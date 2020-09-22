Photo by Blake Wisz

Investment Thesis

United Mobility Technology AG's (OTC:UUMTF) main product is the mobile payment solution for Payback Pay. UMT developed and initially operated this solution. In December 2018, UMT redefined the cooperation with Payback Pay in a license agreement and since then Payback has been operating the system itself. The details of the license agreement are not public.

The license agreement enables UMT to offer its mobile payment solution to other potential customers. So far, however, there have been no major success stories in this regard. The app "LOYAL" developed by UMT, which is often mentioned and advertised, only falls into the category "500+ downloads" in the Google Play Store. This leads to the conclusion that the LOYAL app does not generate any significant sales either.

So why do I still consider UMT a worthwhile investment? In a press release on August 6, 2020, UMT announced a preliminary consolidated net profit for the 2019 fiscal year of almost € 1.1 million and in the same press release announced a "triple-digit percentage increase in sales and earnings" for 2020. As a result, the share price has risen sharply from 1,73 € on August, 5th to around 12 € as I write this article. Despite this rise I consider the company undervalued with the potential of much bigger surprises.

My investment thesis is based on one hand on the assumption that UMT receives a share of the transaction fees of the processed payment volume via the license agreement and on the other hand on the fact that the already announced increase in sales and profit of at least 100% in the fiscal year 2020 is due to a strong growth of the payment volume at Payback Pay. The payment volume should have been accelerated considerably due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the contract between UMT and Payback is subject to confidentiality, it is of course possible that the increase in sales will derive from another source and that this will involve significant lower-margin sales. However, investor legend Peter Lynch already wrote in his book "One Up on Wall Street": "Remember, things are never clear until it is too late". If I am completely wrong with my thesis, then by buying UMT shares you will still get shares in a company that will generate at least € 2.2 million in earnings this year with a sales growth of more than 99%, at a price-earnings ratio under 13.

In addition, the partnership between UMT and Utrust, which exists since spring 2018, looks very promising due to the large-scale roll-out of Utrust's product. This could be the next major growth driver for UMT. Utrust enables online merchants to accept crypto currencies as a means of payment. The platform behind it is based on UMT technology, similar to Payback Pay. In contrast to the agreement with Payback, it is public that UMT receives a share of Utrust's transaction fees. For the merchants, these amount to 1% of the processed payment volume. It is not public how big UMT's share of this fee is.

Company Background

UMT is a technology and financial services company with headquarters in Munich, Germany. The company offers its customers services and solutions for mobile and electronic payment systems, based on its own mobile payment and loyalty platform. Cooperation agreements with the Payback bonus program (biggest bonus program in Germany) have been in place since 2014. The Payback Pay payment method, developed by UMT under this agreement in 2017, is accepted by several big retailers in Germany.

Medium to long-term market prospects

Unfortunately, there are no detailed public statistics on Payback Pay. For example, the Payback Pay facts & figures website merely states that there are several hundred thousand users and on average each user processes four payment transactions. It would appear that Payback Pay indicates a significantly lower number of users here, than is actually the case. A survey commissioned by the German Bundesbank concluded that 41% of those questioned knew about Payback Pay and 12% actively used it. Based on the results of the survey, I estimate the actual number of users at the time of the survey at approximately 6 million people (12% of the 20- to 80-year-old population in Germany). This is data from the period from April to June 2019, so it can be assumed that the current number of users is above this figure. Since there are unfortunately no more recent figures, no statement can be made about the current growth of Payback Pay. However, the Corona pandemic is likely to have significantly accelerated the growth of mobile payment providers. In my local grocery store I noticed a sign at the checkout indicating that payments by card or Payback Pay are preferred.

Utrust released a plug-in for the online store software Magento (Adobe) in May 2020 and thus gains potential access to a large number of prominent online stores. Among others, the online stores of Nespresso, The North Face and Nike rely on Adobe's Magento software. This was followed in June by a plugin for Woocommerce (the online store solution from WordPress). Over 30% of all online stores worldwide are based on Woocommerce. Although Utrust is of course not the only solution for the acceptance of crypto currencies in online commerce, the future potential is huge.

