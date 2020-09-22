As it is, the company would be an ideal private equity candidate as cash flow on the assets is predictable and leverage is moderately high.

After years of financial mismanagement and historic industry downturn, the equity of the company is extremely depressed.

How I came up with the idea to look into Danaos

I started to look into Danaos after listening to Dan Rasmussen (Verdad Capital) in his interview with Tobias Carlisle in one of his podcasts.

Dan Rasmussen essentially pleaded for a private equity approach in investing, which implies buying medium to small size companies at higher than usual debt levels. Dan explained, that is why and how private equity made so much money when they made real money back in the days.

Dan's approach seemed fresh to me so I made a screen (EV/EBITDA<6, market cap <$2B and Net Debt / EBITDA<6x, instead of 2x, for example) to see how it worked.

I came up with 65 companies with a minimum potential of 100%. The second company that I thought had sufficiently stable cash flow for me or which I thought I could be able to understand was Danaos (DAC). The first one was Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) but I am already in Consol (NYSE:CEIX) so I did not need extra exposure nor the extra headache.

The stock was really cheap by PER metrics (less than 1x) but only cheap in EV/EBITDA at 5x. Its leverage is high, slightly above 4x net debt to EBITDA.

Of the whole enterprise value, market cap weighed only 6% when the stock was trading at $3.5. Now that it is trading at $6.22 it is still a low 9%. This can be a measure of how cheap the stock is or how leveraged the company is.

I started comparing to other container companies and realized that I needed to understand the industry better and increased my analysis scope before investing more. For the next weeks I focused in marine container sector and my overview of it is in this article that I published recently.

After that first overview of the industry, I felt I could already talk about the potential valuation of Danaos.

A History of Value Destruction

The company was created in 1963 by the father of the current CEO with another partner and a small bulk carrier fleet. In 1987, John Coustas the current CEO took the helm and pushed for more aggressive growth focused on containerships. His first big acquisition came in the early 90's and he was off to the races. From 1993 to 2005, the fleet grew at 32% annually.

This growth, from a tiny bulk fleet into an internationally relevant player in the container world, was crowned with the IPO of the company in October 2006, following the trend of many shipping companies.

At the time of the IPO, the company had a 147,000 TEU fleet, $4.2 billion of contracted charters on current and future capacity and an order book of newbuilds that comprised 27 additional vessels with a combined 144,000 TEU of additional capacity. The market was eager for growth and Mr. Coustas was ready to bring it to the table.

The company issued new shares for $215 million equivalent to 23% of the capital at that time, valuing the whole company at $930 million (EV of $1,550 million), equivalent to 11x EBITDA or $10,500 per TEU.

In a positive charter rate environment and with a great newbuild order book, the stock price went from $290 to more than $530 in less than a year. Those prices are adjusted for 14 to 1 reverse split that the company made in 2019 and are comparable to current prices. At its peak, the market cap of the company reached $1.7 billion.

What makes a $1.7 billion value company end up with a $164 million market cap after twelve years and after two capital increases and a debt for equity conversion for a combined amount of $806 million. The value destruction adds up to $2.3 billion in round figures and not even counting there the loss for debt value that banks suffered on the liability side.

Where and how this happened is of paramount importance before risking any money in the company. Let us start by saying that is in part their fault but also of the markets:

A couple of years after the IPO, the end of the exceptionally long cycle of container expansion coupled with the 2007 financial crisis and sent charter rates down the drain. The Harpex Index, that comprises all vessel sizes, went from 1,400 in mid-2007 to 275, losing a whopping 80% in the next two years. After a recovery to half to 800 points by 2010-11 it moved sideways for the following decade until now.

Shipping industry in general and container owner business is not perceived by the stock market now as it was perceived in 2006, as the fundamental performance of the industry has been very weak compared to how strong it had performed in the decade before the IPO of Danaos. Markets tend to extrapolate the past. The last decade of container shipping has been horrible so it is not strange that multiples now are way lower than what the market was accepting to pay in 2006 after two decades history of growth. I am not saying it is right, but simply that it is understandable.

Apart from that, I'd say the rest is responsibility of the management.

Where the management showed weakness

Not reading the cycle correctly.

