With yields grinding lower and volatility increasing in the CEF market, income investors may be looking to bulletproof their portfolios while retaining a capacity to generate attractive yields - two factors that are typically mutually exclusive. The RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (RMM) appears to square the circle - boasting the highest current yield in the sector while allocating almost entirely to investment-grade municipal bonds. In this article we take a look at the fund, its unusual structure and investment strategy.

Our main takeaway is that the fund fails in both its income and total return strategies. The combination of low underlying yields, high management and leverage costs result in a sub-1% income yield. And the fund's duration hedge, fragile leverage structure, high leverage and CEF holdings are likely to dampen its total return potential as they have over the fund's short lifetime so far. The article also touches on some of the ways we look at municipal CEFs which will hopefully be interesting even for those investors who choose to steer clear of RMM.

Looks Like A Slam Dunk

The RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (RMM) is likely to have caught the attention of income investors for a number of reasons. First, it is the highest-yielding fund in the sector, beating the sector average by more than 2%.

Source: Systematic Income

Secondly, the fund appears to position its portfolio very defensively with a 96% allocation to investment-grade bonds. This is well above the sector average of 80%. Thirdly, the fund follows a strategy where it allocates to both muni CEFs and muni bonds depending on valuations in the two markets. Given the enormous roundtrip we saw in muni CEF discounts, the fund's IPO last year was timed perfectly well to take advantage of what we saw in March of this year.

Source: Systematic Income

Fourthly, the fund runs at an elevated exposure level - we estimate an effective leverage of about 50% (once the leverage of CEF holdings is taken into account) versus figures that top out around 40% in the sector. This may seem like a small difference however leverage of 50% gives an investor with a $100 fund allocation exposure to $200 of bonds while leverage of 40% gives the same investor access to $167 of bonds. So, a 10% of additional leverage actually gives an investor exposure to a third more assets relative to her capital commitment.

Fifthly, the fund hedges out the additional duration exposure it gets in excess of its underlying benchmark - the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index. This is music to the ears of those who are worried about the new Fed policy that is willing to tolerate higher levels of inflation, the inflationary impact of growing deficits as well as recent trends in de-globalization and macro supply shocks.

Sixthly, our aggregate discount valuation measure on the service which takes into account a number of absolute and relative metrics suggests that RMM is among the most attractively valued funds at the moment.

Source: Systematic Income

So what does all of this sum up to? Well, the market environment over the past year has been absolutely perfectly set up for a fund like RMM. First, municipal bonds have delivered solid, if not outstanding, returns. The Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index, which the fund uses as a benchmark, has returned 4.45% year-on-year. Secondly, as we show above, the volatility and mean-reversion in CEF discounts has been huge, providing an enormous opportunity to take advantage of - particularly, for a fund that follows just this kind of strategy. And thirdly, leverage costs have plummeted for municipal bonds with the underlying SIFMA index trading at absolutely rock-bottom rates, providing record low costs of leverage - very useful for a fund that runs at a very elevated leverage level.

So given this stellar backdrop for the fund's investment strategy - how has the fund's NAV held up over the past year? Nearly dead last in the sector. WTF?

Source: Systematic Income

Let's take a step back and see what's going on with the fund.

What's Happening With Income?

As discussed above, the fund has the highest distribution rate in the sector while also boasting one of the highest-quality portfolios. It may be tempting to wave this away by saying well, the fund has a wider than average discount (9% vs sector-average of 5%) and a higher than average leverage (40% vs 37% and an underlying leverage to bonds of about 50%). The problem with this sort of hand-waving analysis is that it doesn't actually come anywhere close to explaining this discrepancy.

To understand what is going on under the covers we need to get our hands dirty with the fund's latest report from end of June of this year (which covers a period of about 11 months, starting from 25-July-2019 when the fund started trading). The chart below summarizes the fund's income yield from the point of view of the end investor.

Source: Systematic Income

Let's start from the top:

The fund earned about 5.13% in interest (from bonds) and dividends (from CEFs) or a total income of $18.4m on the fund's net assets of $359m.

