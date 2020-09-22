If you follow the money and the players involved you will find the real winners behind AgEagles operations, and it won't be retail shareholders.

Ridiculous speculation that the company has teamed with Amazon to manufacturer e-commerce delivery drones has led to a parabolic surge in the share price.

I estimate that AgEagle historically sold about 1 drone per month. They used to operate out of a small facility that resembled a shack, with less than 8 non C-suite employees.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

AgEagle's Operations

One can quickly get a grasp of AgEagle's (UAVS) operations. Roughly 90% of its revenues comes from its two drone offerings while the rest comes from associated software:

Source: ageagle.com

These drones are used to take aerial photos of crops to assess their health. When the RX-60 was first launched in 2016, it was anticipated that they would be sold for $17,500 per unit. That would be about a mid-range price with competing drones selling for between $10,000 and $25,000 per this article comparing competitor products. From Q3 2016 to Q3 2019, AgEagle averaged $30k in quarterly revenues with a min/max of $10.4k/$47k. This works out to selling about two drones per quarter or even less than one drone per month of operations. Almost everything else we can glean from AgEagle confirms an extremely small and unsophisticated operation. Below is their original manufacturing facility in Neodesha, Kansas which resembles something of a shack (they have recently leased a new facility after operating in Neodesha until Sep 2020):

Source: Google Maps

Some additional highlights for their operations:

According to their 2019 10-k, they had 6 full-time and 4 part-time employees.

These 10 employees seem to be a CEO, CFO, VP of Ops, one engineer, one customer service manager, one designer, a strategy consultant, a part-time CTO, and presumably two others.

As of Q2 2020, AgEagle was reporting $36k in net property, plant, and equipment on their balance sheet. An amount equivalent to a lightly used pre-owned truck.

Q4 2019 is the first quarter in the past four years where the company reported a penny of R&D expense. They reported $39k in R&D.

Similarly, the company reported $0 in capex spending during 2016 and 2018 and $13k/$24k in 2017 and 2019.

The company's single Glassdoor review from a GIS Data Scientist out of Boulder dated June 2019 seems to accurately capture the picture of a company without much going on:

While there were more than a few not subtle warning signs that working for this company could be a bad experience, what unfolded over my short stint at this place was the biggest CF I have ever experienced in my life. My first day on the job was spent being mostly ignored by the person who would become my supervisor, and I would spend the majority of the next week working alone in an empty office. I was informed I would receive a work machine, but instead had to use my own nearly decade old dying hand-me-down laptop. It was clear that the job I was hired to do did not exist... I asked about defining project deadlines at the end of my second week, and was told not to worry about them. I honestly believe these people either had no idea about what to do with me, or had no work for me. I had only one task that resembled what I was told my scope would be, but was actively discouraged from working on it. Instead, my supervisor said I would be doing “data sciencey stuff” later.

On the surface, there does not seem to be much going on at AgEagle.

Stock Promotion and Hype

The stock's surge from ~$0.30 to ~$3.00 has been driven by one theme: Speculation that AgEagle is partnering with a major e-commerce company to begin mass producing urban and suburban delivery drones, with a particular emphasis on the likelihood of this company being none other than Amazon itself. Below is a timeline of these developments.

9/3/2019: AgEagle announces that they've received their first PO to manufacture drones for urban/suburban delivery. A product that they don't have and would need to create. They tout the excitement of getting into the projected $29B industry of commercial delivery drones:

We have received our first purchase orders to manufacture and assemble UAVs designed to meet the critical specifications for drones that are meant to carry goods in urban and suburban areas.

4/13/20: AgEagle further elaborated in their 10-k that this contract is with a major e-commerce company:

In September 2019, the Company announced that it was actively pursuing expansion opportunities within the Drone Logistics and Transportation market, and reported that it had received its first purchase order from a major unnamed ecommerce company to manufacture and assemble UAVs designed to meet the critical specifications for drones that are meant to carry goods in urban and suburban areas. AgEagle is currently working in close collaboration with this new customer on its tethered test flight operations and ongoing development.

4/15/20: AgEagle announces a follow-on purchase order from their unnamed major e-commerce company.