Being carried away by the demand for more and more growth that the stock market asked for. The newbuild order book was already big at the time of the IPO, but it kept on increasing in 2007. Debt for future delivery of newbuilds reached $2.7 billion by the end of that year.

The company would fulfil its delivery obligations but only at the expense of huge increases of debt. Two years after the IPO, by the end of 2008, debt was already at $2.1 billion, or three times the initial level and would reach $3.4 billion by the end of 2012 when the fleet reached a peak of 363,000 TEU in capacity.

After 2012 the company did not buy any additional ship. Growth was over, now it was only a matter of paying it.

Financing growth with debt.

The debt overhang could only be solved definitively in 2018, six years later than the peak of the company fleet expansion in 2012.

The first step was a capital increase of $200M at an opportunistic moment in 2010, after a recovery of charter rates, at a price of $51.8. It would do nothing to the snowball of debt that was coming but it helped to keep hope alive.

In 2012, debt was still manageable because immediate scheduled amortization was relatively small and most of the debt matured by 2018, still six years ahead. The company had most of its fleet in full occupancy at higher than market rates, as they had been fixed a few years ago, and it would be making top EBITDA of more than $400M from 2012 to 2015, so it managed to pay for the $160-200 scheduled amortization payments of that period.

But still, the $2.3 billion balloon kept on approaching and by end of 2017 it became clear that there was no way to solve the problem without pain. In 2018 the restructuring took place and it came in the form of debt for equity swap. Banks had to swallow a paper swap and the Coustas family had to face dilution and $10 million contribution into the agreement.

Banks became shareholders with 47.5% of the capital, diluting Coustas family and all previous shareholders after converting c. $551 million of debt into new shares at a price of $23.8 (adjusted for split). Danaos issued additional capital for $55 million in Nov-19 at a price of $6 as part of this restructuring. This last capital increase made at the lowest price ever until that date, was subscribed by the Coustas family among others.

The cherry on the cake with derivatives

Management did more to help destroy value than bad timing and debt excess. Swaps on and interest rate wiped out $700 million from 2007 to 2016.

Since 2005, the Fed had been raising rates and many banks induced companies to hedge their exposure to increasing rates. By the end of 2006, just after the IPO, the amount in swaps for fixed rate was $780M, equivalent to more than 100% of the outstanding debt and 54% of future debt (with newbuild order book).

In 2006, Danaos booked $85M in positive mark to market. The company was almost making as much money with the swaps as with the fleet. Maybe excited by the gains or just following the bank's advice, by the end of next year swaps jumped to $3.5 billion or 85% of the outstanding plus order book debt.

The only problem is that by the end of 2007 USD 3M rates were at 3.2%, two full percentage points below 2006. The company lost $139M on that year alone. But it was just the start.

In 2008, believe it or not, they went at it again and increased their swaps up to $4.2 billion. By the end of that year, rates were already close to 0%. The company lost another $400 million. From 2006 to 2016, the company would lose close to $700 million of hard cash. In the table below, you can see the detail of this history.

Since 2017, they have not had any position in swaps.

Where the management is strong

Conservative approach to newbuilds

All the new capacity that the company added from 2006 to 2012 was not speculative, in the sense that the company first chartered capacity to the liners and only then committed to add new capacity.

This policy, vision or practice explains:

Why revenues kept on increasing with fleet size and why the company despite so many wrongdoings in the liabilities side is still alive today.

This is also the reason why the company suffered so much in 2011 with the fall of some of the largest liners like ZIM that forced Danaos to accept a renegotiation of the charters in place with ZIM and accept deferred payment notes that are still due as of 2Q-2020.

And finally, this is also the cause why the passing charter rates are above the market as we will see later.

Good operative performance

I am not an expert, but I think that the day to day management of the company has been fairly good and consistent. A conservative charter policy that has defended the company against the downturn in the cycle has been coupled with high utilization rates and relatively high and consistent margins.

Utilization rate of the fleet as published by the company has never been lower than 93% and except for a few years has always been consistently in the 96-98% range. Its average for the whole period has been 96.8%.

The average EBITDA margin for the whole period has been 67.2%. It does not seem bad, but it is true that in the 2012-2015 it reached 72-73% and lately it has been closer to 65% despite average expenses per voyage has remained flat to negative. This has to do with the next point.

The management of the manager's interest.

