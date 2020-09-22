The stock has appreciated, and currently trades at a very different valuation compared to back then.

I wrote about AMP in one of my coronavirus-discount articles during February-May in 2020. Since that time, the stock has outperformed the S&P significantly, more than doubling the overall development.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) was one of my primary finance stock choices during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. I bought stock continually during the crisis and for as long as the company traded below certain multiples.

Since that time, things have changed, and it is what we look at today. In this article, I'll update my thesis on AMP to clarify where I see things being today, and whether the undervaluation is still appealing enough to justify any sort of purchase here.

Let's take a look at the latest results and see where things have ended up.

Ameriprise Financial - How has the company been doing?

It's unsurprising that a financial company would be expected to perform worse during a time when interest rates are falling, the markets are falling, and the world is in the midst of a global pandemic. As such, we have a 2Q20 EPS - which is the latest quarter that was reported - of $2.64. Still, given everything and looking at analyst expectations, this was a beat. Since I published my last article, the company's stock has done the following.

(Source: Wolf's Corona Discounts: Ameriprise Financial)

On the face of it, that's a pretty excellent reversal, even if we're not yet talking about reaching my April 2020 target price of $175/share. However, such performance certainly merits looking deeper at the quarterly results.

Like most companies, AMP has successfully begun remote operations for most of its segments. The way I view AMP's second-quarter results, we're looking at some very strong performance by the underlying business, even if the quarterly EPS was impacted by a one-off tax reversal.

"For the quarter, adjusted operating EPS was $2.64 and was substantially impacted by the reversal of the tax benefit realized in the first quarter and the Fed cuts. Excluding these items, EPS growth would have been 12%. And ROE was 35.6%, which remains among the best in the industry." (Source: Ameriprise Financial Earnings Call Transcript, Jim Cracchiolo)

Even with the overall macro environment being extremely unfavorable - the unholy trifecta of lower equity markets, lower interest rates, and lower transactional activity - the company still has performed admirably.

(Source: AMP 2Q20 Presentation)

By performing admirably, I'm talking about the fact that AMP saw organic growth in key segments and trading/investment flows, the company exercised capital discipline, and managed excellent capital returns despite the overall macro situation we're currently seeing.

The company continues to have access to enterprise-wide liquidity of over $7B, YTD FCF of $100M, has resumed stock buybacks, paid out nearly $131M worth of dividends, holds its AA- S&P credit rating and has almost no impairments in its asset portfolio. Hedging remains, according to the company, at 95% effectiveness, and the company has started to call its staff back to offices as of 3Q20.

While these positive trends have been seen, the company has been impacted by cautious clients, though this was very early summer, with flows returning to normal during summer.

If we get down to segment-specific operations, it's important to be upfront and clarify that everything actually went YoY negative (apart from annuities).

In AWM, the company's adj. pretax EBIT saw declines of 28%, with adj. net revenues down 7% YoY. At the same time, AMP saw productivity improvements and ease in recruiting skilled personnel, and expense declines - though G&A-specific expenses were up around 1%. Plenty of the savings also came from reduced expenditures in travel and entertainment, because... well, people can't travel or entertain during a pandemic - meetings have to be done remotely, and they have been.

In asset management, similar EBIT was down 8% YoY, with a 5% adj. net revenue drop, mostly due to unfavorable market trends, but net inflows are already starting to turn around the development in the segment.

One of the main arguments for AMP as an investment continues to be a rock-solid balance sheet and excellent returns - 36% adj. RoE so far - with the company returning over 90% of earnings to shareholders during 1H20, confirming the company's own belief in its capabilities.

(Source: AMP 2Q20 Presentation)

AMP has some of the industry's highest returns, with AUM/TCA up even during a complicated quarter such as 2Q20. The company also took advantage of new technologies, with traffic to the Ameriprise app increasing by 70%, and the company's advisors doing over 95% of their work remotely. Some of the feedback here is impressive.

"And clients are highly satisfied with the Ameriprise advice experience. 96% say their advisor provided advice that addressed their needs and that they were highly satisfied with the outcome of theirs with their advisor. 92% say they are likely to recommend the experience to friends or family." (Source: Ameriprise Financial Earnings Call Transcript, Jim Cracchiolo)

Overall, AMP performance during this challenging quarter has been what I would characterize as "very good". While headwinds exist and risks exist, very few of these are AMP-specific but cover more the entirety of the industry.