The fund then paid about 2.2% of net assets to itself in the form of management fees (1.4% on total assets)

It paid an additional 1.13% as interest or leverage expense on its tender option bonds

We estimate it accrued a cost of about 0.96% on its duration hedge - this figure does not actually come out in the form of periodic payments because the fund uses futures as its hedge (whose coupons or carry cost is embedded in the price) but this is the rate at which the negative carry on the position is accrued

The fund's 9% discount then scales up the net income of the fund and adds a few basis points of yield on top of the fund's NAV yield

The result is that the fund has generated an income yield of about 0.89% over the last 11 months and if we annualize this figure we get to something like 0.97%. This is in the context of an average income yield, or what we call covered yield in the sector of about 4.4%.

So, purely in terms of income yield this figure is not just unexciting - it's terrible. A fund that cranks up effective leverage to 50% - way above that of other funds only delivers a quarter of the income yield of an average muni CEF? Why is this happening?

Before taking a closer look let's see whether the fund's late start could have pushed the yield below its actual running rate. Because the fund only started trading in July of last year - less than a year from the period covered by its recent report it's possible that the fund didn't really "get going" full steam until some time after its start. To see whether this is the case we limit our analysis to the semi-annual period from the start of 2020 to end of June. Based on these figures the fund's price income yield rises to about 1.16%. So, yes, the fund's income accelerated somewhat in the second part of the year but it still doesn't really come close to the rest of the sector.

When we look at the fund's drivers of income, particularly as they compare to the rest of the sector we can get a sense of why its income-generating ability is so poor. First, the fund allocates almost exclusively to investment-grade municipal bonds. The average sector CEF tends to hold a small but sizable bucket in unrated or high-yield munis and so will boast higher income levels, all else equal.

Secondly, the fund has a significantly higher leverage cost than other muni CEFs. We estimate that it pays around SIFMA+1.25% on its tender option bond floaters. At current SIFMA rates this is about twice the rate that other funds enjoy. This is likely due to the fund's high explicit (40%) and implicit (50%) leverage levels. It may also be due to the fact that the fund also holds CEFs in addition to individual bonds, decreasing the eligible TOB population.

Thirdly, the fund's management fee is more than double that of the typical muni CEF fee. The fund charges 1.4% on total assets, whereas the rest of the sector charges around 0.50-0.70% of total assets. Even PIMCO CEFs, which tend to be on the expensive side charge between 0.68%-0.77% of total assets. One reason for the fund's high fees could be its dual strategy - the CEFs in the portfolio are managed by Rivernorth and the individual bonds are managed by MacKay Shields. The fund's fact sheet lists 8 different managers for the fund - an unusually high number for a municipal CEF. The fund does pay all other expenses out of this management fee, not including interest expense, which sounds like a good deal except for the fact that other expenses like custody, trustee fees and others are typically very small.

Summing up the two key components of CEF expenses: management fees and interest expense we estimate the following figures for RMM versus the average leveraged municipal CEF. RMM boasts expenses of more than double the average CEF, and this is without counting the fees on the CEFs held in the portfolio.

Source: Systematic Income

The last drag on the fund's income is its duration hedge. The fund's mandate is to maintain its duration within 3 years of its benchmark. Given its outsized leverage, this requires the fund to enter short Treasury futures positions in order to reduce its duration. The hedge covers about 70% of the fund's total assets. What this means in practice is if we think of the yield of a bond as a the sum of the duration-matched risk-free rate and the credit spread then RMM throws away the risk-free portion of the yield and ends up with just the credit spread. For investment-grade munis the yield-to-worst is around 1.5%, according to the S&P, the risk-free rate component is about half of this and the credit spread the remaining half. So the fund is leaving on the table about half the yield it earns on 70% of its total assets with its duration hedge. The tighter the credit spreads of municipal bonds, the larger the portion of the muni overall yield has to go to pay for the hedge. At current levels, investors are still taking home about half the yield on the hedged component of the portfolio, however if muni credit spreads continue to tighten further then we will be in a situation prior to the 2020 where nearly all the yield of the hedged portion of the portfolio will go to pay for the hedge, leaving investors with very little.

