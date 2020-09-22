Ingersoll Rand is a fair long term investment value investment but the volatility is much to high for my retirement portfolio with no dividend income at present.

Ingersoll Rand is an industrial products company that has had strong ups and downs since it spun off the Trane division. The fundamentals of the company are weak.

Ingersoll Rand's total return misses the Dow average by 1.32% for my 36-month test period, which is poor. I want to own companies that beat the market.

Ingersoll Rand (IR) is an avoid for capital gain investor short term, and the long term total return investor as the dividend may be started in 2021 from the present $0.0. Ingersoll Rand is one of the largest industrial product companies in the world. Ingersoll Rand is 1.64% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be sold in the next month.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

For this article, I will use a 3-year time frame since the spin-off is only a little over 3 years old.

When I scanned the three-year chart, Ingersoll Rand has a poor chart crashing in 2018 and rising strongly in 2019. IR has gotten back to the price it was before the pandemic and has fair prospects as the pandemic is controlled. This volatility is more than I am comfortable with, and I will sell IR and invest in a company that is steady like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as an example.

Fundamentals and company business review

The method I use to compare companies is first to look at the total return, as shown from my previous articles in the section below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Ingersoll Rand beat against the Dow baseline in my 56-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56-month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a fair and bad performance.

The poor Ingersoll Rand total return of 39.26% missing the Dow base makes Ingersoll Rand a poor investment for the total return investor. The total return has decreased from my last IR article by about 8%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested three years ago would now be worth over $9,800 today. This makes Ingersoll Rand a poor investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States and foreign economies continue to grow and the COVID-19 virus gets under control but this is too risky for me.

Dow's 36 Month total return baseline is 40.58%

Company name 36 Month total return The difference from the Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Ingersoll Rand 39.26% -1.32% 0.0%

Ingersoll Rand does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. Ingersoll Rand does not pay a dividend, making Ingersoll Rand a poor choice for the dividend income investor. I anticipate that the dividend may be started in 2021 as the cash flow increases.

My cash flow guideline wants the cash flow to be strongly positive; Ingersoll Rand 2020 projected operating cash flow at $0.8 billion is fair, allowing the company to have the means for company growth. Large-cap companies like Ingersoll Rand have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and overcome any storms that might come along. You can't make up cash, as some other companies did in the past.

I only like large-capitalization companies, and my guideline is that the capitalization should be at least greater than $10 billion. Ingersoll Rand easily passes my guideline. Ingersoll Rand is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $15 billion.

One of my guidelines is the S&P CFRA must three or better. Ingersoll Rand S&P CFRA rating is two stars or sell with a target price to $32. Ingersoll Rand's price is above the target by 12% and has a Moderate forward (2021 earnings) PE of 22, making Ingersoll Rand a poor buy at this entry point. I rate Ingersoll Rand as an avoid until the fundamentals settle down for at least two years.

I look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on August 3, 2020, Ingersoll Rand reported earnings that beat expected by $0.12 at $0.31, compared to last year at $0.43. Total revenue was higher at $1.26 billion more than a year ago by 100.3% year over year and beat expected revenue by $100 million. This was a good report with bottom-line and top-line beating expected but a decrease in earnings from last year. The next earnings report will be out in November 2020 and is expected to be $0.30 compared to last year at $0.41, a decrease. The second-quarter earnings report shows the impact on the company from the pandemic and makes IR a risky value play as estimated future earnings for the second quarter of 2021 is $0.43, a gain expected unless the COVID-19 virus vaccine is not working. The graphic below shows the comparison of present earnings compared to last year.

My guidelines also require the S&P CFRA CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. My three-year forward estimated CAGR of 6% misses my guideline requirement.

One of my guideline's is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The cash flow is improving, making IR a fair business to own for the growth and the value investor. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes IR an avoid is the failure of many of my guidelines. This is not the kind of company I like to own in retirement. At the present entry point, IR looks overpriced and a risky value play.

A fuller description of the IR worldwide business is shown from Reuters

Ingersoll Rand provides mission-critical industrial, energy, medical, and specialty vehicle products and services. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High-Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Overall, Ingersoll Rand is a good business with my moderate estimated 3-year CAGR of 6% projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward and control of the Covid-19 Virus. The fair earnings, revenue growth, and primarily the positive cash flow will give IR the capability to continue its slow growth and have enough cash to start the dividend again and expand the business by buying bolt-on companies.

From the 2nd quarter, earns call. The company has had conversations with its employees to instill the values and goals of the company to create a safe space for employees and have conversations on important topics. They have over 6000 global employees. The company expects to issue all employee's an equity grant that they view as central to the strategy of ownership mindset and sustainable long-term shareholder value performance. Growth in the company will take on many fronts, whether it be organic growth, where they have initiatives designed to drive further product and service penetration and inorganic growth by buying of bolt-on M&A. Cash flow and capital structure saw strong performance in the quarter, as free cash flow was $230 million, and liquidity now stands at $2.2 billion.

The graphic below shows what management expects in the next quarter, a mixed outlook.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued management and moderate growth potential of the Ingersoll Rand business with an increase in future growth as the pandemic gets under control. Ingersoll Rand has fair growth but has shown since the spin-off of Trane (TT) to have a lot of volatility. The cash flow is fair and increasing to allow company growth and the start of the quarterly dividend. It is too early to tell if IR will be a good long-term investment or not, and I do not want to take the risk. They also have a facility in Wuxian, China; this is not the time to have investments in China with trade sanctions from China and the United States fighting it out.

Conclusions

Ingersoll Rand is an investment choice for the investor that can take the risk with its fair total return, but the volatility and no dividend income makes the company an avoid for me. Ingersoll Rand is 1.64% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be sold over the next month, but I will hold the Trane position, which has great fundamentals.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average loss from 1/1/2020 to September 18 by 0.09%, which is a small gain above the market loss of 3.10% for the Dow with Boeing (BA) a strong drag but getting better when the 737 Max flies soon. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance; the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2020 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance for my portfolio companies after the earnings season is over.