The third point where management has shown good skills is in managing their own remuneration which is the only thing that has consistently performed in Danaos since 2006.

Remuneration has grown from $4.6 million in 2006, the year of the IPO, to $17.2 million in the last twelve months. It is an impressive 9.9% growth per annum that compares to the 6.8% growth in fleet size. Not bad.

Currently the management gets:

A daily fee for each boat depending on its charter condition: $250 idle, $425 if in bareboat charter and $850 if in time charter. This last one is the most important and is equivalent to 3.8% of average passing charter rate or 4.6% of market charter rates.

1.25% in collected freight revenue.

0.50% from acquisition or disposals of used ships or $72.500 if it is a newbuild.

Management has an incentive to grow fleet size since it gets more money from every ship that there is in the fleet, no matter at what rate it is chartered and even if it is idle and generating costs.

It is what it is. It is how this industry works, unhappily, and probably Danaos is not the worst case.

It would be much better to pay a fixed rate based on the fleet size, as more ships bring more management costs, but link all variable to the return on the capital invested in the business.

Danaos Today

The company has 24.8 million shares outstanding trading at $6.22 per share, making for a market cap of close to $154 million, and an enterprise value, after adjusting for cash, cash like assets and JVs, of $1,748 million.

The evolution of the main P&L and Balance Sheet items, as well as ROCE drivers for the last five years are shown below.

The company structure is shown in the chart below.

As you can see the structure is somewhat complicated:

The company is managed externally by a company property of the Coustas family investment vehicle. All the ships are placed individually in different SPVs registered in Marshall Islands and Panama. Some ships are shared with, again, the Coustas family in a 49/51% joint venture, called Gemini. This JV is owner of the latest ships bought by the "Coustas Group", probably as the only way that the company had to profit from market opportunities without breaching any debt covenants.

By the end of 2019, the Coustas family owns 31%. Mr. George Economou, the chairman of the troubled Dryships, and member of the board of Danaos for the last 10 years, owns another 11%. Seems probable that he would vote together with Coustas family (42%) while Lone Star and Banks would do the same on their side (33%).

The Fleet

Danaos owns a total of 63 container ships, ranging from 2,200 to 13,100 TEU, with a combined capacity of 384,939 TEU, or 368,796 TEU after adjusting for the 5 ships in the Gemini JV, where Danaos holds 49%.

The ships above 6,500 TEU make for 75% of the company fleet capacity. As of end of June 2020, the weighted average fleet age by TEU was c. 12 years. Older ships are concentrated in the smaller classes. The largest ships are also the more modern part of the fleet.

In summary, the fleet is quite diversified by size, has no exposure to the ULCS segment (above 15,000 TEU) and despite it begins to be relatively dated, it still has a reasonable margin of remaining useful life except for the smaller 2,500 TEU ships (6.5% of the fleet capacity).

The charter book

The whole of the fleet was chartered to liners at an average charter rate of c. $22,300 per day and ship. I use a 3% unavailable days factor (354 days out of 365) for that calculation. The average duration of the current charters in place is 2.3 years.

Taking the Harper&Petersen rates as a broad reference (I have applied a -10% adjustment to those rates) of where the market could be, I come to the conclusion that current passing rates in Danaos' portfolio are above the market.

As we can see, there is a clear difference for largest (+6,500 TEU) and smaller ships. The latter are chartered for short periods or even the spot market and are below the market in terms of charter rates. The largest ships, on the contrary, have longer remaining charters in place and its rates are well above the market, using the Harpex reference adjusted down by 10%.

When the largest part of the fleet charters comes to an end in 2.7-3.3 years, the company's gross charter income will fall by close to 19%, from the current $497 million to roughly $416 million, if market rates remain at the current levels. Please remind this is for 100% of the fleet and not adjusted for the minority stake in the JV.

Indebtedness

As we know by now, the company has a long history of financial problems that led into the 2018 refinancing. The restructuring implied a debt reduction of c. $551 million, the resetting of financial and restrictive covenants in its credit facilities, modified interest rates, amortization profiles, and the extension of maturities.

Currently the debt is made of:

Senior bank debt paying LIBOR + 2.5% floored at 0% with a scheduled amortization and maturing in Dec-23.

Subordinated bank debt paying the previous cost plus 4% in PIK interest and maturing in Dec-24.

