The stock has substantially outperformed its peers over the past year, which is a sign that it may have gotten ahead of itself.

The company has been making very strong efforts to strengthen its balance sheet, which is something that we very much like to see.

The demand for natural gas is likely to increase over the coming years as the utility sector continues to convert from coal to natural gas.

Range Resources is one of the largest players in Appalachia and it has some of the best acreage.

Range Resources (RRC) is one of the largest natural gas companies in the United States. Along with many of its peers, the company saw its stock price severely pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic but unlike many other energy companies, Range Resources has since rebounded in a very big way. As such, I thought it would be worth revisiting it in an attempt to determine if the company is still a good addition to a portfolio at the present level or if one of its peers would be a better option.

About Range Resources

Range Resources is one of the largest natural gas producers in the United States. Following the recent sale of its oil assets to Castleton Commodities International, the company exclusively produces natural gas and natural gas liquids in Appalachia. Range Resources was in fact one of the first companies to begin developing the basin and it remains one of the major players in it to this date. The company currently boasts 470,000 net acres in Southwest Pennsylvania surrounding Pittsburgh:

Source: Range Resources

This is one of the most resource-rich segments of the Marcellus and Range Resources has already identified more than 3,300 locations suitable for drilling a well. Of these locations, approximately 2,000 have an estimated ultimate recovery of more than 2.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents per 1,000 feet of lateral. This, therefore, serves to illustrate just how large the potential here is.

In a few past articles, such as this one, I have pointed out that one of the biggest problems with operating in North American shale plays is that the wells have a very high decline rate. This means that the production from the well drops off very quickly after the well is first drilled. As a result, the company has to continually drill new wells in order to maintain, let alone grow, its production. This is an expensive proposition and the reason why most shale operators are unable to turn a profit. However, the very high quality of Range Resources’ acreage gives it a significant advantage here. In fact, Range Resources has by far the lowest decline rate of any of its peers:

Source: Range Resources

This shows up in the numbers because Range Resources has the lowest drilling and maintenance costs of any of its peers:

Source: Range Resources

This is something that investors should appreciate because lower costs mean that more money is available to migrate down to the bottom line and into the company’s free cash flow. This has allowed Range Resources to be one of the only companies to spend less money than it brought in:

Source: Range Resources

With that said though, Range Resources was unable to generate a positive free cash flow over the trailing twelve-month period while peer companies EQT (EQT) and Antero Resources (AR) were able to accomplish this task. As both of these companies are also natural gas-focused and are very active in the Marcellus shale, we cannot chalk this up to the effects of COVID-19. The main reason for this is that Range Resources did not cut back on its spending by nearly as much as its peers did in response to the pandemic. This is clearly shown here:

Company Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Range Resources -127,786 -140,773 -157,113 -177,512 EQT -255,939 -256,156 -345,121 -491,552 Antero Resources -11,778 -11,128 -19,606 -14,333

(all figures show the company’s capital expenditures in thousands)

Naturally, Range Resources is actively working to reduce its costs. It is, however, mostly looking to do this by making its operations more efficient. Unlike its peers, the company is not really cutting back on its production. This would be the continuation of the trend that has been going on for quite some time:

Source: Range Resources

In the long run, this will probably prove to be a winning strategy since it should allow the company to grab a growing proportion of the nation’s natural gas demand. However, it will clearly result in Range Resources lagging its peers in this area for the time being.

Natural Gas Fundamentals

As everybody reading this is no doubt well aware, the COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating effect on natural gas prices. As we can see here, the price of natural gas was $2.19 per dekatherm at Henry Hub at the start of the year. It plunged during the worst of the pandemic but has since rebounded much more strongly than crude oil has and today trades for $1.86 per dekatherm, a 6.39% decline year-to-date:

Source: Business Insider

As might be expected, the lower prices that we have seen over most of this year have caused production to decline significantly. This is because the producers of the compound have attempted to reduce capital spending by cutting back on drilling. Since shale wells have a high decline rate as already mentioned, this action would cause production to decline quickly. This has happened as we can see here:

Source: Bloomberg, Range Resources

The Energy Information Administration projects that these declines will continue. This is due to two factors. The first is that a great deal of the nation’s natural gas production comes from areas like the Permian basin where it is a byproduct of oil production. As oil prices continue to be low, the operators in this region have no particular reason to increase drilling activities. In addition, the companies in the energy patch are still focused on capital preservation and have kept rig utilization down, with the gas rig count down more than 60% from its peak in early 2019. Thus, the U.S. is expected to be producing about ten billion cubic feet per day less at the end of 2020 compared to year-end 2019. Furthermore, the agency expects these declines to continue into 2021:

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bloomberg, Range Resources

Despite the decline in production, the demand for natural gas is not declining. In fact, it is expected to grow in both the United States and abroad as utilities convert their coal-fired power plants over the natural gas, which produces much lower carbon emissions when burned. Admittedly though, this growth is not expected to be as great as what we saw over the 2014-2019 period:

Source: Energy Information Administration, Range Resources

The economic law of supply and demand would imply that this dynamic of growing demand and declining supply should have a positive impact on prices. This should prove beneficial for an exclusively natural gas-focused company like Range Resources.

Financial Situation

As I have explained in several previous articles, such as this one, one of the market’s biggest concerns about independent energy companies in the current price environment has been bankruptcy. Admittedly, this has not been as pronounced among the pure natural gas producers as natural gas prices have held up much better than oil prices have but it is still a concern. Fortunately, Range Resources appears reasonably solid here. The company has been actively working to reduce its debt, bringing it down from $3.9 billion at year-end 2018 to $3.0 billion today. In addition, the company’s debt maturities are fairly well staggered:

Source: Range Resources

The fact that the maturities are well staggered is nice. This is because the company needs to pay off the debt as it matures by either paying it off with cash or through refinancing. If the firm has too much debt maturing in any one year then this could prove difficult to do. As Range Resources’ maturities are well staggered though then this is much easier to accomplish.

Range Resources’ stock performance has been rather interesting this year. While it did decline somewhat when the pandemic hit, it was nowhere near as bad as what other companies had. It has since surged and is in fact up an enormous 73.42% over the past year:

This is likely due to the fact that the price of natural gas has held up while the fundamentals for that compound are much better than for oil. It is important to note though that Range Resources’ stock is up far more than other natural gas producers like EQT. This might be a sign that the stock has gotten ahead of itself.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Range Resources’ stock has delivered a far better performance than most other energy companies. There may be some reasons for this including the high quality of the company’s resource base and the strong fundamentals for natural gas. In addition, the company has made a lot of progress shoring up its finances and appears pretty well-positioned to weather through the current situation. There is a chance that the stock has gotten ahead of itself though given that it has substantially outperformed most of its natural gas-focused peers over the past year despite continuing to have negative free cash flow.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.