4/29/20: Things take a bizarre turn with a scenario that you will only see in the world of micro-caps. A video is allegedly posted on morganchillcott.com which features an image of AgEagle's logo next to an Amazon.com logo. Morgan Chillcott is the daughter of AgEagle founder Bret Chillcott. There was no explanation provided and the media was removed after a short amount of time along with the website itself. But it was enough to set retail investors on fire and send the stock up 640% from $0.80 to as high as $5.15 intraday on Apr 30th.

Source: imgur

7/7/20: AgEagle's new CEO issues a shareholder letter announcing their expansion to a new facility in Witchita, Kansas. It does not take long before people begin to make a connection that the facility will be in close proximity to an Amazon warehouse. The local media openly suspects Amazon to be AgEagle's partner:

The company has been touting a “major e-commerce company” since last year as a significant source of future growth. It has been suspected that the client could be Amazon and its pursuit of drone package delivery. Source: Wichita Business Journal

AgEagle also unnecessarily peppers Amazon's name all over their marketing materials at any opportunity. See this blatant insert of Amazon's name in a completely unnecessary context in their latest investor presentation:

So is our mystery "major e-commerce" company Amazon?

I'll go out on a limb and answer this question with a resounding "NO". Exhibit A would be fact that Amazon already builds their own drones in-house and completed their first autonomous delivery in the UK almost four years ago in 2016:

Source: Amazon PrimeAir

Amazon announced just days ago that their fleet of drones has already received FAA approval. They've also announced plans to invest $40M in their Robotics Innovation Hub in Massachusetts complete with a R&D lab and manufacturing space. Do AgEagle investors really believe that Amazon found this penny stock's shack in Neodesha back in Q3 of 2019 and wanted AgEagle's help (with their sole engineer) for developing drones that AgEagle doesn't even currently make? AgEagle's own 10-k issued in April notes that they are doing "tethered test flight operations and ongoing development". Amazon's drones were fully functional back in 2016.

AgEagle's two drones that they currently sell were created with the resources and engineers at Kansas State University. Tech companies have spent billions in R&D developing autonomous navigation technologies. AgEagle simply does not have the talent or resources to develop a new drone, much less an autonomous urban/suburban delivery drone.

A partnership with Amazon is a complete pipe dream.

Ok... Maybe not Amazon, but can we still get excited?

Something curious emerges when we look at AgEagle's disclosures on revenue concentration among customers (included in each 10-Q and 10-K) and compare it against their timeline for delivery drone revenues with their major e-commerce customer. Whoever this customer is, they represented a significant portion of AgEagle's revenues before the purchase orders related to delivery drone prototyping in Q4 2019, which means that they were already purchasing AgEagle's agriculture drones. They also now seem to be AgEagle's only customer purchasing drones.

Source: Compiled by author

As far as I can tell, this customer began buying AgEagle's products in Q4 2018.

Source: 10-K

As if anyone needed further proof that this mystery customer is not Amazon... As far as I know, Amazon is not operating any farms and doesn't need agriculture drones.

In my opinion, the only thing this could point to is that AgEagle has partnered with an e-commerce firm that was already selling their agriculture drones online. Someone like aeroexpo:

Or botlink:

As if this wouldn't be disappointing enough, these booming revenues completely disappeared in Q2 2020 where AgEagle reported a measly $16k in revenues on the quarter. It's worth taking a pause and considering the fact that an entry level accountant made more money on the quarter than AgEagle's business generated in revenues. It would appear that they sold a single drone in 90 days but sit at a +$150M market cap.

Their explanation was that COVID related supply chain disruptions held up the revenues:

In the second quarter of 2020, we announced that we had received follow-on purchase orders from the ecommerce company client relating to the continued manufacture and assembly of drones used for the testing and refining of client’s commercial drone small delivery vehicles, systems and operations currently in development. Due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting delivery delays of components ordered from certain suppliers for this project, revenues associated with these purchase orders will be reported in the third quarter, ending September 30, 2020.

Source: 10Q

Needless to say, if the revenues do not show up in Q3 things will get ugly fast. If revenues are about to explode, then no doubt AgEagle is finally going to start employing more than one engineer and start hiring manufacturing workers at their big new facility in Wichita, right?

