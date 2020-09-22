Upside Opportunities with incremental quarterly EBITDA contributions ramping up to >$20MM in Q1 2021 and beyond.

Delineation of newly established potentially high-grade mines along the Walker Belt Lane begins in Q3/Q4 for two mines in the NMU.

Polymetallic spot-price increases, in the Oaxaca Mining Unit, across gold, silver, zinc, copper and lead will increase revenues & by-product credits driving down costs and increasing EBITDA.

Gold Resource Corporation (NASDAQ: GORO), is a “Junior-sized” Gold Mining company with operations in its Nevada Mining Unit ("NMU") and Oaxaca, Mexico Mining Unit ("OMU").

I believe GORO represents a severely undervalued company whose thesis is not just about “gold prices going up”, but more about a misunderstood company with hidden "opportunities" related to:

"Gold-equivalent" accounting & "Ag vs Au" appreciation

By-product credit accounting & appreciation

Reductions in zinc treatment charges

Increased production & cost reductions

Current Assets appreciation

Exploration/development pipeline

This article, reflecting my own research & interviews with Greg Patterson, GORO VP of Corporate Development, will provide a showcase of GORO's incremental upside EBITDA contribution opportunities expected over the next three quarters as well as future exploration and development pipeline plans.

Q1/Q2 Performance

Q1-2020 was a difficult year for GORO due to zinc’s rising treatment costs & falling prices and associated by-product credits (i.e., fees earned from base metals produced in conjunction with gold at the mining unit); however, as we will discuss later, the situation has reversed itself for Q3/Q4.

As a result, in Q2-2020, GORO lost ~$15MM of revenue YoY, resulting from a government-mandated shutdown of the OMU for 2/3rds of the quarter, while maintaining costs. Some SA authors are concerned about the top-line revenue drop, but this was a temporary situation resulting in skyrocketing Q2 all-in-sustaining costs where financials essentially went "out-the-window":

I don't think you can look at this quarter, and that's why I didn't even go into any of the numbers. How can you--this is an anomalous situation! And we'll just move on to the third quarter and keep COVID off our site Source: Jason Reid, GORO CEO Q2 Earnings Call

Conversely, throughout Covid-19, the NMU continued development of the Isabella Pearl, NMU’s flagship mine, unabated and excavated through a large portion of the low-grade “overburden” (i.e., waste material that lies above the deposit) in Q1/Q2 to finally reach the top of the high-grade Pearl zone in June where ~80% of the gold deposits are located, literally "striking gold". Since then, initial Pearl benches and crusher ore have surprised to the upside vs prior expectations:

The model predicted about 1.5 grams gold-per-tonne, but the grade was closer to 2.5 grams. We have also seen some small areas of unexpected grades of over 7 grams gold…. the Pearl zone of the Isabella Pearl deposit has exceeded our expectations at the top of the deposit. Source: Jason Reid, GORO CEO Q2 Earnings Call

Investors overlooked that one positive note, and have panicked reacting to the Q2 rising costs and falling production revenues as the “new norm” believing that these will be the compressed margins going forward.

Jason Reid, GORO's CEO, withheld guidance for 2020 because of the Covid environment; however, he did state that he "expects Q3 to resemble a normal operating quarter" (i.e., in line with Q1) with annual production of ~67k ounces of gold beginning in 2021.

Source

Since Q2, Gold prices/ounce, are up ~16% as of 9/14/21:

Source: Dailymetalprice.com

This translates into future incremental gold production revenues of $270/ounce (i.e., ~$18MM for both Revenue and EBITDA/quarter beginning in Q1-2021 from NMU and OMU collectively); however, this is not just a “gold prices-are-up” story, which now leads us to...

Opportunities

1. "Gold-Equivalent" Accounting and "Ag vs Au" Appreciation (Q3/Beyond for OMU/NMU)

I believe gold, which accounted for ~26% of 2019 revenue distributions, is just part of the story:

Source

Silver also accounted for ~18% of revenues in 2019, but in the financials is collectively shown only on a "gold-equivalents" basis.

This is misleading since silver disproportionately rose faster than gold from an average of $16.83/oz in Q2 vs its current price of $26.84/oz in Q2 2020 (i.e., an ~60% increase vs Gold's 16% QoQ rise).

