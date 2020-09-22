Of Fortune's 10 most admired companies in 1996, nine continue to exist today with the same name, and the tenth also continues today under the name of its 2000 merger.

One of the "easy reading" books on my financial bookshelf is Louis Rukeyser's Book of Lists, 1997 edition. As a print book, it serves as a nice time capsule of lists of stocks that could have been made at that time, and so would be free of survivorship bias. Earlier this year, I showed how a simple portfolio of the top dividend achievers from 1986-1996 would have outperformed the S&P 500 from 1996 to 2020. In this article, I wish to look at a different pair of lists in this book: Lou's snapshot of Fortune's ten most admired and ten least admired US companies in 1996. I compare the performance of these companies with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), which would have been the more passive way to simply track the largest US companies since the mid-1990s.

What I find most remarkable just looking at these two lists is that nine of the ten most admired companies in 1996 are still around in the same name and form in 2020, with the one exception, Mirage Resorts, continuing as MGM Resorts (MGM) since its 2000 merger. By contrast, most of the names on the list of least admired companies no longer exist or operate as we know them today, a few may bring up memories of how they faded or failed, and only two, AMERCO (UHAL) and Flagstar Bancorp (FBC), survive intact 24 years later.

In this article, I wanted to look at the numbers of how these surviving companies have actually performed for investors since this list was published in early 1997, and whether it might be a good idea for long-term investors to prefer more admired companies over less admired companies.

Source: Louis Rukeyser's Book of Lists, 1997

First of all, I wanted to chart the two survivors from the least admired list to see how well they performed since 1997. Perhaps not surprisingly, less admired bank FBC collapsed in the 2008 financial crisis and hasn't fully recovered, but I was surprised to see UHAL's strong returns. UHAL's returns show that being a "least admired" company doesn't guarantee that you won't survive or will underperform, but being one out of 10 tells me the odds are against you when you invest in least admired companies.

Data by YCharts

So that we have them in text form with links, the most admired companies from 1996 are:

Coca-Cola (KO) Mirage Resorts, now MGM-Mirage Merck (MRK) United Parcel Service (UPS) Microsoft (MSFT) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Intel (INTC) Pfizer (PFE) Procter & Gamble (PG) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A

When we look at the total returns of the most admired companies since January 1st, 1997, we are only able to include eight of these companies, as UPS wouldn't go public until 1999 (so we wouldn't have been able to buy it yet), and Mirage would merge with MGM in 2000 (so we should track returns of the pre-merger company, but I don't have that data). Amazingly, SPY turning $10,000 into $67,930 over these past 23 years falls right in the middle of four of these stocks that outperformed (MSFT, JNJ, BRK.B and PG) and the other four which underperformed. Although SPY was the median of these eight stocks' performance, its return wasn't the average, since $10,000 evenly split between these eight names would have grown to $97,860, 44% more than the passive investment. A large share of this outperformance came from MSFT, which does bring up important questions on weighting and risk management, but intuitively, we might expect a "most admired" list to be more likely to have an MSFT than a "least admired" list is to have a UHAL. I also find it worth noting that if we had included UHAL on this chart, that it would have been the second best performer.

Data by YCharts

Just to see if the results would still be the same, I wanted to run another chart starting on January 1st, 2000, that would include recently public UPS and soon-to-be-merged MGM, as well as forcing us to buy Microsoft near the 2000 dot-com bubble peak. Over this period, SPY would have grown $100,000 to $328,500, while $10,000 in each of the ten stocks, initially equal weighted and never rebalanced, would have grown to $361,090, a mere 10% outperformance over 20 years. Overall performance over this period was dragged down by the highly volatile MGM, but interestingly, MSFT finished the 2nd best performer while INTC has been the 2nd worst performer. These two charts also do show how significant a difference it can make over 20+ years buying at the top vs. bottom of the 1997-2000 dot-com bubble, which I sometimes consider the opposite of bottom timing.

Data by YCharts

One filter that might have helped you avoid investing in MGM, but also would have kept you out of BRK.B, is looking for steady dividend growth. In Long Run Income articles, one of factors I look at is whether a company can sustainably return increasing amounts of cash to shareholders, whether through dividends, buybacks, or other means. The recent cut in MGM's dividend is a sign of weakness similar to those seen across many names in the travel, real estate, and financial services sector.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

I find it fascinating looking back at decades-old lists, ads, and other snapshots of which companies were at the top of the game "back then", and how they have grown, evolved, or died until now. I found it fortunate that I was able to get YCharts data on all ten of 1996's most admired companied, though do believe this study tells us something about investing in beloved vs. hated brands. It makes sense that company more admired by employees, customers, and shareholders is more likely to continue thriving under its valuable name for decades. I was also surprised to see that shareholders didn't admire these stocks so much in 1997 or 2000 that they drove their prices too high (and returns too low) relative to SPY since then. Although it is difficult to quantify, this does inspire me to consider how admired a brand is when I evaluate whether I am buying quality growth at a reasonable price.