Source: Ageagle.com

Oddly, it looks like AgEagle only has one opening for an office manager whose responsibilities include "answering and managing incoming calls" and "drafting correspondence and presentations". Doesn't seem to be too much going on in the new facility yet.

But what other hints do we have that AgEagle's e-commerce drone prospects are about to boom? Maybe inside shareholders who know the true identity of this client are buying as much stock as they can?

Follow the money: The players involved

Unfortunately we see the opposite. What's worse is that we see a group of individuals that frequently work together and who are tainted by previous stock fraud allegations from the SEC (specifically Alpha Capital Anstalt with respect to fraud charges).

To start from the beginning, AgEagle's drones sprung from a project between Bret Chilcott and Kansas State University in 2011. AgEagle records their first commercial drone sale in 2014.

About one year later AgEagle enters into a consulting agreement with Palm Beach, Florida-based GreenBlock Capital on March 1, 2015. GreenBlock is to "serve as a strategic advisor and capital markets consultant" and is issued shares of the company for their services.

GreenBlock appears to have brought in Liechtenstein-based Alpha Capital Anstalt as a capital provider in May of 2015. The pair have collaborated together numerous times. Similar arrangements between the firms can be seen at Qualigen, UAS Drone, Ritter Pharmaceutical (acquired by Qualigen), and Anpath Group.

Alpha Capital has a history of charges from the SEC. They were named as part of a group deemed to be "prolific South Florida-based microcap fraudsters led by Barry Honig" that "manipulated the share price of the stock of three companies in classic pump-and-dump schemes". Specifically, Alpha was accused of purchasing steeply discounted shares with the intention of selling them into an inflated market off the back of an orchestrated promotion. Alpha was also accused of falsely represented that they had held the shares for at least 6 months.

(Educational side note for readers: It is no coincidence that most of the parties in the SEC's fraud charges were based out of Florida. Florida has very protective homestead laws which protects a primary residence from being used to satisfy creditor judgments, even judgments founded on fraud and deceit. In a simple example, if an unethical individual enriches themselves via stock fraud and buys a $10M primary residence in Florida and is subsequently caught and fined $10M, the money they plowed into the house could be off limits to satisfy the fines. Insiders, management, board members, investors, etc. moving to Florida or concentrated in Florida without a clear business reason is a classic red flag.)

Other parties that appear to have been brought in by this team include Orlando, Florida based board member Grant Begley, former CEO at UAS Drone, and Tampa, Florida based board member Luisa Ingargiola who served as CFO and Capital Markets Advisor to Magnegas, now known as Taronis Technologies (OTCPK:TRNX). Alpha was involved in Magnegas as well and the firm has a very colorful corporate history. She has served on the boards of a litany of penny stocks that are now defunct:

Source: S&P Cap IQ

Finally we have AgEagle's CFO Nicole Fernandez-McGovern (also brought on around the same time as GreenBlock, Alpha, and other board members) who is based not with the operations team in Kansas, or the rest of management in Colorado, but in Miami, Florida. According to AgEagle's CEO, she is instrumental in their capital provider relations:

Thanks to the efforts of AgEagle’s Chief Financial Officer, Nicole Fernandez-McGovern, who has spearheaded the negotiation and closing of recent large institutional financing rounds, our balance sheet has never been stronger.

Source: shareholder letter

Now to the money

After what appears to be a scrapped IPO attempt in 2016, Alpha begins building a position in failed oil and gas company EnerJex Resources:

On April 27, 2017, the Company entered into an Additional Issuance Agreement with Alpha Capital Anstalt, for the purchase of 300 restricted shares of its newly designated Series C Convertible Preferred Stock in consideration for $300,000, of which $150,000 was payable in cash and $150,000 was payable via a note conversion, with an option to purchase an additional 200 shares of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock for an aggregate purchase price of $200,000.

Source: EnerJex 10-Q

Six months later, AgEagle announces a reverse merger combination with EnerJex which will effectively get AgEagle into the public equity markets without having to shop an IPO on the merits of the business. The merger is completed on Mar 18th 2018 and since then the shares outstanding have gone from 9.8M to 57.2M.

