In terms of export, the new marketing year started off well for the US wheat market. But, there is no rush demand for US wheat in the world market.

Instrument

The Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the wheat market.

Seasonality

The current wheat futures price is well above the five-year average. This is especially unusual for the current season. So at first glance, the price looks expensive.

Wheat-Corn Spread

Wheat is now relatively more expensive than corn. All things being equal, the price of wheat must fall by 40% to reach the average ratio.

U.S. Export

The consistently good rate of the US exports is a positive factor for the wheat market. As of the second week of September, the accumulated volume of exported wheat together with the outstanding sales in the US amounted to 13.13 million tons. This is the highest figure in the last five years.

But at the same time, this result is not unexpected. And according to the USDA, the export forecast is completed by 49.5%. And this indicator does not stand out against the background of other years.

Plus, the outstanding sales for the next marketing year are almost zero. In other words, there is no rush demand for the US wheat in the world market.

Supply And Demand

The latest USDA forecast has proved to be negative for wheat. The USDA has increased its 20/21 global (excluding China) domestic production forecast by 4.46 million tons in comparison with last month's forecast. At the same time, world wheat demand has not changed much. As a result, the expected surplus has jumped from 9.89 to 13.59 million tons.

In the US, the situation does not change significantly.

Fundamental Price

In the wheat market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long run, there is the relationship between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the wheat futures.

According to the latest USDA data, the stock-to-use ratio for the global wheat market will reach 42.5% in 20/21. Within this model, the current price of wheat is overstated. I would like to note that this indicator tends to grow.

Considering the stock-to-use ratio exclusively for the US, we can say that the price of wheat futures is also slightly overpriced:

Funds

Funds' current net position on wheat (CBOT) is neutral. And the total number of bought and sold contracts is close to a multi-year minimum. Wheat is clearly not interesting to them.

Bottom line

To be honest, the wheat market is fundamentally overpriced. The only thing that keeps it from declining is the positive dynamics of the corn and soybean market. In such conditions, in my opinion, the WEAT ETF will demonstrate a sideways dynamic in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.