Ambarella has been going sideways for years and an inventory overhang looks likely to keep it that way in the near term.

Ambarela is hoping for something that many believe could happen, but it will take time to materialize even if it does wind up happening.

Ambarella is encountering headwinds, but the company believes those same headwinds could turn out to be a blessing in disguise in the long run.

Ambarella (AMBA) is encountering some headwinds. COVID-19 is obviously an issue for many, but trade-related factors are also having an impact. Nevertheless, Ambarella seems to think there is a silver lining to be found in the current situation. How Ambarella could in the long run benefit from geopolitical issues despite short-term setbacks will be covered next.

Q2 FY2021 quarterly report

Ambarella beat estimates for the top and bottom line. But Q2 revenue still decreased by 11% YoY to $50.1M and non-GAAP net income fell by 72% to $2.1M. Net losses increased in terms of GAAP. Gross margin improved by 4.3 basis points YoY to 62.4%. Guidance calls for revenue of $52-56M in Q3 FY2021 and gross margin of 60-62%. A year ago, unadjusted revenue was $67.9M in Q3 FY2020.

(Non-GAAP) Q2 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 Q2 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $50.1M $54.6M $56.4M (8.3%) (11.2%) Gross margin 62.4% 59.1% 58.1% 3.3bps 4.3bps Net income $2.1M $1.3M $7.6M 61.5% (72.4%) EPS $0.06 $0.04 $0.22 50.0% (72.7%) (GAAP) Revenue $50.1M $54.6M $56.4M (8%) (11.2%) Gross margin 61.8% 58.6% 57.5% 3.2bps 4.3bps Net income (loss) ($14.8M) ($15.5M) ($10.2M) - - EPS ($0.43) ($0.45) ($0.31) - -

Source: Ambarella

Ambarella is dealing with distortions caused by trade tensions

While the declines in the top and bottom line seem concerning at first, they overstate the gravity of the situation. Ambarella has seen revenue and net income shrink partly as a result of trade issues between China and the U.S. Factor out these distortions and the picture looks quite different.

For instance, HikVision and Dahua Technology are two companies from China. They combined for roughly 20% of Ambarella's revenue in 2019. Both of them were in the spotlight for much of 2019 as the U.S. government was considering sanctions, something which eventually did happen in late 2019.

The sanctions affected Ambarella in several ways. On the one hand, Ambarella's gross margin rose as a result of doing less business with the two aforementioned companies and more with other customers. From the Q2 earnings call:

"Just Hikvision and Dahua have so much leverage because of their volume. They probably dominate more than 60% of total security camera market combined. So, that’s why they have a much better purchasing power. But with other Chinese vendors, we do see that the gross margin with that will be higher than -- the ones with Hikvision and Dahua."

A transcript of the Q2 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

On the other hand, HikVision and Dahua were aware of the possibility of U.S. sanctions. So they increased their inventory as a precaution, including from Ambarella.

"In terms of Hikvision and Dahua, I think that a year ago I would say easily, they are probably 20% to combined our total business. So basically, that was probably, yes, roughly $40 million last year or more than $45 million last year and that -- but at the same time, I need to point out one more time that they pull in some orders last year from this year to protect themselves from the potential geopolitical situation, just a reminder."

As a consequence, revenue was pulled from FY2021 and into FY2020. Not only did this inflate revenue last year, but it also contributed to the YoY decline in revenue seen this year at Ambarella.

"with those two customers being a bigger part of revenue in the current situation, we have seen a decline in revenue over the last couple of quarters there."

Another company that got sanctioned by the U.S. government in 2019 is Huawei. Its subsidiary HiSilicon is the leading competitor of Ambarella in China. In theory, U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies like HikVision and Dahua could come at Ambarella's expense. Some of Ambarella's customers may be more inclined to switch to HiSilicon, leading to losses in market share and causing Ambarella's revenue to shrink.