Virtually all of these new shares were issued to Alpha via preferred and common stock offerings that included warrants. AgEagle's latest 10-Q needed nearly 6 pages to go through the various series of preferred equity and funding rounds that Alpha has participated in. They all follow a similar theme. Alpha gives AgEagle capital in exchange for preferred equity and warrants that they can subsequently convert into common stock and liquidate by selling to retail investors on the secondary market. Alpha is always sure to stay below the 10% ownership threshold in the stock so that they do not have to comply with increased reporting requirements on their purchase and sales activity.

The Miraculous Series E trade

The Series E Preferred Equity deal is one of the more egregious examples of enrichment for Alpha. Alpha is the owner of the Series C, D, and E preferred equity. These securities contain "anti-dilution" clauses (very ironic) where Alpha is entitled to a lowered conversion price if subsequent securities are issued. Subsequent securities that in fact are issued... to Alpha. In other words, Alpha triggers Alpha's own anti-dilution clauses.

When the Series E was issued, Alpha received $3.8M in favorable economics:

On April 7, 2020, upon the issuance of the Series E Preferred Stock, (the “Series E Preferred Stock”) offering (see below), a subsequent anti-dilution provision was triggered for the Series C Preferred Stock whereby the conversion price was further adjusted from $0.54 per share to $0.25 per share (a “Down Round), which resulted in approximately 13,248,000 shares of common stock being issuable upon conversion of the remaining Series C Preferred Stock. As a result of this Down Round being triggered, the Company recorded a deemed dividend in the amount of $3,841,920 representing the intrinsic spread between the previous conversion price of $.54 and the adjusted conversion price of $.25 multiplied by approximately 13,248,000 common stock shares issuable upon conversion.

Source: 10-Q

The Series D also received $209k of improved anti-dilution economics when the Series E was issued.

Alpha Series E units are repurchased at a tremendous profit to Alpha

Alpha acquires 1,050 of the Series E units on April 7, 2020. One month later, on May 11th, AgEagle generously re-purchases 262 of the units from Alpha - and Alpha realizes a 332% return in just over a month.

Source: Compiled by author form 10-Q

Very savvy investing on Alpha's part to purchase these securities days before the mystery e-commerce promotion goes into overdrive. To revisit the earlier stock chart:

Alpha was also at complete liberty to sell their existing common stock holdings without any disclosures during this surprise surge in share price.

More insider activity

We can also get a hint at just how exciting the future is for AgEagle and their e-commerce prospects by checking in with the other insiders. Are they buying up stock hand over fist? Alas, no. As part of an equity offering with Alpha on Aug 4, 2020, management agreed not to sell any stock through Sept 7th:

the Company’s executive officers and directors agreed that they shall not sell (or hedge in any manner) any of their shares of the common stock for a period ending September 7, 2020.

Source: 10-Q

What happened on Sept 8th? AgEagle's CFO and former CEO each unloaded nearly a third of their respective holdings.

Source: S&P Cap IQ

AgEagle's founder and largest shareholder agreed to abstain from selling shares for seven months (beginning Apr 7, 2020) as part of Alpha's Series E financing. Outside of AgEagle's founder, management owns a mere $500k in AgEagle stock. If you needed anymore evidence that e-commerce drones will not be propelling this company to the moon, this should suffice.

Summary

This company that has historically struggled to break $100k in annual revenues went from a market cap of $5M to $185M all on the back of unbridled and unsupported retail investor speculation on a mystery partnership with Amazon. Meanwhile Alpha Capital has been in the background constantly diluting the stock with new issuances that they immediately flip and sell to retail investors who will soon find out that there are no other buyers for this pie in the sky, only more and more shares coming from Alpha until things have run their course.

Note on shorting UAVS: There is significant risk to shorting small/micro cap stocks in general as you are offered a limited return with unlimited downside. UAVS' average daily volume over the past three months stands near 9.6M, which offers a decent amount of liquidity for a stock of this size. Shares can be difficult to borrow at retail brokers which may limit an investors ability to enter into a new short position on this stock and the cost to borrow the shares regularly can be near 40% on an annualized basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UAVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.