Source: Systematic Income

What About Yields?

Income investors hear different terms like distribution rates, income, earnings, yields in discussion of CEFs so it can often be hard to figure out what's what. Some investors care only about distribution rates, others about income or earnings yields and some about the actual yields of the CEF portfolios (not to be confused with "CEF yields" which often just refer to distribution rates).

Let's go through a highly stylized example to illustrate why these distinctions are important. Imagine a CEF with no leverage, discount or fees holding a single 5-year bond that pays a 5% coupon and is trading at a 2% yield. The bond's price in this case will be around $114.

The CEF has a lot of freedom to set its distribution rate within reason so let's say this is 6%. The CEF net assets are $114 (same as the bond since that's all it holds and the CEF has no other assets or liabilities) and it receives $5 in coupons each year. The fund's income or earnings yield will be 4.39% or net investment income of $5 / net assets of $114. The CEF portfolio yield will be, however, 2% since it's basically the same as the bond. This will be the overall investor return if the CEF terminates when the bond does.

Investors who care only about the "check in the mail" will care about the 6% distribution rate. Investors who care whether or not the fund is "covering distributions" will care about its 4.39% net investment income on NAV versus the fund's distribution rate and investors who care about total return or their total wealth will care about the 2% CEF portfolio yield.

Of course, in practice CEFs have a lot more moving parts such as leverage, discounts, fees, turnover and more but even with these other bits and pieces the analysis looks very similar. In fact, this is what municipal CEF analysis will resemble given the 5% coupon convention of the market and a yield-to-worst of the investment-grade part of the market of around 1.5-2%.

We have already done an income or earning yield analysis of RMM above. Let's now take a look at a yield analysis of its portfolio. Income yield analysis is much simpler since CEFs have to disclose their incomes, at least every 6 months. Gauging underlying portfolio yields, however, is much more difficult since few CEFs disclose the yields of their underlying assets.

The way we approach this analysis for RMM is to split it between CEFs and bonds. For CEFs, we look at two of the fund's biggest holdings: the Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) and the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA). These funds make up about 35% of the CEF portion of the fund's portfolio. As it happens, Nuveen does disclose portfolio yields and the average of these two funds is 1.97% which is what we use. For the bond portion of the analysis we use the same figure. If anything, we expect this to be in favor of RMM given the yield-to-worst of the S&P Municipal Bond 5+ Year Investment Grade Index is just 1.48%.

The CEF yield-to-worst contribution of 1.12% in the chart below is just the 1.97% yield-to-worst scaled up by 38% leverage and multiplied by a 35% portfolio allocation to CEFs. The 1.27% yield-to-worst bond contribution is just the 1.97% yield-to-worst multiplied by the 65% individual bond portfolio allocation. The rest of the figures are the same as from the above analysis.

Source: Systematic Income

What this chart tells us is that the fund's portfolio NAV yield is actually negative, once we take out the expenses and the hedge. This is pretty unusual but is simply a function of the low level of yield of the underlying assets, high level of expenses and the additional cost of the duration hedge.

A Look At Return Performance

The fund's terrible NAV return over the past year is an interesting puzzle given the combination of its high-quality portfolio and decent returns in the investment-grade muni space.

One possible cause of the fund's poor performance is a widening in municipal bond discounts of the past year. Since discounts only drive CEF prices, not NAVs, how can CEF discounts drive RMM NAV? The answer is that as a CEF that holds other CEFs, the price of RMM is driven by its own discount as well as the discounts of the CEFs it holds. However, its NAV, while not driven by its own discount, is still driven by the discounts of the CEFs it holds. This is because the NAV is calculated using the fair-market values of the underlying holdings and in the case of CEFs, as would be the case for ETFs, this is done with prices not NAVs.

So it is possible for CEF discounts to drive RMM NAV, however over the past year the municipal sector has seen only about a 1% widening in its discount. Given the fund's 5% 1-year NAV underperformance versus the sector and a 7% NAV underperformance of its benchmark TFI, it is not the major driver.

