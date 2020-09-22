Elevator Pitch

I retain my Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer Times China Holdings Limited (OTC:TMPPF) [1233:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on Times China published on March 16, 2020. Times China's share price has declined by -5% from HK$12.42 as of March 26, 2020 to HK$11.90 as of September 21, 2020, since my last update. Times China trades at 2.9 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 1.18 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 10.6%.

Times China's financial performance in 1H 2020 was disappointing, with its revenue and adjusted net profit down by -6% and -9%, respectively. Times China's earnings growth is also likely to slow considerably in FY 2020 as compared to FY 2019 due to slower property development project deliveries, but the company's urban redevelopment business remains a key growth driver in the medium term. With Times China's disappointing 1H 2020 results and its expected earnings growth slowdown in FY 2020 mostly priced in, I maintain a Neutral rating on Times China.

1H 2020 Earnings Were Below Expectations Due To Gross Margin Contraction

Times China reported its 1H 2020 financial results on August 17, 2020, and the company's financial performance in the first half of the year was disappointing. Times China's revenue decreased by -6% YoY from RMB15,943 million in 1H 2019 to RMB14,925 million in 1H 2020, and the company's headline net profit attributable to shareholders declined by -4% YoY from RMB1,594 million to RMB1,537 million over the same period. Excluding non-core and non-cash items, Times China's adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders would have decreased by -9% YoY in the first half of the year.

The main reason for Times China's larger -9% YoY adjusted net profit decline as compared to the company's -6% YoY revenue contraction is a decrease in its gross margin. Times China's gross profit margin contracted by -560 basis points from 32.5% in 1H 2019 to 26.9% in 1H 2020. Unfavorable revenue mix and lower average selling prices for its property development projects contributed to Times China's gross margin decline in 1H 2020.

Times China did not recognize any revenue from its urban redevelopment business segment (conversion of existing factories or villages into new property developments) in 1H 2020, while the company generated RMB641 million or 4% of its 1H 2019 revenue from urban redevelopment projects. It is noteworthy that the urban redevelopment business boasts significantly higher gross margins than the property development business. Zero revenue from Times China's urban redevelopment business segment resulted in an unfavorable sales mix which had a negative impact on Times China's profitability in 1H 2020.

Separately, the construction activities for certain property development projects were delayed due to COVID-19, and Times China offered price discounts on selected property development projects to stimulate sales. These factors also contributed to Times China's lower gross margin on a YoY basis in the first half of the year.

Earnings Growth Likely To Slow In FY 2020

Market consensus expects Times China's full-year revenue and core adjusted net profit to grow by +12% YoY and +10% YoY to RMB47,511 million and RMB6,022 million, respectively, in FY 2020. This suggests a significant improvement from the YoY declines for Times China's top line and bottom line in 1H 2020. An increase in the proportion of revenue to be recognized from higher-margin property development projects and urban redevelopment projects is expected to be the key earnings growth driver for Times China in 2H 2020.

Nevertheless, Times China's expected +10% YoY core adjusted net profit growth for full FY 2020 will still imply a significant slowdown from the company's core adjusted net profit growth of +30% YoY in FY 2019.

At the company's 1H 2020 results briefing on August 17, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), Times China also disclosed that it is targeting to recognize revenue from the delivery of property development projects with a Gross Floor Area or GFA of 2.40 million sq. m. in FY 2020. In contrast, Times China achieved much higher property development project deliveries amounting to a total GFA of 2.96 million sq. m. in FY 2019. Also, potential construction delays pose downside risks to Times China's expected FY 2020 earnings.

Looking beyond 2H 2020, it is important to focus on Times China's contracted sales (revenue from property developments units sold to be recognized in future upon the completion of property project construction), which is a forward-looking indicator of the company's future earnings. Times China delivered contracted sales of RMB49,366 million in the first eight months of FY 2020, which represented a +14% YoY growth as compared to RMB43,140 million in contracted sales in the 8M 2019 period. However, Times China is slightly behind schedule when it comes to meeting the company's FY 2020 contracted sales target of RMB8 billion, as its 8M 2020 contracted sales only accounted for 60% of its full-year target.

Urban Redevelopment Projects Expected To Be Key Earnings Growth Driver In The Medium Term

Apart from its core property development business, Times China's urban redevelopment business also plays a key role in the company's overall earnings growth for 2H 2020 and beyond.

Times China has more than 150 urban redevelopment projects in seven cities in the Greater Bay Area with a potential GFA of approximately 52 million sq. m. in its pipeline, and the company plans to convert 10 of its urban redevelopment projects this year. This is expected to translate into urban redevelopment earnings of RMB1.2 billion in FY 2020, as compared to Times China's urban redevelopment earnings of approximately RMB1.0 billion in FY 2019.

In the longer term, Times China's current pipeline of urban redevelopment projects has a potential salable value of approximately RMB1.3 trillion (or equivalent to approximately 15 years of property development contracted sales), based on the company's comments at its 1H 2020 results briefing on August 17, 2020. Looking ahead, Times China targets to fully convert its current pipeline of urban redevelopment projects within the next seven years.

Comfortable Financial Position With Potential To Further Lower Financing Costs

Times China's net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing is a comfortable 71% as of June 30, 2020, which is below the average 90%-100% net gearing for Mainland China property developers. The company's target is to maintain its net gearing below 80%.

Times China's weighted average cost of financing declined from 7.5% as of end-FY 2019 to 7.4% as of end-1H 2020. Given the current low interest rate environment, there is room for Times China to further lower its financing costs. In September 2020, Times China announced that it is making an offer to repurchase $500 million in senior notes with a 6.25% coupon rate due in 2021. This is likely to be part of Times China's effort to further optimize its debt structure to achieve lower financing costs.

Valuation And Dividends

Times China trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 3.4 times and 2.9 times, respectively, based on its share price of HK$11.90 as of September 21, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 4.0 times and 3.5 times, respectively. Times China is also valued by the market at 1.18 times P/B, which represents a discount to its three-year and five-year average P/B multiples of 1.12 times and 0.98 times, respectively.

Times China offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 9.0% and 10.6%, respectively. Sell-side analysts see the stock's dividends per share increasing from RMB0.8445 in FY 2019 to RMB0.9337 in FY 2020 and RMB1.0991 in FY2021. Times China has historically paid out dividends on an annual basis.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Times China include weaker-than-expected contracted sales growth, a slower-than-expected pace of conversion for the company's urban redevelopment projects, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Times China shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.