Lease obligations on some of the ships.

Including accrued interests as of June 2020, the total indebtedness raises to $1.715 million at an average cost of 3.1%, as LIBOR 3M is negative territory by now. The scheduled amortization and maturity of the total debt is as follows. Net of cash and other cash-like financial assets (with 25% haircut), net financial debt is equal to $1.606 million as of June 2020.

Valuation

Past valuation metrics

By any metric you look at, the company is trading at what seem to me exceptionally low levels even after the latest increase in share prices.

Price to book (0.2x) is as low as it was in 2018. EV to EBITDA is at 5x, and EV per TEU, the price the investor pays for each TEU in the fleet is only $4,500 which is only four times the scrap value of the fleet.

Considering that the company is an asset-yield based business and that the EV/EBITDA multiple implies a 20% yield for the investor, before maintenance capex, valuation seems quite interesting to me.

But historical EVs are not directly comparable in the case of Danaos, and probably all shipping companies, because the charter book might be different as well as the newbuild order book, which implies an off-balance debt.

Take 2008 for example. The company's EV was $2.3 billion, but there was a newbuild off-balance sheet commitment of $2 billion and a charter book of $7 billion to be received along 11 years. Today, there is no newbuild commitments, but the charter book is only c. $1.2 billion.

Obviously both apparent EVs are not homogeneous. We need to adjust for off-balance sheet debts and assets when they are significant, as in this case.

Adding off-balance sheet debt to the EV and discounting charter book at 8% discount rate, I get to what I call the adjusted EV, which I think is a more accurate way of comparing current EV to the past.

Adjusted EV is at $2,760 per TEU, which is 2.6 times the scrap value. The company has remained as cheap as it is now for the last three years, well below the 2011-17 period, which to me does not make sense as company risk profile has improved substantially after the restructuring and industry fundamentals are not worse than they were three years ago.

DCF Valuation

I am not a fan of DCFs because they bring a false sense of precision which is in contrast with the deep uncertainty that lies in the future. But in this case maybe it is the opposite since we could assume that the future is limited to the current fleet and implicitly that fleet renovation will be neutral from a value perspective.

As the age of the fleet is uneven, it might be reasonable to avoid applying a multiple to a certain cash flow which assumes that this cash flow is stable for the future.

The advantage is that we can differentiate cash flows by its certainty and discount them at different rates:

Current Charter book. We know the passing charter income, $497 million, and for how many years it lasts, 2.3, so we can make a present value of that cash flow. As that income is already signed and quite secure, I discount it at 5%. The PV of the charter book is c. $1 billion , before expenses or manager remuneration. I'll apply an EBITDA margin later.

We know the passing charter income, $497 million, and for how many years it lasts, 2.3, so we can make a present value of that cash flow. As that income is already signed and quite secure, I discount it at 5%. The PV of the , before expenses or manager remuneration. I'll apply an EBITDA margin later. Future Charter Income. Market rates would generate a $416M annual charter income if the fleet was fully occupied at market levels (Harpex minus 10%). I assume that the fleet will extend its life up to the 25 years limit, so we can make a present value from future unknown charters. I have applied a 10% discount rate to those potential cash flows. Its present value is $2.5 billion , also gross of expenses or manager remuneration.

Market rates would generate a $416M annual charter income if the fleet was fully occupied at market levels (Harpex minus 10%). I assume that the fleet will extend its life up to the 25 years limit, so we can make a present value from future unknown charters. I have applied a 10% discount rate to those potential cash flows. Its present value is , also gross of expenses or manager remuneration. Ebitda Margin. The combined present value of all passing and future charter income, after applying an average 67% EBITDA margin, adds up to $2.4 billion .

The combined present value of all passing and future charter income, after applying an average 67% EBITDA margin, adds up to . Scrap Values are relatively certain values that are paid for the steel tones you can demolish each ship into . Danaos estimates its value in $408 million by June-20. I discount its value from the end of each fleet type lifespan to present at 5% discount rate and I get to $207 million of present value.

are relatively certain values that are paid for the steel tones you can demolish each ship into Danaos estimates its value in $408 million by June-20. I discount its value from the end of each fleet type lifespan to present at 5% discount rate and I get of present value. Maintenance Capex, and I deduct a 3.5% rate of maintenance capex, also discounted at a 5% discount rate.

