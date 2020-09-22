Still, given the merger agreement, Tiffany seems to be in a very strong position.

With the judge suggesting the parties to have a productive conversation, I guess I have to increase odds of a settlement quite a bit.

It seems to me the likelihood of a full break has decreased quite a bit.

There's more news surrounding the Tiffany & Co. (TIF) and LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) deal. Vice-Chancellor Joseph Slights will fast-track Tiffany & Co.'s lawsuit against LVMH which is trying to get out of their merger agreement.

New facts

The four-day trial will now start on Jan. 5, 2021.

That's after the extended Nov. 24 "drop-dead" date. If anything LVMH managed to delay this deal.

This also means Tiffany will have to manage through the holidays independently. Its results could end up influencing how it is perceived to manage through the pandemic. The issue of whether Tiffany's suffered a temporary headwind or its performance doesn't live up to specifications and whether these factors can be considered a material adverse event plays a role in the court case.

Here are

LVMH said in court papers that it would honor so-called "specific performance" - closing the deal - if the court found that it could not abandon it.

Vice-Chancellor Slights said he hoped Tiffany and LVMH could have "productive discussions to avoid the need for litigation," which refers to a settlement.

LVMH commented: "In the coming months, LVMH will demonstrate to the American justice system that the mismanagement of Tiffany during the COVID-19 crisis constitutes a material adverse effect,"

Neither LVMH nor the French Foreign Minister has provided a copy of this letter to Tiffany despite formal written requests that such letter be provided.

LVMH seems to believe Tiffany's upcoming results will confirm the existence of an "adverse material effect".

LVMH also seems to believe the "mediocrity" of its management during the crisis, which "has consisted mainly of creating losses and increasing debt to the detriment of the company's interests."

LVMH stating to the court it will honor specific performance if it can't abandon the deal helps end speculation what happens if LVMH just refuses to complete and is sued for damages. It is also a smart and possibly opportunistic move by LVMH because the worst-case scenario for them becomes having to acquire Tiffany according to the original deal. A true worst-case scenario for LVMH would be to abandon the deal and get sued for damages. That could get extraordinarily expensive while having nothing to show for it. However, I don't think it would be a great outcome for Tiffany's shareholders, especially if they are in here for the arbitrage.

I'm a bit disappointed VC Slights set the date for January and is encouraging productive discussion. In one respect it is funny he set it in January. I'm speculating but maybe he just didn't want to get into the whole French government letter thing and in January it isn't relevant anymore.

It is very interesting how LVMH is planning to pursue a material adverse effect:

LVMH will demonstrate to the American justice system that the mismanagement of Tiffany during the COVID-19 crisis constitutes a material adverse effect

Note that LVMH:

1. isn't claiming the pandemic constitutes a MAE ( because these likely disqualify as MAE ).

2. isn't claiming government shutdowns constitute a MAE (because these likely disqualify as MAE). Instead they focus on the mismanagement of Tiffany.

3. continues to be silent about the letter

The first thing LVMH will need to do is prove that there is a material adverse effect at all. It seems obvious that the business changed in a material way. But in the courts the material adverse effect has taken shape over time and the bar seems to be fairly high. To my understanding, note that I'm certainly no legal expert, an important relevant case is Akorn Inc. vs. Fresenius:

"[t]he important consideration… is whether there has been an adverse change in the target's business that is consequential to the company's long-term earnings power over a reasonable period, which one would expect to be measured in years rather than months"

This is part of why I can imagine LVMH would really like to stall the case, and got until January because it introduces the possibility Tiffany will do badly in the holiday season. As I mentioned before stalling like this creates very cheap optionality from LVMH's perspective.

However, intuitively I'm inclined to think Tiffany's performance in the next quarter will be disregarded because that performance report falls beyond even the "outside date". But I think it would be naive to believe a really bad fourth quarter did not have some influence on players involved even if just subconsciously.

But after LVMH has argued there's been a Material Adverse Effect it needs to demonstrate this was caused by a cause that is not a specific exclusion in the merger agreement.

That's why they are claiming mismanagement. As that's not specifically mentioned in the merger agreement.

But if it isn't specifically listed in the merger agreement, my understanding is that the Material Adverse Effect needs to disproportionately affect Tiffany relative to others in the industry and geographical regions. Tiffany can argue it has been disproportionally affected by the pandemic or government-mandated shutdowns because these are excluded. That seems like a real uphill battle for LVMH.

