BBVA has been a long-running underperformer, with no real core earnings growth in over a decade, but the shares do look undervalued even on flat core earnings (from 2019) for a decade to come.

I haven’t been all that positive on BBVA (BBVA) for a while, and COVID-19 certainly hasn’t helped matters. My issue with BBVA was the weak prospect for near-term core profit growth, an issue that the macro impacts of COVID-19 across BBVA’s operating footprint have only exacerbated. At the same time, my concerns about BBVA’s inability to earn out its cost of capital remain, as I see it more likely than not that the bank continues its decade-long run of sub-10% ROEs for the foreseeable future.

While I believe BBVA is an under-earning, lackluster bank, I also believe that every going concern has its fair price. Even by the well below normal valuation standards of banks today, BBVA seems undervalued on the mid-single-digit ROTCE I expect over the next couple of years. While I do expect BBVA to generate some growth over the next decade, that’s actually arguably bullish next to the near-zero growth the bank has delivered since 2006. The good news, if you can call it that, is that even no growth in core earnings between 2019 and 2029 would still support a fair value around $3.50/ADR.

Would Bigger Be Better?

Once again there are rumors making the rounds that BBVA and Banco Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSY) are discussing a merger. It seems like this rumor has popped up almost annually for a while now, though supposedly this time Sabadell is also having informal talks with Santander (SAN).

Adding a little extra flavor to this cycle of rumors is the news that CaixaBank (OTCPK:CAIXY) and Bankia (OTCPK:BNKXY) agreed to a merger last week, with Caixa offering 0.68 shares for every Bankia share – a 37% premium to Bankia before news came out on the talks between the two banks. In-market consolidation in Spain makes some sense, and I do think Caixa will likely be able to achieve some meaningful cost synergies, though the revenue synergy side of the math there looks ambitious.

I don’t think BBVA has to buy Sabadell to remain competitive in Spain, but I believe the combined Caixa-Bankia will have around 25% share after the deal, and the 20% share of BBVA and Sabadell would be attractive with respect to synergy opportunities. Sabadell would also help BBVA’s relatively weaker position with smaller business lending, and Sabadell’s sub-scale operations in Mexico would also over some synergy for BBVA’s important Mexican operations.

With a little under one-third of the bank’s risk-weighted assets and 35% to 45% of adjusted attributable profit in recent years, Spain is still a key market to BBVA. Moreover, given the difficulties banks have today in generating any real earnings growth due to spread pressures and rising credit costs, the cost synergy opportunity from a Sabadell deal isn’t trivial. Of course price matters, but at the right price it would be a deal well worth considering.

In The Meantime, BBVA Has Other Challenges To Address

So far, COVID-19 has been almost a perfect storm for BBVA. Not only has the pandemic quashed whatever hopes there were of an improving yield curve in Europe for the foreseeable future, but it has also undermined the company’s very profitable Mexican operations.

Mexico has long been a key source of profitable growth to BBVA, but recent performance here has been both weak and weaker than expected. Net interest margin deteriorated almost two points in the second quarter, and Mexico’s NIM is almost five and a half points higher than the corporate average (740bp above Spain and 610bp above the U.S. operations). Loan growth slowed, shrinking 1% qoq, and although non-performing loans haven’t started materializing yet (the NPL ratio was 2.2% in Q2, basically flat yoy and qoq), 24% of the Mexico unit’s loans were on deferral, with 38% of mortgages.

Operations elsewhere in Latin America also under pressure, with NIM down 180bp yoy in the quarter, loans up 3% qoq, and rising provisioning expense.

Last and by no means least, the U.S. operations of BBVA (Compass) have been under-earning for some time already, and COVID-19 is only intensifying the pressure. While management does believe there will be opportunities to reprice deposits in the second half of the year, supporting NIM, the years of underperformance raise the question of whether it wouldn’t be a better use of the company’s capital to look for a sale when sentiment on U.S. banks improves. Texas is still going to be a popular banking market post-COVID-19, and while I don’t think BBVA could get a fair price today, I believe this could be a consideration in a few years.

The Outlook

It’s not hard to find negatives for this story. Rates in the EU and U.S. are low, and net interest margin is likely to remain under pressure for several years. The weakness in Mexico’s economy is sapping the strength of BBVA’s crown jewel. Turkey remains an economic basket case. There is evidence of possible COVID-19 resurgence in multiple countries. And so on.

On the other hand, BBVA management has been pretty aggressive on provisioning, and I believe the credit situation is well in hand. In addition, even with those elevated provisions, the company’s capital position remains quite strong, with a 11.2% CET1 ratio, and I believe dividends can resume next year.

As I said above, the market already prices in the risk of no growth from BBVA. Although I believe BBVA can generate some growth over the next decade, no growth in core earnings and an above-average discount rate still suggest meaningful undervaluation today.

The Bottom Line

It would seem that a lot of things have to go wrong for BBVA for the shares to live down to today’s valuation. It’s certainly possible that conditions could worsen in Mexico, other LatAm countries, and Turkey, and that the U.S. operations could continue to under-earn. It’s also possible that the bank may not be able to generate any real leverage improvements in Spain. All of that said, a lot of pessimism is already in the share price, and with management seeming to take a pretty levelheaded and sober view of the market and positioning accordingly, this may be a name worth consideration for more patient investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.