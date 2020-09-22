On the recent call management discussed the current dividend as “not only sustainable but that we can build upon over time."

This is a series of articles discussing retirement portfolios using BDCs currently yielding around 12% and their safer notes - baby bonds/preferred shares with yield-to-maturities ranging from 6% to 10%.

Introduction

This article is part of a series discussing how to build a retirement portfolio using Business Development Companies ("BDCs") currently yielding almost 12% and their safer notes - baby bonds/preferred shares with yield-to-maturities ranging from 6.5% to 10.0%. Please see the end of the article for a list of BDCs that I will be covering over the following weeks. The previous article discussed New Mountain Finance (NMFC) currently yielding 12.0% and its Baby Bond that trades under the symbol "NMFX" with a yield-to-maturity between 6% and 7% (depending on pricing, need to set limit orders).

This article discusses Golub Capital (GBDC) which is a lower yielding BDC that typically implies a "safer" portfolio and/or sustainable dividend coverage. Please see the end of this article for a discussion of dividend coverage and my most recent GBDC purchase.

Recent GBDC Insider Purchases

As shown in the chart and table below, the CEO and Chairman have been actively purchasing additional shares at prices well below its current book value/NAV of $14.10.

GBDC June 30, 2020 Update

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, GBDC reported between my base and best case projections with no dividend income and lower interest income due to another expected decline in portfolio yield. However, most loans have already reached their LIBOR floors meaning fewer declines in the coming quarters and there was a meaningful decrease in GBDC’s variable-rate borrowing expenses improving overall margins:

The income yield decreased modestly by 10 basis points to 7.7% for the quarter, primarily due to the continued decline in LIBOR. However, with most loans subject to a 1% LIBOR floor, the decline in the income yield and the investment income yield were not nearly as steep as the decline in LIBOR, as shown on the bottom of the slide. On the other hand, because our variable rate debt facilities are not subject to a LIBOR floor, our weighted average cost of debt, or the aqua blue line, decreased by 50 basis points to 3.2%. As a result, our net investment spread, the green line, which is the difference between the investment income yield and the weighted average cost of debt, increased by a net 40 basis points to 4.9%.”

This graph summarizes portfolio yields and net investment spreads for the quarter. Focusing first on the light blue line, this line represents the income yield or the actual amount earned on the investments, including interest and fee income but excluding the amortization of upfront origination fees and purchase price premium. The investment income yield, or the dark blue line, which includes amortization of fees and discounts, also decreased by 10 basis points to 8.1% during the quarter ended June 30th due to the decline in LIBOR.”

Elite Dental Partners and Abita Brewing have direct COVID-19 related exposure and were added to non-accrual status during calendar Q2 2020. Rubio's Restaurants, Dental Holdings Corporation, and Sage Dental Management also have direct COVID-19 related exposure and were added to non-accrual status during calendar Q1 2020. However GBDC exited its non-accrual investments in Sage Dental Management and Aris Teleradiology and non-accrual investments remain low as a percentage of total investments at 1.9% and 2.8% of fair value and cost, respectively.

Non-accrual investments as a percentage of total debt investments at cost and fair value remained low but increased modestly to 2.8% and 2%, respectively, as of June 30th. During the quarter, the number of non-accrual investments remained at 10 as the disposition of two non-accrual investments were offset by the addition of two investments to non-accrual.”

Please see "GBDC Projections Update: August 2020" with extensive COVID-19 related discussions with management that are very similar to other BDC calls.

The U.S. economy began reopening sooner than expected; second, GBDC’s portfolio companies generally performed better than expected, especially the ones in COVID-impacted subsectors; and third, our private equity sponsors have generally stepped up to support their portfolio companies. In general, borrowers performed better than expected, especially those in COVID-impacted subsectors. You'll recall from our fiscal second quarter earnings presentation that we focused on five industry subsectors where we saw more risk of COVID impact: Restaurants, dental care, eye care, fitness franchises and retail. In fiscal Q3, we’re encouraged to see that many of GBDC’s obligors in these industry subsectors performed better than expected. In general, most of GBDC’s restaurant and retail obligors found ways to stay open to cut costs to pivot, to emphasize takeout, delivery, curbside or Internet-based models. Some of the obligors in these industry subsectors actually posted same-store sales gains during the quarter. And our dental and eye care obligors who were closed for a period of time have also in general opened stronger and better than we expected."

As discussed in previous articles, U.S. Dermatology Partners (including Oliver Street Dermatology) defaulted on a $377 million financing provided by a group of investment firms. The dermatology practice owner was reviewing its options, including a recapitalization or debt-for-equity swap with its current lenders, Golub Capital, The Carlyle Group Inc. and Ares Management. It's important to remember that GBDC has more than 250 portfolio company investments, so a certain amount on non-accrual status is to be expected.

There was a meaningful decline of investments considered category 3 “out of compliance with debt covenants; however, loan payments are generally not past due,” which is discussed later. GBDC has higher quality management that takes a conservative approach to rating its portfolio:

Given today's unusually uncertain environment, we're quick to downgrade loans to category three. When a loan migrates to category three, it automatically triggers an increased level of scrutiny and oversight. Our approach is designed to take full advantage of the breadth and depth of resources of the Golub Capital platform. Category three doesn't mean defaults or losses are necessarily going to occur. Case in point being the material subset of GBDC’s loans rated three in the March 31 quarter that migrated this quarter up to categories four and five. We've always believed that early identification of problems or potential problems leads to better outcomes down the road.”

