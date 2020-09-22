On the company's September 10th Q2 FY 2020 conference call, management gave no indications of bankruptcy, and the language in the 10-Q hadn't changed from Q1 to Q2.

The WSJ published a provocative and questionable article on Dave & Buster's after the bell on September 16th. This led to a dramatic 26% sell on heavy volume.

On September 10, 2020, after the bell, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) reported its Q2 FY 2020 financial results. Ahead of the earnings print, the shares had rallied into the results. The next day, in regular trading, shares of PLAY closed down 8.3% in brisk trading. Lo and behold, the following week, the shares then rallied back and closed Wednesday, September 16th, at $19.11. And just so it is crystal clear, PLAY filed its 10-Q on September 10th, so it wasn't like there was some revelation buried in fine print within that 10-Q. My long-winded point is that Mr. Market had four full days to review Q2 FY 2020 results, the Q2 FY 2020 10-Q, and synthesize the conference call.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Then, literally out of left field, the WSJ wrote an uncharacteristic and provocative article.

(Source: WSJ Pro Bankruptcy)

The next day, September 17th, on an intra-day basis, share of PLAY traded down 32% (at the lows) and eventually closed the day at 26%. Nearly 46 million shares changed hands that day, and yet, PLAY only has 47.6 million outstanding! Incidentally, I was an opportunistic buyer on September 17th (and I alerted my group - Second Wind Capital - this looks like an overreaction) of this news, as I had reviewed PLAY's Q2 FY 2020 results and listened to the conference.

On Thursday, September 17th and Friday, September 18th, a few sell-side analysts upgraded shares of PLAY and defended the company from the WSJ report. Sell-siders went as far as to say the language in the Q2 FY 2020 report was nearly identical to the Q1 FY 2020 report. I also read that PLAY's management said they never spoke with the authors of the WSJ article.

Lo and behold, it turns out that I was in good company taking the other side of the provocative WSJ piece. None other than Steve Cohen bought the dip, and after the bell on September 18th, he disclosed a 7.3% stake in shares of PLAY. Now, it is fun to have an opinion, but ponying up at least $50 million to buy a 7.3% stake is a little more fun.

(Source: SEC.gov)

Incidentally, as of August 30, 2020, there were 13.70 million shares of Dave & Buster's sold short. Steve Cohen's provocative salvo does a lot of talking.

(Source: WSJ)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. operates a unique business model that is Amazon-proof, a rare feat when it comes to retail. Prior to COVID-19, this business has historically generated attractive returns on its invested capital and has a decent business moat. However, in a COVID-19 world, PLAY's business has been severely impacted, similar to many of its peers in the restaurant and bar space, exacerbated by forced closures and strict local mandates. As of August 2, 2020, Dave & Buster's owned 137 stores. However, due to much stricter policies compared to the rest of the nation, the company's New York and California stores have been closed since March 20th. As an aside, I can't imagine the number of bars and restaurants that will permanently close in New York and California, as government leaders don't seem to care about the livelihoods of these constituencies, whereas other states have found creative and safe way to reopen under strict safety protocols. As an aside, despite overall U.S. population growth, I occasionally read about population losses from New York and California. Not allowing restaurants to reopen certainly won't help, as people who have lost their livelihoods will be forced to start over, due in part to these severe restrictions:

As for the cadence of those remaining reopenings, we continue to expect our 11 New York and 16 California stores to be among the last to reopen. These 27 stores represent over half of our remaining openings and about 20% of our total store count.



(Source: Dave & Buster's Q2 FY 2020 Conference Call)

Although, I always liked PLAY's business model, as a value investor, I was never able to justify buying shares, as they almost always traded a rich multiple. However, back in early May 2020, I was finally able to get long shares of PLAY given the heightened uncertainty and greatly reduced share price.

Two-Year Chart Of PLAY

I bought some PLAY shares for the first time on May 4th at $11 per share.

(Source: Fidelity)

That said, the stock has been exceptionally volatile and is more of a trading vehicle given the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, highlighted by wild swings in sentiment. Quite frankly, despite buying some shares at $11 back on May 4th, I have traded it rather poorly, as I always seems to zig when it zags and zag when it zigs.

With this brief context out of the way, PLAY has remained on my watchlist, and I closely reviewed its Q2 2020 earnings and Q2 2020 conference call. I actually really liked the company's conference call and how management has done a great job of taking a lot of costs of the business. The WSJ article and subsequent sell-off enabled me to once again get long shares of PLAY.

Three Items That Jumped Out At Me

As the market is forward-looking and Dave & Buster's was forced to close all of its stores on March 20, 2020, the market realized that FY 2020 revenue and EBITDA will be severely impacted. However, Mr. Market has largely discounted this situation and is forward-looking.

There are three important green shoots from the Q2 FY 2020 conference call.

Dramatically reduced costs which has reduced weekly cash burn.

We are also maximizing sales by continuing to refine our lean operating model. We believe those efforts have lowered our near term EBITDA breakeven sales index benchmark to the 50% to 55% range compared to the 60% index we initially communicated back in June.

(My interpretation: For perspective, in FY 2019, PLAY earned $308 million of Adjusted EBITDA (so 22.8% margins). Given how well management has adapted to the situation, they have taken out a number of costs to reduce the amount of sales required to get to breakeven EBITDA. On the conference call, analyst noted that PLAY's weekly cash flow burn dropped from $7.2 million per week to $3.3 million.)

As the economy reopens, the business is improving by the week.

While we did face some mid-quarter headwinds following the COVID resurgence in late June and the first half of July; by the end of the quarter, the 68 comparable stores in our base of 84 reopened stores, were generating revenues at nearly 40% of prior year levels, and our recovery has continued to accelerate in the third quarter. Over the past 2 weeks, those same 68 comp stores indexed at 58%, their highest levels to date. And within that, the top quartile comp stores indexed at 76%.

The pandemic will make Dave & Buster's a better and more profitable business, as management was forced to evolve.

Management cited four key initiatives on the call:

Implementing mobile self-serve and payment platforms to eliminate all unnecessary human contact.

Improving the food quality and options to differentiate the guest experience.

More customized technology and Wow Walls to cater to local markets.

A holistic and better approach to marketing spend to drive guest traffic during the back of FY 2020 and beyond.

Balance Sheet And Valuation

As of August 2, 2020, PLAY had $224 million of cash and $747 million of debt (including $15 million of current debt). The company also cited $35 million of deferred vendor payables and rent deferrals that will be paid over a 12-month to 18-month time period starting in January 2021. With 47.6 million shares outstanding, the company had a market capitalization of $775 million, based on yesterday's closing price. So, we are looking at a pro forma enterprise value of roughly $1.333 billion. Again, this business generated $308 million of Adjusted EBITDA in FY 2019. Given the dramatically reduced costs and business enhancements, PLAY's operating leverage to a recovery in sales is markedly improved.

Putting It All Together

PLAY is a bit of a battleground stock. The bears are looking at the rear-view mirror cash flow burn and more leveraged balance sheet, and are essentially betting that there will be a nasty second wave of the virus. Hence, they were short 13.7 million shares as of August 30th. As for the bulls, they are looking at a unique business model that is Amazon-proof, has a good moat, and generates strong historical Adjusted EBITDA margins. The company's management team has done a good job stemming the cash flow burn rates, and as stores reopen, the cadence of guest traffic and weekly sales improves. Given the amount of costs that have been taken out of the business, EBITDA breakeven comes faster and at a much lower rate of sales compared to that in FY 2019.

As for me, I am betting with Steve Cohen and am in the bull camp.

