History repeats itself as current events echo the dramatic loss of broadband revenue in Q3 of 2017.

In early September Verizon stopped selling the Sequans based Jetpack MHS900L in favor of a new product from Inseego.

Introduction

There is a very strong similarity between events that affected Sequans broadband business during 2017 Q3 and what appears to be happening today in Sequans 2020 Q3\Q4 business. This article looks back at what happened in 2017 and highlights some recent events that could substantially affect Sequans broadband business in 2020 and beyond.

2017

Sequans has had a long standing relationship with Verizon and has been supplying the Cat-4 broadband chip within the popular Jetpack MHS900L since Q1 of 2017. This was a big deal back in 2017 and at the time Georges estimated that the Jetpack "is something that can contribute to us around $1.5 million per quarter in average." - Georges Karam - 2017 Q2 Earnings Call

In the 2016 Q4 earnings call on Feb 14th, 2017 Georges said:

we continue to believe the Broadband Data Device business will exceed $10 million quarterly run rate by the end of this year, and could even reach $12 million per quarter by year-end.

It was looking like 2017 was shaping up to be a good year for Sequans, so much so that during the same 2016 Q4 earnings call Deborah Choate (Sequans CFO) stated:

we believe we can achieve operating breakeven on a quarterly basis by the end of this year.

It looked like a turnaround year for Sequans and they estimated Q3 2017 sales in the range of $15-$17 million during the Q2 2017 earnings call on August 1st, 2017.

But on October 3rd, 2017 Sequans announced revised guidance of $11.0 - $11.2 million and predictably the stock took a hammering, falling 37% from $12.56 (split adjusted) at close the previous day, to $7.92 at close on the day following the announcement. In essence they mostly blamed the shortfall on broadband weakness in emerging markets and excess U.S. channel inventory.

By Q4 of 2017 when Georges was asked what the broadband sales were in Q4, Georges responded, "It was below $5 million in Q4." Their estimates of breakeven were even further afield with a loss of $7.3 million in 2017 Q4, their worst quarterly performance for at least two years.

2018 - 2019

Despite the companies projections of a turnaround in broadband during 2018 this never really materialized. By Q1 of 2019 Deborah Choate said:

So the first question was - on broadband was - so, first of all, IoT was over half of our revenues, and broadband was a bit more than 20%.

This placed Broadband revenue at around $1.5 million in Q1 of 2019. Devastatingly low given their 2017 estimates of $10-$12 million/quarter.

There are some lessons to be learned here:

1) Sequans does not have great visibility into their customers. In this case they were unable to foresee looming disasters on several fronts less than 60 days out.

2) Sequans generally takes an optimistic view of future events and leaves little, if any, wiggle room for negative events.

3) Sequans is not profitable and most of its working capital comes from public offerings of new shares. As such it needs to maintain positive market sentiment to sustain the stock price. In this case they predicted a recovery in Broadband during 2018 when in fact they experienced a continuing decline.

2020

So this brings us to 2020 and what appears to be a very similar situation. With the onset of Covid, Sequans saw a boost in demand for some of its broadband products as reflected in the language during the 2020 Q1 earnings call.

The surge in demand in the US for portable routers is creating a very large increase in orders for our modules that power Verizon’s JetPack. Georges Karam Q1 2020 earnings call.

Sentiment around Jetpack continued to remain strong in 2020 Q2.

During Q1, the surge in demand in the U.S. for portable routers resulted in a very large increase in orders for our modules that power Verizon’s JetPack mobile hotspot. We believe a lot of the demand was to service schools for use by students. Our main challenge in addressing this demand during Q2 was the expanded lead times for some components. Through our collective creativity and persistence, we were able to obtain enough components to satisfy a significant portion of this large order. As a result, our Broadband IoT revenue more than doubled sequentially. We will continue to fulfill the backlog of orders in the third quarter. Georges Karam in Q2 2020 earnings call prepared remarks.

Sequans stated view was that the Jetpack business would remain strong into the foreseeable future and remain at an elevated sales volume, even after things normalise from the pandemic.

We expect the expanded use of JetPack to continue, specifically to help schools and student with remote learning applications as many students may not be able to return to classes full-time since most of the US states are considering not opening the schools in fall or reducing on-campus classes. Even if we do not have yet the full picture for Q4 and beyond, all indications point to the new normal for JetPack being at a higher level of demand than before the pandemic. Georges Karam in Q2 2020 earnings call prepared remarks.

October Surprise?

As of September 7th and probably earlier, Verizon changed the status of the Jetpack MHS900L to "No longer available for purchase" as shown in the graphic below and at this link.