In 2016, according to Statista, already 4% of all Europeans had made a daily purchase with crypto currencies. This statistic surprised me personally, but it shows that there has been a market for payment with crypto currencies and thus for the Utrust solution for quite some time. A survey in Germany in 2017 showed that 11.4% of the respondents could imagine paying with a crypto currency in the future and 1.7% said they already did so. Since Utrust's solution provides a fixed transaction fee of 1%, which is significantly lower than alternative online payment solutions such as Paypal, and since merchants can choose to receive their revenues through the Utrust solution immediately in their local currency, very strong growth (starting from a very low level) can be expected.

Valuation and outlook

Unfortunately, the last official figures of UMT are already older (H1 2019) and therefore relatively meaningless, at least with regards to the assessment of the current profitability. Nevertheless, the company has published preliminary figures for the entire year 2020 in its press release of August, 6th. According to these figures, UMT achieved a result of approx. € 1.1 million in the 2019 financial year with a total operating performance of approx. € 13.5 million. As of the first half of 2019, the company had no liabilities at banks and a bank balance including securities of approx. € 1.1 million. Based on the contents of the press release, it is to be assumed that the company did not have any bank liabilities and similar cash on hand at the end of 2019.

On September, 10th, the share left XETRA trading at a price of € 11.95. With 2,353,356 shares outstanding, this means that the company is currently valued at approx. € 28.1 million. Based on the lower profit limit of approx. € 2.2 million (100% above the 2019 profit) mentioned in the press release, the price-earnings ratio based on the 2020 profit would be under 13. This in itself represents a very favorable valuation, especially considering that the company has shown at least 100% growth in one year.

However, if we look at the figures (see below / yellow cells are sums of different lines due to the so far unknown details) for the last few financial years, we see that UMT's gross margin has improved from 48% in financial year 2017 to 63% in financial year 2018 and 67% in financial year 2019. In the past years, UMT has capitalized a high level of own work (2017: approx. € 2.5 million / 2018: approx. € 2.4 million). Since the difference between the total operating performance reported in the press release and the reported sales revenues is only € 811 thousand and € 750 thousand own work was already capitalized in the first half of 2019, as well as approximately € 30 thousand in other income, the capitalized own work can only amount to a maximum of approximately € 780 thousand in fiscal year 2019. Since own work capitalized may have had a strong positive effect on gross margins in previous years, it is all the more astonishing that UMT is showing these improvements in margins. However, it fits in with the investment thesis that at least a large part of the increase in sales derives from license fees and thus there is a strong operating leverage.

Source: Own image / figures taken from company filings / lines were rearranged / 2019 figures are preliminary

Due to this operating leverage, profits should increase significantly and disproportionately in relation to sales. A further indication of this is the capitalized own work already mentioned above. Based on the preliminary figures for 2019 mentioned in the press release, total depreciation and amortization can only have amounted to around € 3.4 million at most. As the own work capitalized in the 2019 financial year was significantly lower than in the previous year, it can be assumed that the peak in depreciation and amortization was already reached in the 2019 financial year and that depreciation and amortization will fall in the 2020 financial year, which should also reinforce the trend of disproportionately high earnings growth.

Based on the assumptions made, I consider a profit in fiscal year 2020 of around €5.8 million to be realistic in my base scenario. If this is multiplied by the P/E ratio of 13, granted on the basis of the known, expected minimum profit, the market capitalization would be €75.4 million, which would correspond to a share price of approx. €32. If earnings stagnate, however, profits should fall slightly in fiscal 2021, as existing loss carryforwards would then already have been used up. However, even with the realization of such a result in 2020 and the associated growth in profits, the market is expected to grant UMT a significantly higher P/E ratio. In my optimistic scenario, I could see a net income of €10.2 million. Multiplied by a P/E ratio of 13, this figure would result in a share price of approx. €56.

Please be aware that the two models below are based on many assumptions. The big difference between the two scenarios is the different assumed source of the already published sales growth. For the models I assumed sales on the lowest end of the published outlook for 2020 (100% growth compared to 2019). So even my optimistic scenario is not the best possible scenario (of course not). I just wanted to show two different possibilities on how the sales growth could translate into earnings growth in 2020.