LVMH could also try to argue Tiffany isn't living up to an "ordinary course of business" standard of management. Which violates the "conduct of our business pending the merger clause".

To argue either of those things LVMH would need to show that Tiffany is performing worse than industry peers that operate in the same geographies AND that's caused by mismanagement.

It is not clear to me at all that Tiffany's business is affected more so than industry peers with similar geographic presence. I think the similar geographic footprints could be an extremely important consideration given the effect of the pandemic distorts business performance to a large degree between geographies.

But even if LVMH can meet the tall order of showing that Tiffany has been affected to a disproportionate extent, Tiffany can counter by claiming any of the following causes that will immediately disqualify the underperformance as a material adverse effect:

changes or conditions generally affecting the industries in which the Company and any of its subsidiaries operate; general economic or political conditions (including U.S.-China relations), commodity pricing or securities, credit, financial or other capital markets conditions, in each case in the United States or any foreign jurisdiction in which the Company or any of its subsidiaries operate; (note that ironically LVMH has brought political conditions into this themselves through the letter) consequences resulting from the execution and delivery of the merger agreement or the public announcement or pendency of the transactions contemplated hereby, including the impact thereof on the relationships, contractual or otherwise, of the Company or any of its subsidiaries with employees, labor unions, customers, suppliers, designers, landlords or partners; (note that LVMH appears to want to pursue dividends paid as mismanagement but these are stipulated in the merger agreement). geopolitical conditions, the outbreak or escalation of hostilities (including the Hong Kong protests and the "Yellow Vest" movement), any acts of war (whether or not declared), sabotage (including cyberattacks) or terrorism, or any escalation or worsening of any such acts of hostilities, war, sabotage or terrorism threatened or underway as of the date of the merger agreement; (note: imho this means effects from U.S. riots are carved out) any hurricane, tornado, flood, earthquake or other natural disaster; or (note: to my understanding natural disasters tend to be interpreted as including pandemics)

To see how credible the claim of underperformance of Tiffany vs. peers is, I've reviewed a number of companies. Here are a few choice graphs with metrics illustrating financial performance among a peer group that is used in the merger agreement to review valuation. I've excluded Ferrari (RACE) and The Swatch Group (OTCPK:SWGAY) as YCharts did not support additional metrics and these seemed the least relevant in terms of similarities between the businesses.

EBITDA is a measure of profitability that's used in the merger agreement and clearly Tiffany's EBITDA deteriorated. But it is by no means the worst performer or even close. In fact, I'd describe its performance as being middle of the pack:

Tiffany did slightly increase dividends but these were stipulated in the merger agreement and ironically the company that raised dividends the most is LVMH...

LVMH called out Tiffany's management of debt. Tiffany debt-to-EBITDA did increase. That makes sense as its EBITDA decreased. Its performance was very middle in the pack in terms of debt-to-EBITDA changes. It doesn't do much good to look at things like debt-to-equity ratios because the merger agreement has an outsized impact on the value of the equity. But I did review Altman-Z scores (that are a ratio to foresee potential bankruptcy). The higher your score the better. Companies above 2.99 are considered safe from bankruptcy. Below 1.88 a business is at considerable risk. Tiffany's Altman-Z score declined but at 4.9 it is among the strongest companies in the industry.

I understand that LVMH would love to lower the purchase price given the circumstances. But every time I investigate the paths that LVMH seems to want to pursue in order to get out of it, its case to get out of the deal seems wafer-thin.

My estimate is that LVMH is allowed to walk away with 5% if this is taken all the way to a judgment. I've really decreased the odds of a break. Partly because LVMH indicates it will complete the purchase if the judge orders it too, but also because the odds of a settlement have greatly increased, which I've previously disregarded. Perhaps Tiffany will take a settlement 30% of the time. I have a very hard time seeing Tiffany settlement below $120.

Quite a few peer group companies have seen their share price increase since the announcement date although the average seems to trade somewhat below the levels they traded at on the announcement date.

Given the judge's comments, I think I need to give consideration to a settlement at $120 - $130. The expected value here would be ~$128. That includes a break to $60 in weird edge cases where Tiffany proceeds with and loses the court case. Which should translate into an average annualized expected return around 30%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.