Given the sharp move lower in risk-free rates, the fund's hedge sticks out like a sore thumb. A back of the envelope calculation using the moves in risk-free rates, bond durations and hedge sizes gives us an estimate of a 13% loss on net assets due to the hedge. Very helpfully, the fund provided a performance breakdown in its Q2 commentary saying that the hedge reduced performance by 9.12% year-to-date, not a million miles away from our estimate.

What other fund features will drive fund performance over the medium term? One is its reliance on tender option bonds. As we have discussed previously, tender option bonds are very fragile leverage instruments as they allow the lenders to pull their cash usually at a week's notice. We don't know whether it was this or a decision by management but RMM did deleverage by 12% in the period between its reports in December-2019 and June-2020. This deleveraging typically leads to permanent capital and income loss. It is surprising that the fund that is so highly leveraged and volatile has chosen to use a relatively fragile leverage instrument rather than going the municipal preferred route which is more expensive but also more stable. It is possible that this option was simply unavailable to the fund given its structure.

The fund's 36% price and 31% NAV drawdowns were some of the very largest in the sector. Many investors say they don't care about drawdowns but, in fact, they should. Saying you don't care about CEF drawdowns is equivalent to saying that you don't care about your total wealth. This is because large drawdowns can cause a fund to deleverage and lock in capital losses. This is particularly true for funds with a more fragile leverage structure such as tender option bonds.

The second feature of the fund that should have an impact on its performance is the wide gap between its distribution rate and earnings yield of 4-5%. All else equal, it means that the fund's NAV will drop by this amount each year. Whenever this happens, funds are tempted to use rights offerings to boost net assets since their management fees would otherwise steadily go down. Rights offerings are typically a double whammy for investors since they often dilute the fund's NAV (if the fund is trading at a discount) and also cause its discount to widen, at least temporarily. Another RiverNorth fund - the Opportunities Fund (RIV) runs frequent rights offerings given its overdistribution policy and is, in fact, doing one now.

An interesting question to ask is in what scenario will RMM outperform? We know that the fund doesn't perform well in an environment when risk-free rates move lower due to its duration hedge. Does this mean the fund will outperform when risk-free rates rise and so should be an attractive option for investors who are nervous about higher rates? Not necessarily, in our view. First, investors who are nervous about higher interest rates can find other sectors to overweight such as loans, MBS, mezz CLO, floating-rate preferreds and others. However, if rates do rise appreciably then RMM will still likely underperform for a number of reasons. First, it has a much smaller carry profile than other funds which means that there is very little carry the fund earns that could offset losses due to interest rate rises. Secondly, when interest rates rise municipal CEFs are likely to see discounts widen as investors start to move out of the sector after suffering losses. Because RMM holds CEFs it will drive its price and NAV lower relative to the sector.

A scenario where RMM could outperform would be when CEF muni discounts tighten strongly. Sector discounts, however, have already retraced significant widening that we saw earlier in the year and are not far from their average historic levels. Given the embedded cost of using the fund for this kind of strategy, it would be far cheaper and more targeted to select individual municipal CEFs that are trading at attractive discount valuations.

Source: Systematic Income

How About An Equity Hedge?

Some investors, no doubt, will look at this discussion and say, look I don't really care about all this income and yield stuff, all I care about is owing a big slug of high-quality assets that will hedge my equity (or enter any risky type of assets here) portfolio. And that sounds really sensible.

This last drawdown offered a great case study about how various assets and investment vehicles would behave over a period of sharp economic contraction and market dislocation. The chart below charts total price returns for 4 different assets from 15th of February of this year:

the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) as a stand-in for "stocks", RMM, the SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI) as a stand-in for the RMM investment benchmark, the Municipal CEF sector

Source: Systematic Income

What the chart shows is that you would really struggle to find a worse hedge for stocks than RMM. It doesn't really take a CFA designation to know that if something sells off more than stocks, it's probably not a good hedge for stocks. And if it also recovers worse than stocks, it's definitely not a good hedge for stocks. Of course, people will always quibble with this and point out - well that's only a single drawdown you've got here - maybe RMM will stage a massive rally in a "more normal" drawdown but we remain skeptical of its hedge quality.

