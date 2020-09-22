Groupon could be a rewarding investment opportunity if it's able to stabilize its EBITDA line.

But it made significant strides of late to squeeze out costs and bring in free cash flow.

Investment Thesis

Groupon (GRPN) is pricing in a lot of negativity.

Investors are showing total apathy towards Groupon even though it's aggressively cutting back on costs and eyeing up more than $200 million of EBITDA by 2022.

This puts the company trading for just over 3x its 2022 EBITDA.

During Q2 2020, Groupon's free cash flows were more than $70 million, despite being in the middle of the pandemic.

This stock should be closely watched.

Revenue Growth Rates

Source: author's work

Groupon has been a very challenging investment for a while. As you can see above, its underlying issues were already affecting the company in 2019, way before COVID.

Saying that, H1 2020 has been particularly challenging for Groupon, with its revenues falling by roughly 31% y/y.

This has been amply reflected already in valuation (more on this later), but it's important to keep this trajectory in mind, as we consider its bottom-line prospects.

The Carrot for Investors: +$200 million EBITDA in 2022

Putting aside some volatility in its share price, for all intents and purposes, Groupon is already very close to an all-time low price. Yes, looking in hindsight, the argument can be made that Groupon's shares have bounced back from the lows set earlier in the year, but in the grand scheme of things, Groupon trades at close to an all-time low, with shareholder sentiment most likely also very negative.

In other words, investors' expectations here are so low that any shareholder who would have wanted to throw in the towel already has.

Groupon believes that it can strip back costs from its operations, so that even with only 80% of pre-COVID revenues, it could reach adjusted EBITDA levels comparable to 2019. Back in 2019, Groupon had $227 million of adjusted EBITDA.

More specifically, the carrot for investors is roughly $250 million of EBITDA by 2022.

Source: Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

Groupon asserts that its prospects lie in getting more customers to use Groupon more frequently. To achieve this, Groupon believes its strategy needs to revolve around having higher quality inventory that interests consumers to return to its platform.

Valuation - Different Scenarios At Play

Before discussing its valuation, bear in mind that Groupon's balance sheet is not as nimble as desirable.

To illustrate, investors should remember that Groupon has $200 million outstanding under its revolver, plus roughly $20 million under letters of credit outstanding. Also, Groupon has approximately $420 million of borrowings on its balance sheet.

These sums totaled up imply Groupon's claims are close to $650 million. Of course, this is easily offset with the $780 million of cash on its balance sheet.

Leaving Groupon with more than $130 million of cash and equivalents. Given that its market cap reaches $730 million, this means that more than 17% of its market cap is made up of cash.

To a certain extent, this would put some sort of downside protection to equity investors. Having said that, I know from experience of investing in the deep value companies that investors are much more concerned about the business' ongoing prospects, rather than having sufficient cash on the balance sheet. Because, in reality, cash on the balance sheet is only worth something if management is able to do something with it.

As a reminder, Groupon's CEO Aaron Cooper has only been in the job a few months and has little skin in the game in terms of Groupon's shares.

Moving on, for H1 2020, Groupon's cash flows from operations were negative $149 million - during the unprecedented pandemic.

Thus, given that Q2 2020 generated more than $87 million in cash flows, this is a very strong performance. To offer some context, let's not forget that Groupon's main verticals are events and activities, beauty, wellness, travel, and dining - those sectors were most damaged by COVID.

Also, during the same period a year ago, Groupon's cash flows were negative $50 million.

However, despite the strong cash flows made during Q2 2020, management still guides that Groupon will finish 2020 with negative operating cash flows.

Groupon's Q1 2020 EBITDA was negative $10 million, while Q2 2020 EBITDA was positive $1 million. Management guides investors that if August and September are in line with July, Groupon may see its adjusted EBITDA come close to $10 million.

On the one hand, $10 million of EBITDA in Q3 2020 - management's top end guidance - is a marked decline from $50 million of EBITDA Groupon reported during the same period a year ago.

On the other hand, last year, the economy was strong and vibrant, thus being able to report any positive adjusted EBITDA would be a very strong result for the company.

The Bottom Line

Groupon is in a difficult situation where its operations are in the middle of the most affected sectors. However, nobody can reasonably make the argument that investors are pricing in any sort of growth story, given that the stock trades for approximately 3x its 2022 EBITDA.

Investors have long ago forgotten about this company, and in the event that it turns around its fortunes, it could be a rewarding investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.