tech bubbles and inflation. We’re now back to looking at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of September 11, 2020.

EIA reported a crude draw of 4.4M barrels for the week, but this includes a build of 2.1M barrels of previously stored SPR stock that was withdrawn, so combined, we’re actually seeing a 6.5M barrel draw for the week. Hurricane Laura continued to impact crude balances as portions of some refiners are still shutdown and will likely remain so as they extend it into refinery maintenance season. Crude production recovered, though, so the supply side was unaffected. For the coming weeks, we'll have Hurricane Sally impacting about 2.5M barrels and the following week it'll be Beta's impact.

Gasoline inventories declined by 0.4M barrels and distillates increased by 3.4M barrels. Distillate inventories are hovering ~30-35M barrels above the 5-year average. Gasoline, however, is much lower, and 6M barrels away from the 5-year average. NGPL and propane supplies also increased by 5.4M barrels.

As a result, total crude and products increased by 4.3M barrels, with the crude draw offset by product builds across the board.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

WTI/Brent prices bounced last week as OPEC’s JMMC met via teleconference and the Saudis reiterated their position to implicitly defend oil at the $40/barrel range. Prince Abdulaziz made an effort to warn traders that they will be “ouching like hell” if they continued to short the oil market. That’s effectively the Saudi put, but it apparently fell on deaf ears on Monday. WTI and Brent sold-off more than 5% because of COVID concerns in Europe as cases in the UK, Spain and France continue to climb, and the market reprices the increasing prospect that a second COVID fiscal stimulus package will be difficult to pass as the politicization of the next Supreme Court nominee after Justice Ginsburg’s passing takes center stage.

From an investment backdrop, BP (NYSE:BP) and Royal Dutch Shell’s (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) recent announcements further added to the negativity for the industry as it reinforces the ESG theme, and perpetuates the narrative that this sector is uninvestable, as if we needed any further proof when even the companies that gave birth to it are now abandoning it.

Amidst this backdrop, crude inventories continue to grind lower, slow and steady. Supplies are still lower than demand, and overall inventory balances are trending down by about 2M bpd. The question is whether it accelerates into Q4 as we anticipate, or it stalls and maintains a 2M bpd level. The first would pull stores decidedly lower, and potentially eliminate the bulwark of COVID crude storage, whereas the latter means we carry over an excess into 2021, delaying oil’s recovery. Refinery margins are still weak, but they've not fallen further, and in some instances have perked up, so we're cautiously optimistic. Besides, US production (and non-OPEC/non-US production) all appear to be disappointing, so the demise of oil may be premature. We'll know in the coming weeks as refinery turnaround gets underway.

Lastly, here's the global storage picture for the week of 9/11. Product builds overwhelmed crude builds, but if you averaged it out with the prior weeks, product builds have again been relatively flat, whereas crude stores have drawn. We think the magnitude of product builds this week were an aberration, so we'll be seeing if it reverses in the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.