How Ambarella could stand to gain from U.S. sanctions

The U.S. government has recently passed new rules that make it very difficult for Huawei to manufacture its chip designs at foundries like TSMC (TSM) unless given permission. The inability of Huawei and other Chinese companies to secure enough parts and components for their products could lead to competitors gaining market share. Ambarella alludes to this when it states in the earnings call that:

"it’s our hope that our customers will start gaining market share against their Chinese competitors outside China. I think, that’s probably the -- one of the major areas that I think our customers are hoping for and we hope for too, that they can grow market share there."

However, any gains are unlikely to materialize in the short term. It appears companies in China have a large inventory of semiconductor chips.

"Moving forward, I will say that will give us some competitive edge on the -- to gain some market share on the high end, middle end market. But, however, I do want to point out one more time that although HiSilicon cannot ship after September 15th, but there is a huge inventory that we believe have been built up to for the current customers and as well as that for the low end side"

So even if companies like Huawei are unable to manufacture chips, it will take some time for any impact to become apparent. As long as there is inventory, Ambarella will have to deal with Huawei and the rest of the competition.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Ambarella's Q2 report was a mixed one. The company managed to score a number of notable design wins that show its efforts to transform the company and open up new markets are bearing fruit. At the same time, Ambarella continues to deal with the side effects of various trade-related issues that are filtering through in the quarterly numbers.

The chart above shows that Ambarella's revenue by quarter is in somewhat of a slump. After years of strong increases in revenue, growth has more or less stagnated. Quarterly revenue peaked back in 2016 at roughly $100M and looks to be trending lower. Ambarella's stock has also not done much in the last five years. Similar to revenue, the stock peaked in 2016 and has been going sideways ever since.

The stock did almost match the 2016 peak early this year after a strong rally starting in 2019 and into early 2020, but it was made possible by quarterly numbers that gave a distorted view of how well Ambarella was doing. As pointed out in a previous article, Ambarella's strong quarterly numbers were artificially boosted by inventory building that was unlikely to last. Ambarella's revenue is coming down to be more in line with actual demand. The process of unwinding will take time to complete, during which time quarterly earnings are likely to face headwinds.

But notwithstanding the short-term headwinds, Ambarella seems to believe there's a silver lining in the current situation. The geopolitical situation could eventually turn out to be a blessing in disguise in the long run. Its main competitor, Huawei, could get knocked out due to U.S. sanctions. Ambarella could prosper with Huawei out of the way.

Ambarella has a growth issue as shown before. Huawei is arguably the main reason why Ambarella's growth has stagnated in recent years after a long period of strong growth. Huawei has given Ambarella stiff competition, especially in the security segment, to the point that Ambarella needed to look for new avenues of growth to supplement its legacy businesses.

So it's not surprising if Ambarella wouldn't mind less competition from Huawei. The latest round of sanctions from the U.S. could make that happen. Quite a few analysts are even predicting the demise of Huawei. In its absence, Ambarella and the companies it supplies could gain market share due to the inability of Huawei and a number of Chinese companies to compete and fulfill orders.

However, it will take time to see how it all plays out. In the short to medium term, Chinese companies should be able to operate without disruptions as long as inventories last. Ambarella may have to wait a while to see any impact on Huawei due to this. In the meantime, Ambarella will have to deal with what looks to be an inventory overhang, at least when it comes to China. The inventory overhang could be extended if Huawei and others find a way around U.S. sanctions. While the prevailing view is that China will not be able to, it's not something that is guaranteed.

Meanwhile, the stock has been moving in a range for several years and it's currently in the middle of that range. If it falls closer to the bottom end of that range, Ambarella may be worth going long at that point. But for now, Ambarella looks to be in no man's land.

I am neutral on Ambarella. There's a reasonable chance Ambarella may have more room to fall. This could happen if it turns out that Huawei is more resilient than many expect and the inventory overhang keeps on hanging around. Recall that predictions last year concerning Huawei's demise turned out to be premature. If it happened before, it can always happen again. Ambarella may be hoping for something that turns out be to be a case of unobtanium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.