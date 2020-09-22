"Cyclicals are very forgiving. They always give you a second chance." - Peter Lynch

Investors who are looking to add some dividend-themed international flavor to their portfolio may consider the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID). This fund tracks the NASDAQ International Dividend Achievers Index, an index that comprises of ADRs, GDRs, and non-US common stocks that have qualified as 'International Dividend Achievers'. In other words, to qualify for this index, companies must showcase annual growth in dividends for - at least - each of the last 5 consecutive years. The 4.7% dividend yield on offer is currently the best in this space (relative to peers such as the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM), the FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDY), the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:DOO), and the Invesco Global Low Volatility Equity Yield Fund (MUTF:GTNDX)), and even over the last four years, one has been able to lock in an average of 4% plus yield. On the expenses front, the fund does not do a particularly efficient job of tracking its index, with a somewhat high management expense ratio (MER) of 0.53%, but it is still marginally lower than other peers such as DIM, IQDY, DOO, and GTNDX.

Due to the recessionary environment, cyclical sectors have had a rough ride in 2020, but as mentioned recently in The Lead-Lag Report, you currently have an ideal opportunity to pick up assets from these sectors at relatively cheap valuations.

This ETF feels very much like a cyclical themed ETF, as its top four dominant sectors are all cyclicals making up for almost 70% of the total holdings (financials, energy, basic materials, and industrials). Within cyclicals, there is an even stronger pull towards the financials and energy sectors, with both segments in aggregate accounting for almost half of the total holdings.

As highlighted in The Lead-Lag Report, these two sectors have been the most prominent laggards this year and may benefit from some rotation during a broad cyclical upswing. There’s nothing quite like picking up assets on the cheap, but I also remain quite wary about the ETF’s excess concentration in these core cyclicals, particularly when the global economic recovery still looks mixed, rather than definitive. For instance, consider what’s happening in one of PID’s dominant sectors - the energy sector.

As flagged in The Lead-Lag Report, oil demand is currently only about 85% of last year’s demand, and production cuts by the OPEC+ have not been sufficient enough to mitigate this, putting pressure on prices. In fact, the IEA expects “recovery in oil demand to decelerate markedly in the second half of 2020, with most of the easy gains already achieved”. Demand could be an issue across various sectors, not just energy. Even if the medicinal powers that be can conjure up a successful vaccine by Q4 or 2021, it would be unrealistic to expect global consumers to splurge with any heightened and sustained sense of bravado. That said, I don’t want to paint too grim a scenario on PID’s sector exposure; I like the value on offer with cyclicals, but I don’t think we are out of the woods, and I would have liked to see less concentration in a few cyclical sectors, with a little more defensive cover.

The concentration effect is also rampant from a geographic point of view. Geographically, more than half of PID’s exposure comes from Canadian companies. Canada is one of those countries whose link to energy is significant and a lot of Canadian companies’ prospects will be tied to how the energy sector fares. Energy accounts for c.10% of GDP and energy exports at c.23% are the most dominant component of Canada’s export portfolio. Beyond energy, the Canadian economy has shown some improvement of late. Buoyed by the federal government stimulus and historically low interest rates, the housing market has gained steam and retail sales have reached pre-pandemic levels. Employment too has picked up quite markedly with August’s jobs addition of 2.45m jobs representing the 4th straight month of gains.

From a stylistic perspective, this portfolio is largely large-cap value with c.41% of the holdings belonging to this category (mid-cap value accounts for 13.6% and small-cap value accounts for 12%). The share of pure growth stocks is very limited, with less than 10% exposure.

The top-10 holdings of PID make up for more than a third of the total portfolio of 58 stocks. The prospects of some of the dominant holdings look quite encouraging. Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH), with the largest portfolio weight of 4.5%, is the global leader of methanol production, with a 13-14% market share. Spot methanol prices in Asia and Europe have been trending higher over the last month and the outlook for US methanol prices too looks favorable on account of tight domestic supply. PID's third-largest holding - Novolipetsk Steel PJSC GDR (OTC:NISQY) (3.95%) is a play on industrial recovery (this Russian company produces flat and long steel products). In August, the Russian PMI crossed the 50 mark for the first time since April 2019, while demand from key end-markets such as construction and autos has been encouraging over the last couple of months. Gas prices are currently cheaper than coal, and demand will likely inch up during the winter season; this should bode well for LNG carriers, or FSRUs (Floating Storage & Regassification Units) such as Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP), which is another top holding in PID with a holding weight of 3.65%. Conversely, Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY), which is PID's second-biggest holding at 4%, may continue to face ongoing challenges as global commercial real estate is yet to meaningfully recover.

Since 2008, PID has been following a contracting wedge pattern, where the range has narrowed over time. Currently, it is somewhere between the middle and lower half of this broad range, quite some way off the upper resistance at $17. Prima facie the opportunity to consider a long-trade at current levels looks attractive, but do also consider that PID is still trading below its 200DMA. Valuations are not too expensive, with the fund trading at a weighted average P/E of 15.6 (forecasted P/E of 12.5x). Investors who are looking to add a cyclical-based, dividend-themed international angle to their portfolio may consider PID, although risks here remain significant on account of its highly concentrated nature, both from a sector perspective and a geographic perspective. If the cyclical recovery doesn’t pan out as expected, you could be in for a rough ride.

