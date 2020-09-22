After losing more than 50% of its value at one point this year, outdoor gear maker Yeti (YETI), a millennial-strong brand that is best known for its ~$300 Tundra coolers that are displayed in many a tailgate, has come back roaring. Despite its traditional reliance on wholesale retail partners like REI (REI) to carry its product, Yeti has managed to muscle past the current store closures and pivoted more toward direct-to-consumer online sales. Banking on its younger customer base to follow the company's pivot to online, Yeti has so far avoided a revenue decline this year and quashed Street expectations.

The stock, accordingly, has rebounded significantly from its March lows and are up ~30% year-to-date, substantially outperforming flat performance in the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

The question for investors now: after a ~15% decline from peaks in the September selloff, can Yeti keep rallying (and is this a "buy the dip" moment) or is Yeti primed to give up a chunk of its year-to-date gains?

Yeti's gains this year were, to say the least, unexpected. We do have to avoid thinking of Yeti as a growth stock, because despite >60% y/y growth in e-commerce, that strength is heavily offset by wholesale closures. There's still a lot of uncertainty in the business (management has avoided providing formal guidance and has only issued vague targets for the back half of 2020).

At the same time, alongside the strong e-commerce execution which has saved the company from a much worse fate so far in 2020, we do have to give credit to Yeti for:

Its reduction of debt, expanded in further detail below

Its relatively modest valuation multiple versus FY21 estimates

At Yeti's current share prices near $45, the stock trades at a market cap of $3.87 billion. After we net off the $292.5 million of debt and $127.5 million of cash on Yeti's current balance sheet (representing $165.1 million of net debt at a 0.9x multiple of trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA of $187.3 million, which is approximately half the leverage ratio versus 2Q19's 1.7x), the company has a resulting enterprise value of $4.04 billion.

For the next fiscal year (FY21), meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenue of $1.16 billion, representing 14% y/y growth over a rather muted FY20. So far this year, Yeti has managed to drive 230bps of Adjusted EBITDA expansion to 19.4% through Q2, which has benefited tremendously from the channel shift into direct-to-consumer/online sales. Last year, Yeti managed to generate 20.5% adjusted EBITDA margins. If we assume that Yeti is able to maintain the same 230bps EBITDA margin expansion throughout FY21 as well, indicating ~23% Adjusted EBITDA margins and an FY21 Adjusted EBITDA forecast of ~$265 million. This would give Yeti a valuation multiple of 15.2x EV/FY21 expected adj. EBITDA. Given the company's ~24% y/y adjusted EBITDA growth in Q2 in the quarter that is most heavily impacted by the coronavirus, I'd say this is a fairly modest multiple - especially if continued DTC strength can drive further EBITDA expansion down the road.

Owing to Yeti's strong execution amid a very challenging quarter, plus the hopes of wholesale recovery in Q3 and beyond, I'm reversing my previously bearish view on Yeti to bullish. The stock merits a small entry position while it's trading at ~15% off highs.

Q2 recap

Let's now review Yeti's blowout second quarter (at least, a blowout relative to expectations) in further detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Yeti Q2 results

Source: Yeti Q2 earnings release

This quarter, Wall Street was expecting for the closure in retail stores (and the fact that Yeti's major partners aren't investing in inventory to support their shuttered stores) to decimate Q2 results. Thanks to Yeti's success in surging online sales, this didn't happen. Revenues grew 7% y/y to $246.9 million, averting the $188.6 million (-19% y/y decline) that Wall Street had expected by a huge twenty-six point margin.

Here's how that revenue broke down by channel:

DTC revenues up 61% y/y to $133.0 million

Wholesale revenue down -24% y/y to $113.9 million.

It's worth noting that DTC revenues now made up 54% of Yeti's Q2 revenue mix, eighteen points richer than 36% in the year-ago quarter. Because wholesale pricing is understandably lower than DTC, this has been a substantial boon to margin: Yeti's gross margin profile jumped 550bps to 55.7%, up from 50.2% in the year-ago quarter. Given that gross margins are among the most closely-watched metrics for retail/consumer products companies, this is a major swing in Yeti's favor. We note as well that the company called out product cost improvements and decreased tariffs/logistics costs as additional margin drivers, which Yeti should be able to sustain even when the DTC mix shifts down post-store reopenings.

An expanded social media presence has been one of the major drivers in Yeti's big online surge. As of the end of the second quarter as well as current to the time of writing this, Yeti has 1.5 million Instagram followers - which, as you can see from the table below, actually puts Yeti up to par among some other very recognizable apparel/consumer brands:

Figure 2. Yeti social media stats

Source: Yeti Q2 earnings deck

We also continue to think that one of the biggest growth opportunities for Yeti remains in the lucrative coastal markets. While brand awareness for Yeti has increased dramatically over the past four years in all regions of the U.S. (shown below), Yeti's penetration into key markets like the Pacific coast, New England and the Atlantic Coast are still relatively low - giving Yeti plenty of head room domestically to grow revenues.

Figure 3. Yeti brand awareness by geography

Source: Yeti Q2 earnings deck

Another key positive point for Yeti: the company noted that wholesale revenues actually turned positive by the end of Q2, which signals hope for normalization in Q3 and beyond. Per CEO Matt Reintjes' prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call (key points highlighted):

The intra-quarter growth trend reflects strong sustained e-commerce growth, improving wholesale as stores reopened, rebounding corporate sales and a successful execution of Mother’s Day through Father’s Day. We were particularly pleased to see both our U.S. wholesale and corporate sales businesses return to growth in June, a significant feat given the impact felt on these businesses at the beginning of the quarter."

Also key to note: Yeti expects that wholesale normalization will drive acceleration in revenue growth for Q3/Q4 relative to Q2. While the company avoided providing a specific guidance target, Reintjes noted "we do see the opportunity to return to our long-term sales target range of 10% to 15% for the balance of the year." CFO Paul Carbone additionally noted that sell-through was positive for the quarter based on partner point-of-sale reporting that Yeti received, while partner inventory was down double-digits year-over-year - which positions the company well to refill channel inventories in Q3 ahead of strong demand.

And consistent with the better-than-expected top line strength this quarter, plus the favorable gross margins due to online sales, Yeti was able to meaningfully expand its profitability this quarter. The company grew Adjusted EBITDA, its primary profitability metric, by 24% y/y to $58 million, also representing a 340bps lift in Adjusted EBITDA margins. Yeti's pro forma EPS of $0.41 also saw a nice 38% y/y lift and dramatically beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.16 (-47% y/y).

Figure 4. Yeti profitability trends Source: Yeti Q2 earnings deck

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Yeti after seeing its tremendous pandemic execution. Richer direct-to-consumer mixes are not only saving the company's top line, but producing robust margin expansion. Looking ahead, Yeti has reported positive revenue and sell-through for the wholesale channel in the last month of Q2 while partner inventory is down, which positions Yeti well to achieve its targets to re-accelerate revenue growth back to pre-pandemic levels in the back half of the year. Additionally, Yeti's growing social media presence but its lack of deep penetration in some of the most lucrative markets of the U.S. (including both of the densely populated coasts) gives it plenty of head room for growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in YETI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.