In the base scenario I assume that the sales growth is not solely the result of the increase of transaction fees from already existent partnerships but instead was the result of new partnerships in the FY 2020. This is not the most logical scenario for me due to the lack of adhocs (“German 8-Ks”) with the announcement of big new partnerships.

The further assumptions are (numbers correspond with the numbers in the image):

In the base scenario the new partnerships have to be established, which results in consulting efforts and programming efforts. The assumption is that this work is mostly done by subcontractors, which increases the expenses for supplies and purchased services. In the optimistic scenario the additional sales cause much less work and the gross margin is therefore a lot higher than in the base scenario due to the fact that everything is already up and running. The operating expenses fell from around €5.1 million in 2018 to around €4.6 million in 2019. In the base case I assume an increase in these expenses to €7.0 million mainly due to salaries for additional staff for the implementation of UMT’s technology at new partners. In the optimistic case I only assume a slight increase in operating expenses to 2018 levels. As mentioned before, I do think that amortization and depreciation (at least for capitalized own work) peaked in 2019 and therefore I assume a slight decrease to €3.2 million in 2020 in both scenarios. For the income taxes I used an estimated loss carried forward of €5.7 million at the end of 2019 which results, with an around 30% German tax rate, in a few ten thousand Euro of income taxes in the base scenario and around €1.9 million income taxes in the optimistic scenario.

Source: Own image / 2019 figures taken from company filings / lines were rearranged / 2019 figures are preliminary / 2020 scenarios were modelled based solely on own assumptions

Risks and uncertanties

Of course these are just two scenarios from an infinite number of possible scenarios and can be totally different from reality. Especially if we consider the following risks and uncertainties:

Management's forecast for 2020 could have been too optimistic and corrected before the end of the year.

I believe we live in the golden age of fraud and UMT is a tiny German company with a very insufficient shareholder communication (annual report for 2019 is still not published) and a lack of transparency (especially with the obligation of confidentiality regarding their main contract). I do not believe that something fraudulent is going on at UMT and have no indications at all which would suggest such behavior. But the greater the intransparency, the easier is fraudulent behavior and although the probability is very low it certainly is nearly always a risk.

I do not believe that something fraudulent is going on at UMT and have no indications at all which would suggest such behavior. But the greater the intransparency, the easier is fraudulent behavior and although the probability is very low it certainly is nearly always a risk. I am under the impression that the management has no clear strategy for the company which I assume results in the lack of a real revenue source besides the Payback contract. Utrust has a lot of potential but is far away from being established in the e-commerce market. This makes it really hard to evaluate the long-term prospects of the company.

The biggest uncertainty is the lack of details regarding the Payback contract. Even if my assumption is true and the majority of the revenue growth derives from this contract, it is still a big uncertainty if this is true in the future. It is a possibility that royalties are going to decrease in the future or even come to an end.

Conclusions

Despite all these risks (mainly because of my attached probabilities, especially for the very unlikely fraud risk) I am very confident that the company is undervalued at the current price levels. Even if the lower limit of the self-imposed target for 2020 is just about reached, UMT would only trade at a P/E ratio of 13 and this would be after a 100% growth in revenue and earnings. Not really an appropiate P/E ratio, don't you think?

Nevertheless, due to the lack of transparency this company requires a meaningful amount of due diligence. Everybody who is interested in investing in this company or is already invested should take a close look at the forthcoming company figures (annual report of 2019, announced for the end of September) and the accompanying statements by the management. Even more interesting are the figures for the first half of 2020 (announced for October). We should all have a close look at the gross margin, as it should give us a strong hint, whether my assumption regarding the Payback Pay royalties could be true. If the gross margins are meaningfully lower than in the past, it would suggest a different source of revenue. Even then, UMT should be a great investment but my main assumption would be false and the probability of a "homerun" would be much lower. Be aware that this company is certainly at an inflection point. Therefore, please adapt your models with each new information and draw your own conclusions.

At the moment I am very confident that UMT at these price levels should be a "tails: we win, heads: we win significantly more" situation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UUMTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, do your own due diligence! This article just expresses my own opinion and should not be considered investment advice. Please be aware that this company has a tiny free float.