Source: Dailymetalprice.com

When you factor this impact in with my forecasted silver production levels of ~443k oz/quarter (see below), this translates into an increase in incremental "gold-equivalent revenues" of ~$4.5MM/quarter that flows straight to the EBITDA line:

Source: Author Generated Analysis

2. "By-product Credit" Accounting & Appreciation (Q3/Beyond for OMU)

In my opinion, the real find is in the base metals that are mined alongside gold and silver (i.e., zinc, copper and lead) at the OMU as a by-product, but not accounted for in either the sales figures or as gold-equivalents in the filings.

GORO accounts for these as a “by-product credit-per-ounce”. Investors often miss this, not realizing that although this normally would appear as a revenue item in many financials, it is instead accounted for as an offset to production costs inflating/deflating production costs conversely with the rise/fall of base metal prices. The amounts derived from these credits are more than significant and accounted for ~$76MM in 2019 (relative to Net Sales of ~$135MM).

Source

Zinc is the largest source of the by-product credits. Since zinc’s lows in Q1/Q2-2020, when zinc prices were depressed making productions costs "appear to rise" from the reduced credit offset, zinc has made a significant recovery from its low of $0.8591/LB in Q2, rising ~30% in Q3 to its current rate of $1.1148/LB as of 9/14/20 (an ~23% increase in by-product credits).

SOURCE: US Zinc LME Pricing

GORO, unlike some mining companies, has the ability to expand this increase in zinc credits by strategically shifting mining resources among various "stopes" (i.e., blocks/open spaces carved out of the mine) with varying concentrations of zinc established at its Switchback mine in the OMU (note: this capability did not exist in prior years):

What’s interesting for us at Switchback, they have basically developed about a year’s worth of production stopes in front of us, and what’s unique for us as a company is that this is really the first time that we can selectively go in and pick which blocks that we want to actually mine. For example, there are blocks that have a lot of zinc in them, while other blocks will contain less zinc in them. We can very quickly change which blocks we are going to mine from. Source: Greg Patterson, GORO VP of Corporate Development Interview

As a result of this nascent ability, I anticipate an increase in proportionate zinc production for Q3 and beyond which will take advantage of recent increases in zinc by-product credit prices driving even larger cost reductions and incremental increases in EBITDA by a minimum of ~$562/tonne (i.e., an incremental reduction of ~$3.4MM+/quarter in cost reductions as well as equivalent increase in EBITDA):

With zinc rising to $1.08 this morning, and if it looks like it will stay anywhere around there, we will be taking another look at mining optionality to potentially bring more zinc into the fold…. zinc at $1.08, are you kidding? That adds $15 million to our bottom line in Mexico, all being equal with the crappy terms we used to have. $15 million. Every $0.01 in zinc is $0.5 million. And our - and that's working off of the last conference call, we were close to $0.90 Source: Jason Reid, GORO CEO Q2 Earnings Call

But the story doesn’t end with zinc...Copper prices also witnessed a ~40% rise since their lows in Q2 of ~$2.18/LB to $3.0518/LB as of 9/14/20.

Source: Dailymetalprice.com

The incremental increase in copper prices (~$1,917.96/tonne), will generate an estimated incremental cost reduction and EBITDA contribution of ~$924k/quarter.

Lead hasn’t remained lead-footed either, with a 10%+ rise since its lows in Q2 of ~$0.72/LB to $0.8498/LB reflecting a 18% increase as of 9/14/20 with an estimated incremental cost reduction and EBITDA contribution of ~$680k/quarter.

Source: Dailymetalprice.com

In fact, all metals (with the exception of lead) outperformed gold in appreciation rates, and, collectively, I expect OMU will experience a large incremental impact on EBITDA in excess of $20MM+ relative to Q1 & Q2 resulting in double-digit pre-tax FCF-yields for Q3 and beyond.

So, if this is where the metals are going to be next year, look out! Mexico is going to kill it! And obviously, Nevada is going to kill it to a lesser degree, but we're trying to position that to ultimately be as strong as Mexico. Source: Jason Reid, GORO CEO Q2 Earnings Call

3. Reduction in Zinc Treatment Charges (2021 for OMU)

In late 2019/early 2020, the industry faced headwinds from record-high zinc spot smelter treatment charges (“TC”: for converting raw material into refined metal as a component of OMU's production costs) stemming from a surplus of mined zinc concentrate and temporary reduced capacity in China.

