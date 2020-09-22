The stock is currently cheap at 13x forward earnings with a TikTok deal providing a catalyst for the business.

Oracle (ORCL) has long been a tech stock with tons of cash and no real catalyst to drive the business. The potential purchase of TikTok Global from ByteDance (BDNCE) may alter the equation, but the deal isn't a guaranteed home run. My investment thesis is constructive on the TikTok deal providing a catalyst for the cheap stock in the short term.

Source: Apple App Store

Cheap Stock Needing A Catalyst

Oracle entered this potential deal for TikTok global as a cheap stock. The tech giant only trades at 13x FY22 EPS estimates of $4.57. Analysts even forecast earnings growing at a 7-10% annual clip.

Data by YCharts

The catalyst could come from from Oracle and Walmart (WMT) proposing a joint ownership position of 20% of the new TikTok Global company that operates the TikTok app in the U.S. The business will be run on Oracle Public Cloud and immediately provide the tech giant with a service with 100 million domestic MAUs and a large portion of the global business. Oracle claims that the recent success of Zoom Video (ZM) convinced ByteDance to accept the move to Oracle cloud services.

The complex deal apparently involves Oracle buying 12.5% of the business with Walmart grabbing 7.5%. The remaining 80% of the shares will be distributed to existing shareholders of ByteDance with American investors such as General Atlantic and Sequoia combining with Oracle and Walmart to control more than 50% of the outstanding shares. In theory, the move solves the ownership requirement of the Trump administration.

Another big promise is that the spun out business promises to create 25,000 jobs in the U.S. while four of the five directors will be Americans. In essence, Oracle will be responsible for making sure the Chinese government isn't spying on American users and the corporate structure would appear to support this outcome.

Lack Of Terms

This doesn't appear the basis of a good business deal. What isn't really outlined is how the new TikTok Global will expand the service and update the questioned algorithm currently controlled by the Chinese. Any successful social network is only as good as the last update. Snap (SNAP) killed growth in a 2019 redesign and now competitors from Facebook (FB) via Instagram Reels and Alphabet (GOOGL) via YouTube Shorts have created competing products while TikTok is focused on corporate alignment.

Ultimately, the terms of the deal aren't really known. What Oracle is paying to obtain a 12.5% position in the new TikTok Global and the financials of the company aren't known along with the revenue potential from the cloud services contract.

ByteDance reportedly generated $17 billion in revenues last year with $3 billion in net profits. The social media company saw revenues more than double from $7.5 billion in 2018 with over 1.5 billion users. With only 100 million U.S. users, the revenues assigned to the TikTok Global are really unknown.

According to Bloomberg, ByteDance is valuing the business at $60 billion placing the Oracle position at a cost of $7.5 billion. For the vast majority of the above business, the U.S. companies would appear to be obtaining a solid value in this deal.

The company spent $4.9 billion on stock buybacks in Q2 alone so the deal amount isn't a financial hurdle to the tech giant. Oracle spent an incredible $19.2 billion on stock buybacks for FY20 ending in May.

Data by YCharts

Oracle had a cash balance of $42.3 billion at the end of August so again the question isn't really about whether the company can afford the deal. The big question is whether the tech giant is obtaining decent value and whether the new corporate structure will drive further growth.

The company is in essence taking a large business and attempting to build the infrastructure to this business from the ground up with a whole new employee base in the U.S. The big question is the technology aspect of the new TikTok Global business.

With Oracle needing a catalyst and having such a large cash balance, the deal is probably worth the effort.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that ultimately the devil is in the details. Oracle needs a catalyst and the TikTok deal appears to check all the boxes. The stock is cheap and any catalyst will lead to a rally in Oracle. China appears to still have problems with the proposed ownership structure, but the deal appears close to closing on acceptable terms to the U.S. government.

Whether the business is a long term success under this structure is a far different story, the stock should have a catalyst in the short term until any deal details say otherwise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ORCL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.