Monetary, Fiscal, And Corporate Debt Bubbles During COVID-19

2) Fiscal bubble: US debt to GDP went up to 131% in June 2020. Deficit is expected to be 18% of GDP. Expect the return of stimulus vs austerity debate.

In the previous article I analyzed the stunning divergence between the markets and the real economy. I emphasized three particular reasons for why this is happening: (1) huge monetary and fiscal stimuli that started the V-shaped rebound on the markets in March; (2) exuberant (and by all means irrational) expectations driven primarily by the so-called retail investors, and (3) the asymmetry between firms driving the market (the top 5 big tech firms) vs the unlisted SMEs laying people off and declaring bankruptcies.

In this article I will touch upon the potential instabilities of the first effect: the monetary and fiscal stimuli, and how investors should adapt to these macroeconomic trends.

While the stimuli were designed to calm the market panic back in March, its continuation - particularly from the Fed - is creating massive instabilities elsewhere. Specifically, there is ample evidence of a growing monetary bubble, unavoidable fiscal instabilities due to rising debts and deficits, and even a potential corporate debt bubble which, due to the increasing risk of bankruptcy of many businesses, could be a potential blow for the banking industry. In such a market it is impossible to predict when a macro instability will lead to a market decline, which is why investors should be wary and prepare a tail-risk hedge.

Let us examine all of these in greater detail.

1) Monetary bubble

The monetary bubble started as a response to the Great Recession. The rapid expansion of both the monetary base (M0) and money stock (M1) has been (wait for it...) unprecedented (see Figure below), but it was deemed necessary by many economists in order to bring back confidence into the economy particularly during episodes of rising uncertainty during the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis.

The 10 years of “QE infinity” fueled the longest bull market in history. The Fed started to raise rates in 2015 which slightly decreased the monetary base, but M1 money stock kept rising, meaning that the markets kept being over-flooded with money. The reason this never caused an inflationary spiral is due to there being almost unlimited demand for the dollar worldwide. Which is why the threat of deflation is probably bigger than inflation at the moment for the US economy.

Figure 4. Comparison of M1 money stock and monetary base (M0) in the United States. Source: St. Louis FRED database.

However, the negative effect that was created in the past decade that is being amplified today are distorted expectations. Investors expect the Fed to provide constant liquidity. By keeping interest rates too low throughout the longest bull market in history the Fed created impetus for another big bubble, far greater than the one it was criticized for back in 2001 that resulted in the mortgage crisis.

The market is clearly addicted to Fed stimuli. In order for it to continue to grow, the Fed would need to do more of the same for the next decade, just as it did since 2009, but this time on levels so high they will inevitably cause huge distortions of market signals and potentially send the US economy into a deflationary Japan-like two decade stagnation.

As a direct response to the pandemic-induced lockdowns the Fed simply did more of the same: massive quantitative easing in order to help the economy overcome the panic (M0 and M1 went up by a whopping 30% from March to May 2020). While their reactions coupled with government stimuli offered the necessary confidence and relief to the wider economy, its main effect was to send markets back up, thus adding even more distortions to market allocation decisions and pushing investors back into equities when the fundamentals are still weak and the markets highly overvalued. It was like treating a crystal meth patient with more crystal meth.

The Fed, in the medium term, is in a lose-lose situation. Whatever it does it will risk undermining its credibility and adding to the instability. If it raises interest rates it will take liquidity off the markets and almost certainly send the stock market down a negative spiral. If it continues to push more money into markets it is entering deeply into uncharted territory risking a huge collapse in the years to come.

In conclusion, continuous stimulus from the Fed in terms of lower rates at this point is likely to cause more harm than good, already in the medium run.

2) Fiscal bubble

Federal debt to GDP in the US has been rising since the end of 2008. It has risen from 60% before the Great Recession to around 100% in 2012 and has roughly remained there during the entire historically long bull market. This was not a fiscally stable position to begin with, and the COVID pandemic only made it worse, skyrocketing debt-to-GDP to 131% in June 2020 (see Figure 5). This is a larger debt-to-GDP ratio than during the aftermath of World War II, when the ratio stood at 120% (but has decreased quickly due to a rapid post-war recovery which is an unlikely scenario today). In 2012 the US was on the verge of “falling from a fiscal cliff” with the political standoff between the President and Congress triggering significant uncertainty in the economy. The fiscal cliff scenario was averted but the debt levels remained unsustainably high, and are now higher than ever before in modern US history.

