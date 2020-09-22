Since 2011, the share price and Earnings from Operations (EBIT) of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) have expanded by factors of ~5x and ~2x, respectively. The consistent outperformance indicates the company maintains a sustainable competitive advantage, or "wide moat." This article consists of three sections:

Explores historical trends in EBIT, disaggregates EBIT and Operating Margin by division, analyzes the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of each Optum division, and determines the sources of EBIT growth Assesses whether the past six months have invalided the historical trends discussed in 1. Forecasts long-term stock performance based on 1. and 2.

Historical Trends

(Source: UnitedHealth Group 2011-2019 10K)

EBIT grew 7% per annum on average from 2011 to 2015. In contrast, the average growth rate jumped to 16% from 2016 to 2019. It may be useful to note two factors that cannot explain this transition: a) tax reform; b) the Affordable Care Act. EBIT is pre-tax and not affected by the tax rate; and although UnitedHealthcare reduced its participation in public exchanges from 34 in 2016 to 3 in 2017, this does not explain why the growth rate changed in 2016.

(Source: UnitedHealth Group 2011-2019 10K)

Optum, the non-insurance division of UNH, increased from 15% of EBIT in 2011 to 48% by 2019. Although growth has moderated, each of its sub-divisions still grew EBIT at double digit rates through 2019. In contrast, UnitedHealthcare has only averaged 5% growth, and its percentage share of EBIT has declined every year since 2012.

(Source: UnitedHealth Group 2011-2019 10K)

Operating Margin increased in each Optum division from 2011 to 2019 and has declined for UnitedHealthcare over the same period. OptumInsight, the technology and consulting arm of Optum, is by far the most profitable sub-division followed by OptumHealth, which is responsible for patient care. Both UnitedHealthcare and OptumRx, the pharmacy benefits subsidiary, are high volume and low margin businesses.

(Source: UnitedHealth Group 2013-2019 10K)

Since 2013, OptumHealth has increased Individuals Served by 55%, and Employed, Managed, or Contracted Physicians by 2.5x. EBIT more than doubled over the same period.

(Source: UnitedHealth Group 2013-2019 10K)

OptumRx has almost tripled its Pharmaceutical Spending Managed since 2013 and EBIT has expanded by 5.5x. In 2015, OptumRx acquired Catamaran, another pharmacy benefits manager, and Fulfilled Adjusted Scripts increased by 33%. This explains why UNH EBIT growth changed in 2016.

(Source: UnitedHealth Group 2011-2019 10K)

Affiliate Share of Revenue for each Optum division is calculated as revenue from UnitedHealthcare divided by the Total Revenue excluding Investment Income.

OptumInsight: Share has grown from 36% to 62% from 2011 to 2019. As previously discussed, OptumInsight has the highest margins of any division, and they have increased steadily. UnitedHealthcare has the lowest margins, which have declined over the same period. Effectively, UNH has shifted profit from UnitedHealthcare to OptumInsight.

OptumRx: Share has declined and the largest drop coincided with the Catamaran acquisition. Simultaneously, operating margins more than doubled from 2.4% to 5.3% over the same period. This suggests that external sales for pharmacy benefits are a key contributor to the increasing profitability of UNH.

OptumHealth: Share has been stable.

(Source: UnitedHealth Group 2011-2019 10K)

Goodwill Share is calculated as the percentage of goodwill allocated to each division. It approximates relative growth through acquisitions.

OptumInsight: Share has remained constant. As mentioned previously, OptumInsight has expanded through selling services to UnitedHealthcare.

OptumHealth: Share has gradually increased with the largest increases occurring in 2017 and 2019.

OptumRx: The acquisition of Catamaran increased Goodwill by a factor of ~14 in 2015. Since then, share has been stable.

In summary, each Optum division has expanded profits and margins via different strategies: affiliate sales (OptumInsight), acquisition (OptumHealth), and external sales (OptumRx).

Past 6 Months

Maintained earnings outlook EBIT +49% YoY UnitedHealthcare EBIT +77% and Operating Margin +74% YoY from delayed elective procedures Optum Revenue +20% and EBIT +9% YoY OptumHealth grew via acquisition but Operating Margin -1% YoY from reduced patient volume OptumRx Fulfilled Scripts -8% and -80bps Operating Margin from large customer loss and Covid.

(Source: UnitedHealth Group 2020 Q2 Earnings Release)

In the past 6 months, the previously discussed historical trends continued with the exception of two large transient events. All Optum divisions continued to grow revenue at double digit rates, and OptumHealth and OptumInsight grew EBIT at 18% and 15%. OptumRx lost a large customer and was the sole exception. Covid favorably impacted both EBIT and Operating Margin for UnitedHealthcare. Both of these events are temporary and should not affect the long-term forecast.

Long-Term Forecast

Definition: Rolling, annual, share price change assuming both historical trends maintain and the "Most Likely" scenario occurs indefinitely (analogous to fixed-income Yield-to-Maturity). If either assumption is negated, then the forecasts needs to be adjusted accordingly.

The following scenarios assume constant tax and interest expense rates unless stated otherwise:

Most Likely: Both EBIT and share price increase at 7% (pre-2016 growth rate).

Realistic Best Case (90 th percentile outcome): EBIT continues to growth at 16% growth and multiple expansion of 25% yield 45% increase in share price.

Realistic Worst Case (10 th percentile outcome): Tax rate increase and/or decreased plan enrollment from economic downturn result in 35% decline in share price. For example, a tax rate hike to 40% from 22% would decrease Net Income by ~17%. If this were combined with multiple contraction of 20%, the share price would decline by ~35%.

Maximum (100 th percentile outcome): EBIT continues at 16% growth rate and multiple expansion of 50% produces a 75% gain in share price. This could occur if UNH traded like a technology stock because of Optum.

Minimum (0 th percentile outcome): Healthcare reform causes UNH to trade at its 5-year low market capitalization (~$100B) resulting in a 65% decline in share price.

(Source: Author)

Using the above scenarios, the Poppertech software creates the above probability distribution, generates Monte Carlo simulations, and calculates the following statistics:

Expected Return: 5% or a 3.6% risk premium above the 30-year treasury

Volatility: 27 vs. ~31 implied volatility of near-the-money June 2021 UNH options

Skewness: -.015 (slightly asymmetrical risk-return profile with long left-tail)

Excess Kurtosis: -.7 (lower chance of extreme outcomes than a Normal Distribution with equal volatility)

Based on both the historical trends and favorable risk-reward profile, UNH appears to be an excellent long-term investment. However, further analysis of an individual investor's goals and existing portfolio would be required to determine both suitability and portfolio sizing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.