Zinc TCs rose by an order of magnitude reaching a high of $390/tonne in Q1/Q2-2020. What investors may not realize is that GORO entered into an annual contract for 2020 in order to ensure processing availability for GORO's product with a smelter, otherwise risk being turn-away by a smelter. As a result, Q1/Q2-2020 for GORO was a perfect storm financially with both lower zinc prices and record-high TCs impacting profits.

However, with the onset of Covid-19 and the return of capacity from the Chinese markets, TC prices turned in GORO's favor as zinc miners ceased operations and the supply of zinc concentrate contracted causing zinc TCs to fall back to current spot rates of ~$225/tonne and zinc prices to rise. In November 2020, I expect GORO will enter into a new annual contract effective for the start of 2021 with reduced TC spot rates (negotiated by global zinc producers with zinc smelters in ~november each year). With higher zinc prices and lower TCs, this windfall takes full effect in Q1-2021 and beyond. Management believes 2021 TC rates could be <$250/tonne for 2021 representing a savings of >$150/tonne.

4. Increased Production & Cost Reductions (Q3/Beyond for OMU/NMU)

OMU

The OMU has fully reopened at full capacity as of June with no shutdowns as of early September. This bodes well for GORO’s expectations on production volumes to normalize and with higher by-product credits, I expect all-in-sustaining costs could start to roll back under $1,100 and $1,000/ounce in Q3/Q4, respectively, with production ramping-up to target 10k ounces of gold quarterly thereafter. With the forecasted production volumes, I see the opportunity for all-in sustaining costs to move back below $900/ounce in 2021 in conjunction with the anticipated TC rate reductions.

NMU

Investors eyeing GORO are also focused on NMU cost concerns. GORO calculates all-in-sustaining costs as defined by the World Gold Council guidance. This non-GAAP measure provides transparency into costs associated with producing gold. The estimated NMU average cash-cost/ounce of gold is ~$650 (~$750 all-in) over the mine-life (higher in early stages and lower in later stages).

Source

The NMU, recently pushed past the bulk of the "overburden" of the Isabella Pearl and into the "Pearl". Goro, in Q3, started to process 2+ g Au/tonne in Q3 (vs the 1.5g Au/tonne originally expected) yielding a 30%+ increase in YoY production. I expect this higher-grade will drive up production efforts to crush closer to GORO's NMU production capacity of ~2,000 tonnes/day . In Q4, I expect GORO to ramp-up their up production efforts with average grades building towards 4g/tonne in the Pearl which will further enhance production upwards of 160% relative to 2019.

What does this mean for all-in-sustaining costs?

Historically, in Q2, all-in sustaining costs were ~$1,400+/ounce, but as GORO ramps-up from 5k ounces/quarter to 10k ounces/quarter by Q1-2021, I expect a rapid reduction in costs/ounce QoQ as nominal costs remain flat, but the grade of gold production continues to improve as GORO cycles further into the Pearl where there are less tonnes and waste needed to be moved.

From an opex perspective, there is not a lot of variation month-to-month, in what it costs to operate the mine and that is not going to change dramatically. Hypothetically, the more gold ounces we produce and divide that into the costs, than the all-in costs will drop…the all-in cash cost average for the life of the mine is estimated at $650 to $750, which will be much higher in the early days and that will ramp-down dramatically lower as we get to the end of the four year period of time.” Source: Greg Patterson, GORO VP Corporate Development Interview

Goro is nearing that inflection point of the cycle and will start to see large improvements in EBITDA margins. To put this in perspective, this will translate into >$500 in incremental cost reduction/ounce of gold in 2021 relative to Q1/Q2 2020, or equivalently, >$20MM in annual cost savings and EBITDA contribution (based on a production rate of 40k ounces of gold).

5. Current Assets Appreciation (Q3)

GORO maintains several current assets in inventory (precious metals and bullion), which indirectly benefitted from price appreciations resulting in an increase of ~$3.5MM QoQ (~2% of market cap).