It's also interesting to note that despite its much higher-quality portfolio RMM saw a much larger drawdown than the broader municipal CEF sector. An its drawdown performance relative to its benchmark is so bad, it's not clear why the fund even has a benchmark in the first place. For those keeping score at home, the fund's NAV drawdown followed a very similar trajectory to its price.

Now, this doesn't mean that investment-grade municipal bonds are not a hedge for stocks. Although TFI did have a double digit drawdown we can argue that it actually held up very well. Whether it can be called a hedge to stocks is something people can fight over. What's important is that an asset with a 12% drawdown in a market where stocks fell over 30% and PIMCO CEFs fell over 40% can serve as a very useful diversifier and store of dry powder which is really what investors are looking for.

So, what explains this terrible relative performance of RMM versus risky assets, relative to its own benchmark and relative to the broader municipal CEF sector? Well, the answer is very simple and comes from something many income investors have learned the hard way which is that it is important not to confuse closed-end funds with their underlying assets. In other words, a CEF that holds high quality assets will not perform at all like its underlying assets in a large drawdown. This is why we have discussed previously that CEFs do not make good dry powder assets.

This is the case not only due to the presence of leverage and lower CEF liquidity but also due to the discount dynamic. For example, the chart below shows how municipal CEF sector prices and NAVs behaved through the drawdown. Discounts generated an additional 7% drawdown for the sector. This dynamic makes it more difficult to preserve capital in CEFs during a drawdown in order to be able to reallocate towards lower quality assets or other CEFs. This is why income investors should seriously consider senior securities or open-end funds in their income portfolios and it is something that we incorporate into our own income portfolios.

Source: Systematic Income

There are three key elements of RMM that drive its hedging performance. They are 1) duration, 2) credit risk and 3) the discount CEF dynamic. Whenever the market drawdown originates from a macro shock, risk-free rates tend to fall. This means that the long duration element of RMM is a handy one to have. Credit exposure is a negative performance driver of RMM during a drawdown since credit spreads tend to widen sharply. And thirdly, the discount dynamic is also a negative feature during a drawdown since discounts tend to widen during a drawdown.

So, how does RMM stack up across these three key drivers of hedge performance? Well, the only positive driver of hedge performance that RMM has - duration - it mostly hedges away. The negative credit spread driver is relatively small - investment grade muni credit spreads widened by a few hundred basis points during the drawdown - a big move but nowhere near what we saw in other credit sectors. However, the discount dynamic is the real underperformer for RMM. Not only is RMM itself a CEF that saw its discount widen by double digits in March but it also holds other CEFs that saw the same market dynamic. The combination of the fund's CEF wrapper and its portfolio is pretty much the worst possible structure for a hedge.

Takeaways

We have two sets of takeaways in this article. The first are specific to RMM itself. Our view is that the fund is a great investment vehicle - for generating extraordinary management fees. Not only does the fund boast a puny income yield of sub-1% but its portfolio yield we estimate to be negative. Ultimately, you cannot leverage something with a 2% yield while charging more than 2% for it - the math simply does not work.

There are many reasons to allocate to specific CEFs: income / yield, total return, portfolio diversification / hedge, as a tactical discount play and others. RMM doesn't really foot the bill on the first three of these. The fund's discount has recently widened close to the wides and so could attract some tactical support. This is quite a risky strategy, however, since the fund's poor earnings yield and underlying portfolio yield means the fund's fair-value discount is actually much wider than its current level.

More broadly, our takeaways are the following. First, fees really matter, particularly in assets with low yields. Secondly, fragile leverage structure matter as well for both total returns and income growth. Thirdly, the volatility of the CEF wrapper matters - investors who are seeking diversification from risky assets or "dry powder" funds should look elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.