After going through each group of cash flows, I get to a fleet DCF value of $2.47 billion, or $2.3 billion for the Danaos' fleet, net of the JV, which is very much in line with the current accounting book value.

On the table, you can see the breakdown of this value for each fleet size type, the whole of the fleet, the Gemini JV and Danaos:

Adjusting for the JV debt, its DCF value comes up to $109.9 million, of which 49% belongs to Danaos. This value is well above the $12 million book value of the JV. Despite it is a good sign on the fleet return that the JV has acquired I prefer to stick to the BV by now to get to the value of DAC shares.

The DCF of Danaos, net of its financial debt and adjusted for the BV of the JV, comes out at $734.1 million, equivalent to $29.6 per share, roughly 4.5 times the current share price of $6.22.

I say at least because I could have discounted the future debt cash flows as I have done with the fleet. I prefer to be on the conservative side.

Does that value make sense? I think it does, and way more than the current market cap.

If shares traded at $29.6, EV would be $2.33 billion instead of the current $1.75 billion. The resulting EBITDA yield on EV would come out at 12.5% and the EV per TEU would come out at $6,600, or $4,750 adjusting for charter orderbook, which make much more sense and they would still be moderate from an historic perspective.

Danaos Valuation and Debt, the Rasmussen ratio.

But let us assume that current EV is the proper valuation for the company. What would happen with implied equity value as debt was repaid as it is in fact scheduled.

Here is where I think the low market cap to EV ratio of Dan Rasmussen shows its effect. Of the whole current EV ($1.748 million), only $154 million, or 9%, belong to equity market value.

Next year when the scheduled amortization is paid, debt will diminish by $120 million. If everything else remains equal and business as valued by the market remains the same, equity valuation has to increase by $120 million just to keep EV constant.

This implies a 78% revaluation, up to $12 per share, just to reflect the lower debt level of the company after scheduled amortizations. Next year it would be $15.9, +44% and the following would be $19.5 (+23%).

This means that if the company generates enough EBITDA to pay for the maintenance capex, debt interest expenses, and scheduled amortizations, and nothing more, it would generate a significant revaluation potential, all things equal.

As equity value is so depressed, the simple debt amortization generates great returns for the shareholder.

But it is even better. Even with a decreasing income and EBITDA, as the charters of largest ships in the fleet start to be renewed at market levels, I expect the company to be able to generate at least $150 million of extra cash flow for the shareholder from 2020 to 2022 assuming no cash is invested in new ships.

Debt balloon amortization in 2023 and 2024 will have to be dealt with re-financing but already with a very manageable leverage and EBITDA to debt situation.

Conclusion

The company owns a reasonable pool of assets that mature in slightly more than 12 years and count with a predictable cash flow pattern which they can be bought at an un-levered IRR of 12.3% at the current EV of $1,750M.

The debt on those assets is a total of $1,714M and pays a weighted average cost of LIBOR plus 3.1% p.a. That represents an initial 98% leverage on the investment at 9 full percentage points difference in yield. Leverage goes down to an initial 92% if we do not discount cash and alike from the EV.

So, imagine what a whopping return you can get when you leverage a 12% yielding asset with a 3% debt and the equity you invest is a mere 10% of the total investment. It is the private equity perfect investment. The high leverage is not on the asset book value, it is simply because the equity in the market is very depressed.

Not even adjusting for the cash, JV or other cash-like financial assets in the balance sheet (which would diminish the net investment to be made by the shareholder), the IRR for the equity investor goes up to 45% p.a. from here to 2037, the last year with part of the fleet still operative.

If share price would go up to $30 per share, the implied return for the investor there would be a much more logical 10-12%.

It is not a matter of how good the business is, we know it is not great, it is a matter of how depressed equity is under the weight of years of extremely poor financial management in the past, negative industry environment and decreasing interest from the stock market in a mature capital intensive industry like container shipping.

Would I invest all my money here? No, I would not, despite it is tempting. It is simply risking too much with a management that despite their good day to day capacity has shown impressive capacity for value destruction, theirs and third parties.

But I would certainly put some weight in it as the banks in the Board and the current debt amortization schedule provide some guarantee that the company cash flow will be properly used or at least not misused for a few years at least.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.