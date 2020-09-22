However, looking at the fundamentals of Garrett’s business, I think a significantly improved new bid is unlikely and the stock is worthless.

Shareholders will walk away empty-handed, but there’s still some hope as this is a stalking horse offer.

Garrett Motion has filed for Chapter 11 and is selling its business for $2.1 billion.

Introduction

Well, this is embarrassing. Less than four months after my latest bullish SA article on Europe-focused turbocharger maker Garrett Motion (GTX), the latter has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 in a $2.1 billion deal with private equity firm KPS Capital Partners.

I’m somewhat surprised by this move as Garrett had no significant debt maturities until 2023 and had $482 million of available liquidity as of June 2020.

(Source: Garrett)

Anyway, the question now is – is there anything left for equity holders?

The terms of the KPS deal

The private equity firm is buying Garrett’s business for $2.1 billion and the latter is also getting a $250 million bankruptcy loan from its main lenders to fund operations during Chapter 11. It’s not clear if this purchase consideration is on a cash-free and debt-free basis. If it’s not, this will leave a hole of around $600 million based on Garrett’s latest financials. And this is without counting the asbestos-injury liabilities related with its former parent Honeywell (HON), which were incurred due to the Bendix brakes business. Under this, Garrett is responsible for compensation of up to $175 million per year until 2048.

(Source: Garrett)

After all is said and done, Garrett should complete the sale of its business and exit Chapter 11 in early 2021 and then become a private company.

It’s not clear what will happen to the asbestos liabilities, but the The Wall Street Journal has reported that some proceeds from the sale will go into a trust that would pursue litigation with Honeywell.

Garrett is likely to use its bankruptcy in its legal battle against Honeywell, as one of the points it's trying to prove is that it was set up to fail when the spin-off took place in 2018.

This whole bankruptcy situation looks grim for Garrett shareholders, but there’s a possibility they could receive something when the whole sale process is completed.

You see, the agreement between the company and KPS includes a stalking horse offer. In case you’re unfamiliar with this term, a stalking horse offer represents the initial bid on the assets of a bankrupt company with the objective of protecting the latter from low-ball offers. Other parties are free to present competing bids at a higher price. As an example for this type of bidding process, in 2015 pharmaceutical group Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC), which was named Valeant back then, made a $296 million stalking-horse bid for the assets of bankrupt biotech firm Dendreon. Thanks to other bids, Dendreon walked away with a $400 million price tag two weeks later.

Could there be other bidders?

The sale of Garrett’s business should move fast and we’ll likely know the answer of this question in less than a month.

Garrett’s business is valuable as there is a duopoly in the global turbocharger market and this allows the company to have a long-term goal for an EBITDA margin of 18-20%. This is significantly higher than competitors such as IHI (OTCPK:OTCPK:IHICF) and Cummins (CMI).

(Source: Garrett)

Also, the global turbocharger market was actually growing before the COVID-19 pandemic, which cannot be said for the overall auto market.

(Source: Garrett)

The issue is that COVID-19 has changed the game. The majority of Garrett’s sales come from Europe and the local market can’t seem to recover despite significant stimulus by several large EU countries.

(Source: ACEA)

What’s worse for Garrett, the only shining star in the market is electric vehicles thanks to very generous new incentives in countries like Germany.In July, the European passenger plugin market clocked in a 213% year-on-year growth to over 113,000 registrations, its highest growth rate in five years.

(Source: EV Sales)

Sure, Garrett has a solution for fuel cell vehicles, but they are a very small part of the electric vehicle market.

If you valued the company at 8x EV/EBITDA, that would give a valuation of $4.66 billion based on the 2019 financials. However, I don’t think it’s likely that anyone presents that kind of bid in this challenging auto market. BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) might be interested as the purchase of Garrett’s business would turn it into a monopoly in the global turbocharger market, but such a deal is unlikely to gain regulatory approval.

Conclusion

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the global auto industry to its knees but I’m surprised that Garrett Motion has decided to file for bankruptcy as it had enough liquidity to weather the storm.

Looking at the deal with KPS, there won’t be anything left for shareholders but this is a stalking horse offer and competing bids might lead to a higher valuation of the business over the next few weeks. However, the improved bid needs to be significantly better and this is unlikely as the fundamentals of the business have severely deteriorated over the past few months. The signs point that the stock is worthless.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.