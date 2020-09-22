Compared to VCLT, BLV is better balanced and more effective at diversifying a portfolio, at the expense of yields that are 60 bps lower.

I have recently written about the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT). In that article, I argued that the ETF made sense for income-seeking investors looking for long-term yields that are twice as high as treasuries', and who do not mind taking on a bit extra portfolio risk in this zero rate environment.

Today, I look at a "middle of the road" fund that better blends the safety of treasuries and the higher yield potential of corporate bonds. The fund is the Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV).

What BLV is

The Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF is a fund of more than 2,600 bonds that include both treasury and corporate instruments. Theses holdings share in common (1) long maturity of more than 20 years in most cases (average 24 years) and (2) high credit quality. See BLV's portfolio profile below, both from an issuer category and credit quality perspectives, as well as a comparison with that of its cousin VCLT.

BLV is a large fund that holds over $12 billion in net assets and trades an average of about $50 million worth of shares per day. Just like VCLT, the fund is quite inexpensive, charging a management fee of only 5 bps (i.e. 0.05%) per year.

Why BLV is better

The first thing that strikes me as relevant is BLV's better diversification, certainly compared to VCLT. Notice in the graphs above how BLV effectively swaps half of VCLT's large exposure to corporate bonds issued by companies in the industrial sector with treasury instruments -- which I believe greatly reduces the risk profile of the fund.

Also, BLV's exposure to Baa-rated companies is much smaller, at an allocation of 30% vs. VCLT's much more meaningful 50%. BLV allocates nearly 50% of the assets to the "Aa" credit rating bucket and above, considered high grade, compared to VCLT's more modest 12%.

BLV is largely uncorrelated with stocks due to the heavy allocation to treasuries. Therefore, BLV serves as a better portfolio diversification tool compared to VCLT.

Why BLV is worse

BLV is certainly inferior to VCLT when it comes to yield: 2.4% vs. 3.0%. However, whether the yield-for-quality trade off is fair or even attractive is open to interpretation. The more risk-averse investor will probably be content with nearly one extra percentage point of yield over 30-year treasuries for arguably little deterioration in credit quality. Worth noting, BLV dropped 20% from peak to trough in March 2020, while 30-year treasury prices declined by only about 16% and recovered faster.

When it comes to total returns, BLV has underperformed a plain 40/60 portfolio of stocks and bonds since inception by roughly the same amount as VCLT. In fact, both ETFs have performed very much in lockstep and have offered little absolute and risk-adjusted return differentiation between each other.

The verdict

Not unlike VCLT, I believe that BLV should not be a top-of-mind fund for growth investors that care more about total returns than regular income. While BLV can act as a portfolio diversifier, I believe a fund like the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) would do a much better job at it.

In my view, BLV best serves one specific target audience: (1) investors who need a boost to their interest payments over what they could get with long-duration treasuries, who would also (2) feel uneasy stretching their portfolios' exposure to credit risk.