Figure 5. US debt to GDP ratio. Source: St.Louis FRED data on Total Federal Debt and the real-time US debt clock.

The federal budget deficit is even worse. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) made a projection of 3.7tn for 2020 which is a staggering 18% of GDP and represents a five fold increase from the 2019 budget deficit. A deficit this large will imminently cause major disruptions in the years to come and will spark fierce debates among economists and call for radical policy actions. Expect the return of the stimulus vs austerity debate throughout 2021 and 2022 (and possibly beyond). And expect even more political radicalization as a consequence of austerity and budget cuts to put the fiscal situation under control. We could even witness another credit ratings downgrade of the US economy and almost certainly of many European economies.

Forward-looking expectations on the markets right now are simply ignoring these fiscal realities, which are certain to cause problems in the years to come.

3) Corporate debt bubble: CLOs and corporate bankruptcies

In addition to monetary and fiscal bubbles, another potential issue that could be exacerbated by a prolonged period of low interest rates are rising corporate debt levels of publicly listed non-financial companies. Total corporate debt of such companies has already reached historical highs by surpassing $10 trillion in Q1 2020, and is likely to keep growing in the months to come. Adding to this another 5.5 trillion of corporate debt from SMEs and other non-listed companies the total corporate debt size in the US is now at 73% of GDP. This is still lower than household debt in 2009 which reached almost 100% of GDP, and with lower rates of growth. However, corporate debt will keep on rising – as it did during the 2009 crisis – as a necessary consequence of the pandemic and increasing risk exposure of many companies.

About $1.4 trillion of that market (also at historical highs) is comprised of leveraged loans, which include all loans securitized in something called collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

Similar to their namesake counterpart, collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), CLOs are financial derivatives constructed of corporate loans given to companies with low credit ratings. These are typically companies which cannot qualify for a traditional bank loan (like start-ups or companies which have not yet started making significant revenues out of their business model), or companies which are already too over-borrowed and cannot sell their bonds directly to investors.

For these companies this is helpful as it gives them alternative access to capital. Problem is that some of them use the money from such loans to buy back stocks or pay out dividends, thus presenting a better image of themselves to their shareholders. The obvious negative consequence is piling up more and more corporate debt, making such loans even more risky and with a greater probability of default.

All this is creating a systemic imbalance in the economy. If companies are using debt to buy back their stocks, or are simply exploiting the low interest rate environment, an economic downturn could severely impact their earnings. This will make it even more difficult to service those debts which would significantly increase the threat of bankruptcy, and by extension increase the risks for banks.

Expected leveraged loan defaults according to Fitch.

Risk sources in the leveraged loans market

There are several sources of risk for banks in the leveraged loans market. Frist there is exposure to revolving credit facilities and warehouse facilities – short-term funding for firms with liquidity problems – of around $780 billion. Second there is exposure through the arrangement of syndicated loans where banks are at risk of keeping more shares than they wanted through pipeline exposure if investors for some reason do not pursue with investment as agreed. US banks have an exposure of around US$65 billion through this mechanism. Finally, there is exposure through third party CLOs, the market for which is over $700 billion (3.27% of GDP), where the cumulative losses of the top three US banks would be around $40 billion in the worst-case scenario of massive corporate bankruptcies.

Altogether all these sources of increased risk for banks from exposure to leveraged loans represent around 60% of common equity tier 1 capital for 59 US banks, which is a considerably large exposure.

The biggest defaults on leveraged loans are expected in sectors with highest sensitivity to the pandemic: energy, non-food retail, restaurants, travel/leisure. Total volume of high-risk sectors accounts for approximately $225 billion or 16% of the leveraged loans market. By the end of 2021 defaults could go up to $200 billion, while defaults of leveraged loans will top $80 billion in 2020 and $120 billion in 2021 which is in both cases higher than the previous record of $78 billion defaults in 2009, however the default rate is projected to be slightly below the 10.2% in 2009 (as shown in the figure below). Higher expected defaults of such loans could destabilize banks holding large volumes of CLOs.

Distribution of US corporate debt by rating category. Source: Fitch.

