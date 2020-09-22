In an article on Seeking Alpha on September 8, I wrote:

Coffee and sugar have moved in opposite directions over the past sessions, but the two soft commodities have a lot in common, as Brazil is the leading producer. I am bullish on the sweet commodity and coffee beans for the coming years, but now may be a good time to add to sugar long positions and take some profits on coffee.

On that day, nearby October sugar futures on ICE fell below 12 cents and reached a low of 11.78 cents per pound. ICE December coffee futures were above $1.30 per pound and traded to a high of $1.3440. On Monday, September 21, October sugar settled at 12.55 cents, and December coffee was at $1.12 per pound.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (NYSEARCA:JO) tracks the price of ICE coffee futures. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN product (NYSEARCA:SGG) follows sugar futures higher or lower. I remain bullish on both soft commodities for the future but do not expect them to move higher in a straight line. The agricultural products have a long history of substantial price swings.

The soft commodities switch places

Since September 8, sugar and coffee moved in opposite directions as the sweet commodity recovered and coffee corrected to the downside.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of October ICE sugar futures highlights that the price hit its most recent low of 11.73 cents on September 14 and rallied to a high of 12.85 cents on September 21 before turning lower. Open interest fell from 1.0754 million contracts on September 1 to 978,740 contracts on September 18 as the price declined and then recovered. Price momentum and relative strength indicators rose from oversold conditions to over neutral territory. Daily historical volatility rose from below 16.5% to over 24% over the recent weeks. Sugar futures are now rolling to March, which rose from 12.44 to 13.43 cents over the same period. The premium for March over October or contango is a sign of ample sugar supplies.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, ICE December coffee futures reached a peak of $1.3545 on September 4 and fell to a low of $1.1080 on September 21. The open interest metric rose steadily from 256,249 contracts on August 20 to 275,729 contracts on September 18. The total number of open long and short positions increased as coffee futures rose and declined. The move lower sent price momentum and relative strength indicators from overbought to oversold conditions. Daily historical volatility rose from a low of 28.16% on September 4 to over 40% on September 21 as the daily trading ranges in the coffee futures market expanded.

Coffee deliveries weigh on the price

In late 2019, the price of nearby coffee futures reached a peak at $1.3840 per pound before correcting to below $1 in February and again in May through late July. The most recent rally that took coffee to a lower high began when the price of the continuous futures contract reached a low of 92.7 in mid-June.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that nearby coffee futures ran out of upside steam at $1.3450 during the first week of September.

Three weeks ago, reports that Brazil was preparing to flood ICE warehouses with coffee deliveries stop the rally dead in its tracks. Brazil ran out of storage space and delivered around 41 million bags with most heading to exchange warehouses. Last week’s rout in the coffee futures market that sent prices over 10% lower came as Brazilian storage facilities were never as full. Meanwhile, demand continues to suffer from the global pandemic as cafes and restaurants experienced months of closures. In a rare event, ICE warehouses accepted semi-washed Brazilian coffee beans. The exchange typically accepts washed beans, while Brazil produces mostly unwashed grades. Arabica stocks had declined to a twenty-year low in ICE warehouses, the deliveries have lifted stocks over the past weeks, which weighed on the price of the soft commodity.

Crude oil and gasoline supported sugar

Since sugar is the primary ingredient in ethanol in Brazil, the price of the soft commodity is highly sensitive to crude oil and gasoline prices. October NYMEX crude oil futures hit a low of $36.13 per barrel on September 8, and October gasoline found a bottom at $1.0755 per gallon on September 11. The selling in the energy markets weighed on the sugar price, which hit its low on September 14 at 11.73 on the expiring October futures contract. March futures found a bottom on September 11 at 12.44 cents on September 11; the same day gasoline hit the low.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, October crude oil recovered and hit its most recent high on September 18 at $41.49. October gasoline peaked at $1.2142 at the same time. Sugar rose to 12.85 on September 21 when the two energy commodities and sugar turned lower with markets across all asset classes.

Trading both soft commodities from the long side

I continue to favor higher commodity prices over the coming months and years. The environment for all raw materials has not been as bullish in years, if not decades. Central bank liquidity, government stimulus, and a falling trend in the US dollar create a powerful backdrop for the commodity asset class. As the money supply expands, the purchasing power of fiat currencies declines, setting up an extremely bullish landscape for raw material prices.

I believe that the market action from 2008 through 2011 will be a model for markets over the coming months and years, and this time, the rally in commodities could be far more dramatic. The US Treasury borrowed a record $530 trillion from June through September 2008. In May 2020, they already borrowed $3 trillion. Even though the powers in Washington DC cannot agree on any further stimulus package because of unprecedented political wrangling, they will likely act after the November 3 election. Moreover, the US Fed told markets last week, they have not only shifted from a 2% target for inflation to an average, but they are encouraging the economic condition. In 2008, coffee and sugar fell to lows of $1.0170 and 9.44 cents, respectively. By 2011, they rose to highs of $3.0625 and 36.08 cents as each price more than tripled.

JO and SGG- The two ETN products most sensitive to Brazil’s leading soft commodities

I favor buying sugar and coffee on price weakness. Since bull markets rarely move in straight lines and soft commodity prices tend to experience high price variance, trading from the long side is likely to offer optimal results. In the September 8 piece, I highlighted the fund summaries and construction of the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) and the iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN product (SGG).

Over the past weeks, the price of October sugar futures rose from 11.73 on September 14 to a high of 12.85 cents on September 21 or 9.55%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the SGG ETN moved from $37.34 to $40.27 per share or 7.85%. The ETN only trades during US stock market hours, while sugar futures are open for business earlier in the session.

Coffee fell from $1.3545 on September 4 to a low of $1.1080 on September 21.

Source: Barchart

The JO ETN followed coffee futures lower, moving from $40.70 to $33.38 per share or 17.99%.

I continue to favor buying coffee and sugar on price weakness. For those who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile world of futures, SGG and JO provide an alternative.