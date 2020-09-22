Image source

The stay-at-home trade has been absolutely enormous this year. That trade unraveled to a certain extent in the past couple of weeks, but it is my view that the stocks that have won this year will continue to win as we enter the fall and winter.

One stock that has been on a hot streak is pet retailer Chewy (CHWY). The stock nearly quadrupled off of its March low and into its earnings report, but has since pulled back very sharply.

As I’ve annotated on the below chart, Chewy is at what should be very strong price support, as the $52/$53 level represented a breakout level from its prior consolidation. The stock has bounced ~$2 off of its recent low, but I believe that is just the beginning of a new move higher.

In addition to strong price support, Chewy is outperforming what has been an unbelievably strong group this year, the specialty retailers. We all know the home furnishings trade is hot as consumers stay home and improve their residences, but online pet product shopping has been a big winner as well as physical retail stores have remained shut, or as consumers are simply hesitant to venture out in a pandemic. Chewy is there to pick up that demand, and shares have reflected enormous strength this year.

I think Chewy has a long runway for future growth, and buying the best stocks in the best groups is the most direct way to try and beat the market. Chewy is just such a stock, and I’m quite bullish at $53.

Using data to pick our buy points

It is quite easy to fall in love with a stock, or on the other side, become a perma-bear being driven by emotions. I’ve done this countless times as an investor, and it never works out well. To save me from myself, I try to use data to pick buy and sell points rather than having an emotion connection with a stock.

To that end, one way I like to find oversold (or overbought) stocks is to plot rolling returns for various time periods. This allows you to see returns for some period of time and how those returns compare to historical norms for the stock. Doing this can show you buy and sell points, and while it is far from perfect, it seems to work pretty well for leading, upward-trending stocks.

We’ll start with 30-day rolling returns, as plotted below.

Source: Author’s calculation using historical price data

This time period covers about a month and a half of trading data, and tends to provide fairly reliable buy and sell points for stocks like Chewy. Selling is an art in and of itself, as getting the best price for your shares without selling too early can be difficult. However, buying seems to be a bit more straightforward using this indicator, and we’ll focus our attention there; you should sell whenever your goals dictate you should.

We can see above that Chewy has only hit the zero line in terms of 30-day rolling returns four times this year: once during the pandemic panic selling, once in May, one in July (which lasted a couple of weeks), and finally, about a week ago. All three prior instances proved to be outstanding buying opportunities in Chewy, as the zero-line crossover on 30-day returns preceded massive rallies in all three cases.

I’ll reiterate again that this indicator isn’t perfect, and that past performance is no guarantee of future results. However, history may not repeat, but it does seem to rhyme, and given this evidence, it certainly looks like Chewy may be on the cusp of a sizable rally at present.

If we zoom in to the 10-day rolling returns period, we can see the oversold condition is even more pronounced, which adds efficacy to the 30-day picture we looked at above.

Source: Author’s calculation using historical price data

We can see Chewy is the most oversold it has been – by a long way – using this indicator, as the recent selloff has been sharp and quick. When this shorter-term view is coupled with the longer-term view we saw above, it certainly appears to me that Chewy is in need of a relief rally at worst, and the start of a new bull leg at best.

The bottom line

There is ample evidence, I believe, to show that Chewy is oversold on multiple time frames, and is bouncing off of key price support. The combination of these factors, in addition to Chewy’s tremendous relative strength for all of this year, makes me exceedingly bullish on the stock. I see the post-earnings selloff as a chance to pick up a market leader at a very favorable risk/reward point, and I’m long for that reason.

On top of that Chewy is a market leader in what is a very profitable niche of retail. The company is posting massive customer growth and growing volumes per customer, with the added bonus of more than two-thirds of its customers being on its Autoship program, which drives loyalty through convenience.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This sort of revenue growth - 20%+ for the foreseeable future - is hard to come by, and with Chewy still at a small fraction of the total market, I think the runway is very long, particularly as its recent success affords it the ability to accelerate growth investments.

With the stock at long-term price support, as well as years of very strong growth still in front of it, Chewy is a no-brainer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHWY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.