Source: Author Analysis

Summary of EBITDA Contributions by Opportunity

The combined effect of all the aforementioned opportunities, should result in an incremental EBITDA contribution of >$20MM/quarter for 2021 and beyond:

6. Development Pipeline (2024/Beyond)

While GORO’s mines have only a 4-year life remaining, this is misleading as it stems from GORO's philosophy on how to stage capex (relative to the Majors). GORO, in 2010/2011, started with a 3-year mine-life milling 500 tonnes-a-day, and focused on deploying FCF rather than raising debt to fund expansion. Today GORO remains debt-free and its units have a 4-year mine-life but with ongoing mine-life extension optionality.

a. NMU

GORO has four additional properties for exploration with open-pit heap-leach potential, two of which are slated for first-drill programs in 2020 (i.e., Golden Mile, East Camp Douglas).

Source

GORO is synchronizing a pipeline of mining assets (e.g., Golden Mile, East Camp Davis and Arista expansions) to create a decades-long production mine-life (not 4-years).

Source

Golden Mile

GORO’s most recent acquisition in Q2, the Golden Mile, is an advanced-stage exploration property with high-grade surface/near surface gold a target size of >250k in proven reserves.

Golden Mile is in the sweet-spot: having strong potential to be a low-cost open-pit heap-leach mine with two mineralized zones encapsulated in a large district-scale property along the Walker Lane mineral belt trendline, within NMU area, and just off the road from the Isabella Pearl mine.

Bottle Roll tests already demonstrated a 81-82% recovery rate via cyanide leaching (giving a positive sense of significant recovery of gold from the ore).

The property has patented ground (highest rights, title, and interest to a defined area) providing the potential for faster/easier/cheaper permitting efficiency in future development.

As such, GORO, is targeting an expedited drill & delineation campaign this year with the goal of making it GORO’s next production mine with multiple potentially open-pits feeding ore directly to a strategically located heap-leach/processing facility.

The Golden Mile, like the Isabella Pearl, has all "the right stuff" with over 200 drill holes (which will be “twinned” for verification) with positive indications and strong confidence that it may become a cash cow like the Pearl.

East Camp Douglas

East Camp Douglas, is a high-grade gold open-pit potential mine encapsulated in a large district-scale property that has multiple successful third-party drill sites. The site has 12 patented-claims and 200 acres of fee-land. The South-End of the property has a lithocap with high-grade surface samples associated within-and-around the margins of the lithocap. This indicates proximity to an intrusive-center and potential to host a significant deposit. GORO is commencing an initial drill program as of September 2020.

We're so excited to drill East Camp. East Camp, as you've heard me maybe say in the other conference calls, it is a homerun potential, massive lithocap with all this high-grade bleeding around the edges of this thing, it could be a big one. I see that as maybe being the Arista-equivalent of the Nevada Mining Unit. It's a huge area. It's going to take a lot of time, a lot of money to explore it. But we're starting soon this year. Source: Jason Reid, GORO CEO Q2 Earnings Call

GORO expects to apply for permits with the Bureau of Land Management and the State of Nevada (encapsulating issues such as water, environmental, and habitat issues) that can take 3 years or more before a new mine can be built synchronizing with the end-of-life cycles of the current operating mines.

b. OMU

As NMU generates its own cashflows, I expect the cash generated from the OMU will be reinvested into Mexico where GORO has only drilled 2% of the land and will ramp-up exploration of their four projects and existing vein systems.

Source

GORO’s vision at OMU is to have a mining pipeline feeding ore to the strategically located mill, thereby reducing capital required as they put future deposit discoveries into production. So, while the average underground mine life may be ~4 years, collectively the GORO pipeline mines I believe have a strong potential for decades of successive production:

Source

Conclusions

GORO was “beaten-up” earlier this year due to uncommon adverse changes in the prices of zinc, Covid-driven production halts, and increased TC costs in Q1/Q2 2020.

I believe GORO will emerge stronger entering Q1 2021 resulting from the aforementioned opportunities which will drive additional Revenue and EBITDA growth going forward. If you dig deep, you will likely realize that GORO is not just mining gold, it is unearthing Shareholder Value.

