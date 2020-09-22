Rule No.1: Never lose money. Rule No.2: Never forget rule No.1. - Warren Buffett

The crash in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic sent markets into a tailspin and struck fear into the hearts of investors everywhere. The markets, as expected, suffered from the downturn; however, they have recovered significantly since the bottom was hit. One of the most surprising aspects of this recovery though has been the fact that not only have many companies held off on slashing dividends but many have also managed to grow them. In fact, the S&P Dividend Growth rate as of June 2020 had a mean of 6.11% and median of 6.83%. Small caps have been hit harder from the economic impact of the COVID-19-related lockdowns, but large caps, namely in tech, have largely thrived. The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is composed of established, high-quality, strong dividend-paying U.S. companies, and focuses on stable growth through dividend yields. The ETF is currently down -15.31% for the year (to Sept 14), but this is a decently safe place to invest your money if you are worried about overstretched stock valuations, and other political and economic concerns. In contrast, HDV has consistent, growing dividend streams with an attractive valuation.

Holdings

HDV is heavily-weighted towards Healthcare, Energy, and Telecom; however, it is fairly well-diversified spread across different sectors throughout the domestic US. Furthermore, HDV has a complex and rigorous research method to make sure that they are selecting high-quality companies and a grouping of 77 stocks that offer high-dividend yield exposure in a low-cost package.

Source

Although the Healthcare sector has been one of the better performing sectors in the broader market, the fund has the majority of its other holdings in underperforming sectors: Energy, Telecom, and Utilities. Technology, which has been the main driver of the broader market rally, only comprises about 6.75% of the portfolio - hence the underperformance year-to-date. Furthermore, much of the ETF's Top 10 Holdings are down for the year. AT&T (T) is down -25.79% YTD, Exxon Mobil (XOM) is down -47.12% YTD, and Chevron (CVX) is down -35.53% YTD, for example. While these poor returns may seem like a drawback for return hungry investors, smart long-term investors see the value and opportunity in the underperformers. There was a slight rotation in late August, from growth to value, and while the trend did not last, eventually, there will be a reversion to the mean.

This pattern is illustrated when comparing HDV to the iShares US Healthcare ETF (IYH), Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT), iShares US Telecom ETF (IYZ), iShares US Utilities ETF (IDU), and iShares US Energy ETF (IYE). If you're looking to "buy low", HDV fits the bill and has an attractive risk to reward set up here, especially as lagging sectors build momentum.

Future Dividends

The fund reports a trailing 12-month distribution yield of 4.17%. This is an attractive yield, especially considering the fact that the ETF's Top 10 holdings are some of the most well established, blue-chip dividend payers in the US stock market. Those who build exposure to these types of equities develop a more stable, efficient, and well-rounded portfolio. While chasing the attractive tech names and returns can be enticing, they also offer volatility and uncertainty as seen in the sharp pullback in the beginning half of September. Long term, HDV's strong quality dividend-paying holdings are a great way to diversify and stabilize. Looking at the dividend yields of HDV's Top 10 companies will give some indication on the future yield:

Holdings Yield ATT 7.17% Exxon Mobil 9.43% Johnson and Johnson 2.73% Verizon 4.13% Pfizer 4.21% Chevron 6.64% Coca-Cola 2.90% Merck 2.86% PepsiCo 3.01% Cisco 3.61%

Source: MacroTrends.Net

These companies have more or less been able to pay out dividends at a comparable rate to the yield of the ETF. What's truly enticing is that some of these holdings that have underperformed the broader market for the most this year, and not only have paid out the highest dividend yields but also have kept these yields intact. While the argument can be made that these companies have not seen higher growth for years, the counter to that is that these companies have sustained, despite external conditions, and provide consistent and attractive income streams. A bird in the hand, as it were.

Attractive valuation in a rallying market

While investors have been rushing to more risk-friendly assets and tech growth companies, many of these steadier undervalued names are unloved and largely ignored. Eventually, you will find value in these names, with how stable they performed over the longer term. A look at the price multiples should shed some light on how cheap the ETF is compared to both the S&P, and the tech sector.

P/E P/B P/S iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) 20.23 2.448 1.969 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) 26.57 3.628 2.555 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) 30.89 8.385 5.149

Source: YCharts

What are the risks to be considered?

The ETF is considered fairly low risk for an equity portfolio, however, there are still several things to consider:

Lower revenue forecasts may result in low payout: With the exception of Healthcare, the top holdings in this ETF are heavily weighted towards some of this year's most underperforming sectors. While some beaten-down sectors such as Energy and Telecom could recover, nobody knows if this recovery will happen in the near future or over a year from now. It truly depends on the trajectory of COVID-19 and how soon the world returns to some semblance of normalcy.

Valuations may adjust higher if income is impacted: Tech stocks have been scorching hot because they have shown a unique ability to grow, regardless of what the conditions are. Not to mention, COVID has truly caused the world to change, and adopt more tech-friendly ways to get through day to day life (i.e. work-from-home, remote learning). That, in contrast, does not connect well with the holdings in HDV, as many of these stocks have had revenue adversely impacted. In other words, if these earnings continue to drop, that could drive the P/E value higher, with little value to show for and little capital appreciation.

High concentration risk: While the ETF is indeed diverse on paper, one thing to consider is that the ETF's Top 10 holdings comprise nearly 60% of its index. To put that in perspective, this ETF holds 77 stocks. Only 10 of them have the majority of the exposure. Of these 10 stocks, three of them are down over 25%, with one down nearly 50%. Any negative impact from any these holdings can have a significant impact on the ETF's price and overall return.

For investors looking to find value and offset the stretched valuations of tech and potential of technology bubble, this ETF is a great investment. This ETF has exposure to high-quality companies that offer a healthy dividend yield in uncertain times. The fact that it is trading so cheap relatively to other sectors in the market offers the opportunity to find value with the possibility of capital appreciation. The market may be nearing a top, and more volatility is all but assured on the horizon. HDV is a relatively safe place to invest some gains, and a stable, tried and true method of investing long term with consistent income streams.

