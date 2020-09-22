Summary

Etsy has been one of the strongest-performing stocks all year, with many buyers flocking to its platform amid the closure of retail stores.

Shares have nearly tripled year-to-date, though are also down ~15% from peaks in the recent September rout.

The big question is if current GMS strength can be sustained. Etsy's own data shows that reopening has dampened GMS trends.

The stock looks appropriately valued at ~24x forward EBITDA.