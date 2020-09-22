In a recent report, we analyzed the potential cuts in the Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) fleet. Our main observations were that the Lufthansa Group could be looking to get rid of a significant portion of its older jets such as the Boeing 747-400, Boeing 777-200ER and Boeing 767-300ER (BA), as well as the Airbus A340, some of its Airbus A330s and the Airbus A380 (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY). Lufthansa has now announced new measures to sit out the crisis.

Source: De Tijd

I previously concluded that many airlines wouldn’t be too eager to operate the Airbus A380, but there also were two factors delaying permanently decommissioning jets such as the Airbus A380. The first factor would be that the Airbus A380 has quite a unique capability, so airlines are still in the phase where they might be hesitant to decommission the aircraft because there is no comparable aircraft to replace the jet in the future. The second factor would be the prospect of impairment charges.

Fundamentals deteriorate

Driving the new set of implementations are significant downward revisions to expectations on network recovery. Previously, Lufthansa had still assumed it could get back to 50% of its capacity, measured by available seat-kilometers or available seat-miles, by the end of the year. With the summer season ending, the carrier now sees that after a strong July and August month, bookings are no longer carrying that recovery trajectory and the actual recovery will be around 20 to 30 percent, which sparked additional measures to cut costs and right-size the fleet for the longer term.

The deteriorated fundamentals mean that the surplus of staffing will grow further and Lufthansa will be looking to cut more positions. The airline is also looking to decrease its office footprint and is already cutting office space in Germany by 30%.

The end but not the end

As said, previously we anticipated the following types to be removed from the Lufthansa Group wide-body fleet:

Airbus A340

Airbus A380

Boeing 767

Boeing 777-200ER

Boeing 747-400

That airlines have been hesitant to cut aircraft from the fleet was already clear as we observed that many airlines are not decommissioning the Airbus A380, while it is the aircraft that does make least sense in the fleet. We are now seeing the same thing happening at Lufthansa.

Figure 1: Lufthansa fleet renal (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

Whereas it was expected that the airline would be permanently parting from a big part of its quad engine fleet, it doesn’t go nearly as far, while the rather inefficient wide-body fleet of Austrian Airlines remains largely intact or at least… the fate of these aircraft is unknown. Furthermore, Lufthansa didn’t actually permanently decommission jets that we expected they would axe, they halted one step short of that. Lufthansa announced that instead of getting rid of these jets completely, it would impair the aircraft, resulting in a €1.1B charge in Q3. The aircraft associated with this impairment charge are 7 previously parked Airbus A340-600s that will be decommissioned, and the 8 Airbus A380 and 10 Airbus A340-600 aircraft that Lufthansa initially expected to deploy for flight service, but now will be transferring to long-term storage where only an unexpectedly fast recovery would put these jets back in the air.

So, Lufthansa is now one step away to axing the Airbus A340-600 and Airbus A380 from the fleet but still seems to be somewhat hesitant, thinking “what if the market recovers and we already got rid of the aircraft”. Either way, I do believe that these aircraft will not return and Lufthansa has also positioned for that with the impairment charge. Also interesting to note is that the Boeing 747-400 has not been cut from the fleet at this stage, and although the Austrian Airlines long-haul fleet is aging, completely decommissioning them has not been announced yet.

What we actually see is that whereas we expected half of the fleet to be decommissioned over the coming years, actual announced retirements are 20% of the total of aircraft earmarked for retirement while another 25% has been earmarked for long-term storage with possibilities to eventually remove the aircraft from the fleet and around 55% of the wide-body fleet that could be decommissioned has yet to be labeled as such by the Lufthansa Group.

Conclusion

Recovery has been weaker than what Lufthansa initially anticipated and that has resulted in the airline group to increase total fleets cuts to be 50% higher than previously guided. However, at the same time, we are seeing there is hesitance to cut certain fleet members. There is no clear plan to cut the older long-haul fleet from Austrian Airlines, the Boeing 747-400 is not being sent out and the remaining Airbus A380 and Airbus A340-600 aircraft are also not permanently decommissioned.

So, we see that while the impairment charges are coming up, Lufthansa is hesitant to cut the aircraft from the fleet in case there is a sudden revival of the market. Having impaired those airframes now means that in a sudden revival, the cost per available seat mile will exclude depreciation costs, which could help the airline group bolster results. However, I believe that chances are extremely slim we will see the impaired and stored aircraft return… Lufthansa just didn’t completely axe those aircraft yet.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount*

The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.