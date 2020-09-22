There are several other derisking catalysts over 12 months. Most importantly, Cascadura should come on stream in Q2 2021, bringing down the current high discount rate against this asset; 10%.

The next 2 wells (Chinook and Cascadura Deep) are very significant catalysts that can add materially to the share price, maybe several fold.

This is a follow-up to my first report (April 26th, 2019, share price: 16.5p) on Touchstone Exploration (OTCPK:PBEGF) found here, and for new readers, it might make more sense to read them in order.

The very useful May 2020 company presentation can be found here.

There are various near-term catalysts and the most major ones are discussed below:

Chinook (drilling currently, not discussed in my first note)

Twinned with previous 1959 well’s BW-7 and BW-7x side-track which showed oil on core while drilling. Here management believes they are targeting a better structure place as they think previous wells hit the shoulder of the target. Note previous wells found circa 1,100ft of net pay on their logs and remained open at depth. Given that Cascadura was gas, management's current thinking is Chinook is most likely to also be gas rather than oil. As a sense of scale, the old CPR envisaged 14 wells to drain Cascadura and 60 wells to drain Chinook when they previously expected both to be oil fields. This is interesting in thinking of relative size, maybe 4x difference. Secondly, Chinook area is described as roughly 2x Cascadura. Lastly, BW-7 and BW-7x found 1,100ft on logs which is much thicker than originally thought on Cascadura pre-drill of around 200-400ft. Post-drill net oil pay found was 1,037ft and open at depth on Cascadura. Chinook is also circa 3,000ft deeper (9,500ft) which could mean a higher pressure so more gas is possible per area unit.

This most likely could make Chinook in the region of 2-4x the size of Cascadura. Management ascribed a 50% chance of success (source: author's discussion with management). Given the two wells and log data, this seems a sensible to cautious level of optimism.

The drilling of Cascadura had some issues and Touchstone believes they have learnt from this, meaning a well redesign for Chinook. Without going into technical details, this ought to mitigate previous issues and problems to a significant extent, although it will likely add U$0.5m to the cost, circa U$4m all in. Obviously, no drilling is risk-free. It’s worth noting that they are only about 2km away from each other as the crow flies, although geologically separated by a fault line. Hence, if successful, both could be attached to a combined production facility and brought on stream at similar timings. Management aims to bring Cascadura on stream in Q2 2021; if successful, Chinook might be similar.

We expect results in late September or more likely early October.

Cascadura Deep (to be drilled straight after Chinook, so likely Spud late October)

The second well here targets original TD of circa 9,500ft that the first well failed to reach due to high pressure and risk to losing control of the well. This second well is considered an exploration well and targets the best point on the Cascadura Deep prospect from seismic; however, it has the side effect benefit hopefully of giving more information on the first Cascadura find too, and if the deep prospect is unsuccessful, it can be used as a producer for the first Cascadura find. Assuming drilling goes to plan, it should reveal the bottom of the initial Cascadura find. The current 2P number only goes to depth 6,350ft, the 3P number uses 50ft lower to the BW-5 well log from 1959 and also assumes an adjacent compartment comes in. Most likely this compartment will need to be drilled in future plans. Hence, Cascadura Deep well could move the 2P reserve number up significantly by finding further pay below the current 2P cut off point. Looking at the deep prospect, it’s supposed to be about the same seismic footprint size as the already discovered Cascadura. We obviously don’t have any well logs to follow, and hence, it is a higher risk, true exploration prospect. As it’s deeper, it may have higher pressure and therefore potential for more gas in same size area. It’s targeting the same set of sands that Carapal Ridge produce from nearby. Something like a 25-35% chance of success on Cascadura Deep seems sensible.

If both Chinook and Cascadura Deep came in with positive results, then management would look to keep the rig on and start drilling further production/appraisal wells at Chinook and Cascadura. If only one exploration well comes in successfully, then this may still be the case. Assuming hook-up with infrastructure comes in on time during the 2Q 2021, then it could be at a very significant rate across maybe 4 wells by then. This would be a very significant moment for the business and share price.