GBDC’s liquidity and capital resources are primarily debt securitizations (also known as collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs), SBA debentures, and revolving credit facilities. As of June 30, 2020, GBDCs borrowings were 100% senior debt but include $287 million of SBA debentures along with debt securitizations (also known as collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs) and revolving credit facilities. On the recent call management was asked about potentially using more flexible unsecured debt

Q. “Portfolio looks to be in good shape given the environment we're in, so looking at the liability side but when I look you got two of your bank facilities leaving their investment period, not maturity, but the investment period in the first quarter of next year. So would it be reasonable to expect that maybe the unsecured would come in ahead of that, or is that just not a factor and you're just going to currently expect to just extend those facilities and the investment timeframes?” A. “We have great relationships with our bank partners. I have enormous confidence that if we thought the right answer was to extend those facilities, we would have no problem being able to do so as we recently extended one of those facilities, the Morgan Stanley facility. The question is not “can we?” The question is “what's the optimal capital structure for GBDC?” And the tricky piece here is that timing of unsecured issuance is surprisingly important. This is long-term fixed rate debt and pricing on it has changed very dramatically just in the last couple of months. So, we want to be very smart about how we do it. As you know, last week we priced a new securitization for GBDC. The pricing on that was a new post-COVID low for securitization financing, our triple AAAs were LIBOR plus 235. So one of the ways we've made money for shareholders over time is by keeping our liability cost very low and we're intent on accomplishing two goals simultaneously. One is adding unsecured to the stack and the second is maintaining very low liability cost.”

On May 14, 2020, GBDC announced the final results of its transferable rights offering, which entitled holders of rights to purchase one share of common stock for every right held at a subscription price of $9.17 per share.

The Company received total subscription requests for 64,931,650 shares of common stock, including primary subscriptions for 29,115,797 shares and over-subscription requests for an additional 35,815,853 shares. The primary subscription participation rate of 87% resulted in only 4,336,105 shares available to fill over-subscription requests. In total, the Company sold 33,451,902 shares of its common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $306.7 million.”

GBDC Dividend Update

In September 2019 GBDC completed its acquisition of Golub Capital Investment Corporation (“GCIC”) and the Board increased the regular quarterly dividend to $0.33 per share. However, given the previous decline in NAV, the company reduced its dividend by $0.04 per share:

The board of directors has decided that GBDC can maintain a substantial cash dividend and has declared a cash dividend for the fiscal third quarter of $0.29 per share payable in June. This is consistent with historical quarterly cash distributions at an annualized rate of approximately 8% of NAV, which the Company has historically out-earned.”

I believe this was the right thing to do as management is looking out for the long-term interest of shareholders and ensuring adequate dividend coverage through 2020 due to its generous hurdle rate of 8%.

The income-based incentive fee rewards the Adviser if our quarterly net investment income (before giving effect to any incentive fee) exceeds 2.0% (quarterly) of our net assets, adjusted appropriately for any share issuances or repurchases during the period (the “Hurdle Rate”). No incentive fee in any calendar quarter in which our pre-incentive fee net investment income does not exceed the Hurdle Rate (8.0% annualized)”

This calculation is based on “net assets” to determine “pre-incentive fee net investment income” per share before management earns its income incentive fees. As shown in the Leverage Analysis and the following table, the company will likely earn around $0.28 per share each quarter before paying management incentive fees covering around 97% which is "math" driven by an annual hurdle rate of 8% on equity. However, incentive fees for the quarter ending June 30, 2020, were based on previous lower net assets (different than NAV per share) so dividend coverage was slightly lower for the quarter. Given the previous actions by management to align the dividend “at an annualized rate of approximately 8% of NAV” would imply that the dividend is stable at these levels:

This was discussed on the recent call as well as “not only sustainable but that we can build upon over time":

When we set the dividend policy at $0.29, we knew there were a bunch of moving parts. I think we've made progress in fiscal Q3 in moving NAV per share up to a level that makes the $0.29 sustainable. We thought that would be the case. And we're cautiously optimistic that we're going to see continued trends going forward that are supportive of that. So I think we're on the right track here. And ultimately, in this period of unprecedented uncertainty, nobody can be sure of much. But I think we're on the right track toward focusing on restoring unrealized losses through unrealized gains and in the process, increasing our NAV per share and getting to a point where the $0.29 is a level that's not only sustainable, but that we can build upon over time. And as you know, Finn, that's our history. Our history is to change dividends slowly, cautiously over time. And until we got hit with COVID, it was consistently in an upward direction.”

GBDC Executive Summary

I continue to purchase additional shares of GBDC as I believe this is one of the ‘higher quality’ BDCs for many reasons including a fee structure with a ‘total return hurdle’, access to SBIC leverage, and its higher credit quality portfolio. GBDC has one of the most investor-friendly fee structures, with a base management fee that is calculated at an annual rate of 1.375% (compared to 1.50% to 2.00%, for many) of average adjusted gross assets, excluding cash and cash equivalents. GBDC is a ‘high water mark’ BDC which means that its incentive fee structure protects total returns to shareholders by taking into account capital losses when calculating the income portion of the fee.

The following "Executive Summary" table is a quick glance showing many of the items discussed above including the four-quarter average expense ratio of 33.6% which is the "Operating Expense as a Percentage of Available Income."

Over the coming weeks, I will be discussing CGBD, GSBD, PSEC, FDUS, and OCSL.

I have owned GBDC for over 10 years now and recently added shares through fully exercising during the recent rights offering with a subscription price of $9.17 per share.