On September 9th Inseego announced a new Inseego 5G MiFi® Hotspot for Verizon. Sometime around the same date Verizon pulled the Jetpack MHS900L from its list of internet devices and replaced it with the aforementioned Inseego MiFi M2100 5G Hotspot. The Verizon Internet Devices webpage now looks like this:

All of the internet hotspot devices offered by Verizon are now manufactured by Inseego who are known to use Qualcomm LTE chips. The picture below shows the internals of a "Verizon Jetpack MiFi 8800L" by Inseego. The chip with a red box around it is a Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE modem.

According to the Inseego press release listed earlier, the new Inseego MiFi M2100 5G UW uses a Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X55 5G modem.

Conclusion

It appears that Sequans largest broadband customer quietly dumped them sometime during the month of August in favor of a newer product from Inseego. Not all together surprising as Jetpack was over 3 years old and Sequans was struggling to meet demand with a lot of chips in backorder status for Q3.

The best estimate we have on the scale of this loss of business is from Georges himself.

this product line (referring to Verizon Jetpack) maybe we'll go to a new high, maybe too close to $3 million per quarter instead of staying at $1.5 [ph]. Georges Karam - 2020 Q1 Earnings Call.

I expect the loss of the Verizon Jetpack business will be felt by Sequans in Q3 but it is hard to quantify the degree depending on the timing of the product switch by Verizon and their cancellation of outstanding backorders with Sequans. I do expect the impact to be significant enough for them to miss their stated target of 10% sequential revenue growth.

The loss of the Verizon Jetpack business will have full impact on 2020 Q4 results. We should see this reflected in the Q4 guidance (if given) during the Q3 call and have a reversal in the quarter/quarter growth trend.

While they will see continuing growth in Massive IoT and have some new broadband business coming online in the emerging markets, this will not be sufficient to offset the approximately $3 million/quarter loss of the Verizon business.

In order for Sequans stock to appreciate, shareholders and the market in general, need to have faith in Sequans leadership after many years of disappointments. The best way to achieve this faith and for the stock to appreciate, is for management to make reasonably accurate predictions about their own business prospects.

In the Q2 earnings call the most relevant statement to future business conditions was:

Turning to the financial outlook, we are targeting at least 10% sequential revenue growth in Q3. In addition, we continue to expect sequential quarterly revenue growth in the fourth quarter. Deborah Choate during prepared remarks from Sequans 2020 Q2 earnings call.

In summary, if my thesis is correct, then I expect the following:

Sequans Q3 revenue will come in below their implied Q3 guidance of $13.4 million. Sequans will not meet their goal of sequential growth in Q4. They will have to revise down their Q4 guidance no later than the Q3 earnings call. Sequans goal of achieving cash flow breakeven is pushed out by about 2 quarters.

Without any positive news or other developments this will cause a drop in the Sequans share price in the short to medium term.

Authors Note

Too many times Sequans management has expressed strong positive sentiment about the future of the company, only to miss their projections by a wide margin (see Addendum 1). While I am still long on Sequans the size of my holding has shrunk to 15% of what it was at its peak. My ongoing strategy will be based on Sequans results, not their rhetoric.

Addendum 1 - Sequans Past Predictions on Breakeven and Funding

Sequans has a long history of making predictions that relate to breakeven and funding. Here are the most relevant ones from the last five years.

Occasion Prediction Outcome 2015 Q4 Earnings Call "As we have indicated previously, we expect to approach cash flow breakeven on a quarterly basis in late 2016." 2016 Q4 quarterly loss $4.9 million 2016 Q4 Earnings Call "we believe we can achieve operating breakeven on a quarterly basis by the end of this year (now referring to CY 2017). 2017 Q4 loss was $5.7 million. 2017 Q2 Earnings Call "This means that we could come close to cash flow breakeven by year-end or at least limit further cash burn to a small number." Losses increased from $4.1 million in Q2 $5.7 million in Q4. 2018 Q2 Earnings Call "we believe we will have sufficient funding to reach cash flow breakeven and maintain acceptable balance sheet optics." This was subsequent to raising $18 million in capital in early 2018 through a public offering. On Oct 30th 2018 Sequans borrows an additional $18 million to prop up its finances. 2018 Q4 loss was $8.9 million 2019 Q1 "we believe we have sufficient financial flexibility to reach cash flow breakeven" 2019 Q4 loss was $5.6 million 2020 Q2 Sequans raises $32.6 million in secondary offering. 2019 Q2 In response to a question regarding being out of compliance with NYSE. "We believe it's more likely it will come back into compliance through an increase in the stock price." - Deborah Choate. 2019 Q4 - Sequans executes a 4:1 reverse split to avoid delisting from NYSE. Stock falls to lowest level since 2015. 2020 Q2 "So with all of the fundraising we did in Q2, we feel that we are set to take the company to cash flow breakeven" ???

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.