Royston 75% economic interest and tentatively scheduled Q2 2020 drilling

This is considered a good deal larger than any of the other prospects. However, it only has 2D seismic rather than 3D and a previous well in 1965 that found 700ft of gas effect which was never tested and remained open at depth. Drilling would target 12,000ft and require a larger rig; one is currently being assembled and certified in Trinidad and is due to drill another company’s well before being available to Touchstone afterwards. If Royston were to come in positively, it would derisk another similar prospect to the south which can be accessed off the same road and would most likely be drilled back to back with the same rig. Hence, from 2Q 2020, Touchstone could have 2 rigs drilling concurrently on their Ortoire license area.

Rough Valuation

Here is the recent independent Cascadura valuation.

For simplicity, the 2P NPV at a 10% discount rate and US$2.55 gas price in 2021 (growing 2% a year thereafter) comes out at US$519.2m and based on 3 more wells and capex of US$15.8m. The 3P gives US$802.9m, so a further US$283.7m upside. Some of this 3P number can be unlocked if the Cascadura Deep well adds in the 50ft difference and all of the 3P is possible if an extra well in an adjacent compartment were also successfully drilled. As the find is open at depth, any further deepening would see significant value uplift to the 2P number, and if beyond 50ft further pay is found, then it adds to the 3P number. I’d also suggest that once a gas sales agreement with NGC is signed and secondly production starts in 2021, the 10% discount rate should drop to more like 5%. Two important risk reduction catalysts over the next 9 months.

Also note that these values are ALL pretax. The amount of tax paid will be dependent on how much is oil and how much is gas. We would halve the NPV values to get an approximate after-tax type value.

This gives a rough range of US$519m to US$1.1bn of value pretax in our view.

Cascadura Deep

At a similar geographic size, it mainly depends on what sort of thickness of pay is found, if any. Assuming half thickness up to same as Cascadura would give a very rough range of US$250-500m upon success. Own 80%.

Chinook

At 2-4 times the size of Cascadura (value U$519m), that implies US$1-2bn if drilling was successful. Own 80%.

Royston

In my last note, I valued it at US$109m to US$438m range using the GLJ Ortoire prospect report from January 2019. (link). Given the size and valuation of Cascadura, this now looks a very conservative valuation if the drilling were to come in positively. Taking the view Royston is the same potential size as Chinook (conservative given larger area and depth), that would suggest US$1-2bn range at this early stage. Own 75%.

Coho

US$20m, own 80%.

Other producing assets

Cover debt on the B/S circa US$15m.

16+ other prospects in Ortoire inventory.

Potential value range is clearly zero to a very, very significant amount indeed. Some will be derisked if near-term well results are positive.

Conclusion

Touchstone has a current market cap of US$180m; this value appears very easily backed up by the already discovered Cascadura with a pretax 2P valuation of US$519m. It's only 34% of this valuation or 0.7x an after-tax valuation estimate (U$260m). Despite rising from 16.5p at my last note to 72p today, the shares still look an amazing risk/reward investment. There appears a very good chance that Chinook is successful; management risk the well at 50% chance of success which we think is conservative. This would appear to offer at least a doubling of the share price opportunity if successful. Clearly, in the short term, the share price would fall if this well failed, but medium term, it should recover given already discovered Cascadura value. Cascadura Deep looks higher risk but failure here would most likely still be a producer well for Cascadura shallow and most likely would help raise the existing 2P number as a ‘consolation’ if the deep prospect didn’t come in. Owning the shares over both these two wells seems an excellent risk-reward for investors.

Possible path to US$2bn market cap in 12 months time?

For this you have to believe Chinook, Cascadura Deep and Royston are all successful whilst existing Cascadura 2P reserves move more towards its 3P value with more resources found at greater depth.

There would then be in place a drilling program around both increased production and other prospects in the license area.