Investment grade bond issuance and holders

In the overall corporate debt market about $8 trillion are corporate bonds. The majority (72%) of rated corporate bonds in the US are investment grade (>BB). That being said, and the fact that so far in 2020 issuance of investment grade corporate debt has reached $1 trillion, a closer attention needs to be payed to the investment grade itself.

The majority, around 54%, of investment grade debt is rated BBB or Baa (Moody’s) and it is clear to see how the number of issuers is disproportionately lower in comparison to the amount issued (see figure above). This implies higher risk of defaulting because amounts borrowed are concentrated between a smaller number of borrowers. If BBB rated debt gets downgraded (and as of June 20th 20% of BBB is on negative outlook in comparison to 6% at the beginning of the year), it automatically becomes “junk”. These downgraded bonds alone have added $88 billion of supply to the high-yield bond market so far this year. This is particularly important in the current pandemic where a company’s ability to return the borrowed money becomes less probable and a downgrade in ratings becomes a possibility.

According to the Financial Stability Board (NYSE:FSB), a worsening of the macroeconomic scenario could lead to a higher rate of downgrades, particularly of highly leveraged corporates, and more defaults. Analysis suggests that bonds issued by highly leveraged corporations are not necessarily downgraded during times of good economic growth but are downgraded more frequently once macroeconomic conditions deteriorate. Historical data also show a correlation between the level of corporate leverage and downgrades since both increase during periods of economic downturns.

Given that this debt is being used as a tool for refinancing, M&As, and leveraged buyouts (especially in March, April and May 2020), which does not necessarily lead to a prosperous future of the company, pilling up debt in still uncertain times of COVID-19 is not a sound business strategy. A thorough FSB analysis suggests that structurally higher non-financial corporate leverage has a pro-cyclical effect on debt and equity prices of publicly listed corporates and, as such, can amplify financial market shocks. In other words, companies that are increasing leverage now as a consequence of the COVID pandemic, are becoming even more vulnerable and increasing their risks of bankruptcy.

Historically, investment-grade bonds witness a low default rate compared to non-investment grade bonds. However, if the downgrades persist certain holders like life insurances, where the industry has increased its exposure in this class by about 75% over the past 10 years, could be urged to boost their capital buffers because the risk-weighted ratio would be changed.

In the last two years US insurers had about 30% of their total bond exposure invested in BBB corporate bonds. As of May 2020, top five mutual funds had at least 68% of their investments in investment grade corporate bonds. Pension funds decreased their involvement in fixed income but their investments in corporate bonds seem to account for about 15% of total investments on average. According to a Blackrock report, almost 54% of BBB corporate bonds mature in or after 2026, while only a little over 3% of BBB bonds are set to mature in 2020 which reduces refinancing risk.

Expecting downgrades, bankruptcies, and deleveraging

In conclusion, the US leveraged loans market will almost certainly continue to grow. The biggest holders of those loans have stable protective buffers, while the amounts invested in leveraged loans in relative terms (in comparison to total assets) are not considered as a major default threat yet.

On the other hand, the recent growth of BBB-rated corporate bonds poses much more concern. The majority of corporate debt invested in BBB-rated debt is by its structure one step away from getting downgraded to “junk” status which could then cause a chain reaction of investors selling those bonds, followed by a further bond price deterioration and overall financial instability. A downgrade does not immediately imply default but non-investment grade debt historically had bigger chances of defaulting. Furthermore, the systemic downturn also depends on investors’ willingness to hold downgraded bonds and on other investors taking advantage and buying recently downgraded bonds.

The situation and predictions in the corporate bond market change on a weekly basis as more bonds get downgraded, more companies default and the COVID-19 uncertainties are still present. Therefore, to be able to make clearer conclusions, the reevaluations and analyses of the corporate bond market need to be followed constantly in the next few months.

One thing is certain, with such huge debt levels one can expect large deleveraging from the private sector, which is likely to mirror potential austerity measures of governments in the years to come.

A takeaway for investors, amid all the macro uncertainty, is that one should avoid predicting when the market would crash. Macroeconomic instabilities driven by powerful stimuli from the Fed can last much longer than an average investor's short position. The proper strategy is either to have a strong tail-risk hedge while you're riding the bubble, or load up with cash (and/or gold), wait for the storm to pass and then buy the dip. Good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.