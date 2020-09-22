$165 market cap seems too small for a company with this much growth potential.

The company has over 64,000 preorders for the SOLO EV in a total of $2 billion.

The single-passenger, 3 wheeled SOLO EV will launch in the United States during November/Early December.

ElectraMeccanica (SOLO) is a Canadian-based electric vehicle producer of the much-awaited Solo EV.

(Source: ACVMagazine.com)

The SOLO EV is planned to launch this fall on the west coast under 2 major retail locations in Los Angeles, CA as well as Scottsdale, Arizona.

Renewable energy and EV stocks are on a major tear this year as investors anticipate strong earnings from companies that position themselves toward a healthier, more sustainable future for our planet.

We'll take a look at ElectraMeccanica's upcoming launch of the SOLO vehicle in Los Angeles as well as potential risks that may come while owning the stock.

Just as other EV stocks like Workhorse (WKHS), Tesla (TSLA), and Nio (NIO) made big gains this year, I think ElectraMeccanica has the same potential if the U.S. vehicle launch is a major success.

The Global Pandemic Changed Transportation Forever

Solo travel is a major trend and could linger for another couple of years as the world continues to fight COVID-19.

I've personally witnessed an explosion of electric scooters, electric bikes, electric vehicles, and other renewable energy methods of transportation hit the roads this year.

2020 is an infection point when it comes to how we get around towns and cities throughout the world.

If these trends continue, then the SOLO car should become a huge success.

With only 1 passenger seat, the SOLO arrives just in time as consumers around the world spend more time isolated and away from unnecessary crowds.

This is much cheaper than a traditional EV vehicle like a Tesla Model 3 which costs north of $30,000.

SOLO Production is On the Way

The company announced over $2 billion in preorders back into 2018 for the upcoming SOLO vehicle.

After years of waiting, we should see some of these preorders filled before the year's end.

ElectraMeccanica posted a press release in early September showcasing photos and videos on the SOLO EV car in production.

(Source: ElectraMeccanica.com)

When it comes to EV vehicles, investors should care about 2 major numbers: production and deliveries.

Producing vehicles is a major bullish catalyst for any EV company because revenue is directly correlated to production.

The company manufactures the 3 wheeled car through its partner, Zongshen Industrial Group.

Vehicles are expected to hit the market in November/Early December to meet the demands of preordered vehicle orders.

I think production will ramp up quite a bit in 2021, so now is a good time to get into the stock before revenue appears in the Q4 2020 earnings reports.

The SOLO EV car is the Perfect Commuter & Delivery Vehicle

What I like most about the SOLO EV is that its small size and low cost make for a perfect commuter vehicle.

ElectraMeccanica isn't trying to replace a traditional car with its launch but provides commuters with a cheaper, more versatile alternative.

The car is perfect for commuting into the city and keeping down your carbon footprint.

The company also announced a SOLO EV fleet and utility version made for delivery drivers who need additional space to store items during transport.

(Source: ElectraMeccanica.com)

As more Americans cope with a struggling economy, $18,500 is an affordable option with financing.

You can connect your SOLO EV to your mobile app to provide a fully connected vehicle experience similar to Tesla or Nio.

Risk Factors Include Competition from other EV Makers, Rising Costs, and Potential Share Dilution

While the SOLO EV car is priced much cheaper than other EV vehicles, I think the biggest risk is competition from other companies like Tesla, Ford, etc.

The entire vehicle industry is playing catchup to Tesla who launched its first 100% electric cars years ago.

ElectraMeccanica is a Canadian-based company that must compete for business in the highly lucrative Los Angeles market during the SOLO's initial launch.

I really like the concept of the SOLO EV but I also realize there are several downside issues.

The biggest issue is the ability to only seat 1 passenger at a time. Many consumers may pass on this car if they need to transport multiple people at once.

If consumers don't like the design or size of the vehicles, then sales will lag compared to more popular cars like the Tesla Model 3 or Model Y.

Other risk factors include rising costs to produce the SOLO EV, potential share dilution from future offerings to raise capital, and backlash from the SOLO EV pricing model.

I've read several comments stating that $18,500 is too much to pay for the SOLO EV. If ElectraMeccanica must lower its prices, then gross margins could suffer and hurt the company's chances of becoming profitable in the future.

SOLO Stock Looks Much More Attractive After its Recent Drop in Price

SOLO stock reached as high as $5 per share during this summer's major EV stock bubble as all-electric vehicles stocks rose in value.

Now, I think it's a better time to buy SOLO stock after the selloff.

$2.50 per share is a 50% discount from its recent highs.

The $165 market cap is much smaller than the $2 billion in preorder value.

If ElectraMeccanica reaches a $1 billion market cap by this time next year, that would price the stock at around $15 per share.

That's around 6x upside assuming the company doesn't announce another share offering to raise cash.

Even with a bit of dilution, I think $12 is a super conservative price for SOLO stock after the SOLO EV launch is complete.

Conclusion

The company held $50 million in cash at the end of Q2 2020 according to the Q2 2020 earnings release.

Without any risk of bankruptcy due to COVID-19, I believe it's time to get into accumulation mode and build up a position before revenue takes off.

The stock market is an emotional rollercoaster and investors won't rush into the stock until ElectraMeccanica backs up its press releases with a surge in revenue.

Getting in now before SOLO stock becomes popular could pay off in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.