I view AMP as pretty underfollowed and underappreciated here on SA. I've owned the stock for many years, though I've not added much until the pandemic. AMP is a strong performer, and the company's long-term returns outdo major indices over time. Since 2017, the company has been in a valuation slump, and though we've returned from the worst lows seen in COVID-19 times, we're nowhere near any higher than we've been over the past 3 years.

Let me show you how this should be viewed vis-a-vis the company's performance and forecasts.

Ameriprise Financial - What is the valuation?

While we've seen a recovery, neither this recovery nor the valuation reflect where I view the company should be trading, as seen by its performance and expectations.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

While profits have increased - and are set to increase even further, the company hasn't expanded its valuation to any significant degree for over 3 years (as seen on an average valuation basis). Since early 2018, the company has moved from trading at an average 12-13X multiple to a current 9.5X multiple - which may seem odd, seeing as how the company has performed in the interim.

Interest rates and other smaller issues have no doubt played a part in making certain the company doesn't push higher in terms of valuation. Financials as a whole have been trading at pretty conservative valuations for the past few years or so on a more general level. But even looking at a very conservative forward discount valuation for the company, things seem more appealing than they rightly should, given the company's relative outperformance.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Even just assuming essentially flat trends for the next few years for AMP, and considering the current forecasts somewhat indicative, AMP is set to outperform the broader markets on a 10X average P/E multiple, at nearly 14% annual rates of return. If we consider a reversal to a conservative 12.5X earnings multiple as likely, that easily rises to over 25% annually.

Averaging out the company's 2020-2022 EPS, which, according to FactSet forecast accuracy, comes at a 9-18% miss rate (1-2 year forecasts) with a 10% margin of error, we get a 3-year average forecast EPS of $18.41. At a 10X earnings multiple, that would put us at a $184.1/target share price - well above my last target. Even going as low as a conservative 8X earnings multiple, however, we're still not extremely far off from today's price - at around $148/share.

I acknowledge that the mix of COVID-19, low interest rates, and other potential headwinds may push the company down rather than up - which is why I'm considering the mid-point 9X earnings multiple as my target for the company. That means I'm lowering my target from around $175/share to $165.6 per share. The reason for this is that I believe the increasingly dovish policies, confirmed as late as yesterday, will continue to weigh on results and make it uncertain whether the targeted/forecast $20.08 EPS of 2022 will materialize as such. I believe AMP to be extremely conservative and deserves the lower multiple, even a lower multiple than where it is trading today.

Still, however, this lower multiple and price target means that AMP continues to be around 4.8% undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial - Bulls & Bears

(Source: Unsplash)

Undervalued financials are a dime a dozen, but I believe AMP represents one of the better ones you can buy. The company combines conservative appeal with excellent fundamentals and good growth potential. Its proven, somewhat recession-resilient business is an excellent potential stake for a dividend growth portfolio, as I see it.

The bullish thesis focuses on the continued, positive management of the company in a similar manner to how things have been managed. The company has outperformed major broader indices and other companies in a similar field, and for a financial company shows remarkable stability both in terms of earnings as well as other metrics.

Its top-notch ratings combined with all of this form the continued bull thesis that I represent for AMP.

(Source: Unsplash)

The potentially bearish thesis I can view as valid for the company is centered around continued earnings pressure, which would weigh down results and essentially eliminate some of the EPS growth I'm basing my bullish thesis on. If we consider interest rate impacts and other macro factors lowering the company's earnings, in particular in interest-based incomes, let's assume that earnings remain relatively flat, coming only to a $16.9 3-year forward EPS, somewhat above the 2020 expectation. Based on the multiples I mentioned, the 9X multiple would mean that AMP's current valuation is actually somewhat overvalued, with a 9X multiple of $152.10/share. This would essentially turn AMP into "dead money", with only a marginal amount of annual return based on the modest 2.64% dividend.

When seen from this perspective, a bearish thesis based on further margin pressure, interest rate pressure, and macro pressure makes sense - and turns the company from slightly undervalued, to more or less fairly valued, or even slightly overvalued.

In this scenario, the choice would be a "HOLD", not a "BUY".

This represents what I see as a likely bear thesis for AMP.

Thesis

However, I put more credence in a few factors. Namely, the company forecasts, the company's historical outperformance, earnings beat, management quality, and the company's ongoing efforts to make operations more efficient. Based on these factors, I see the forecasts for 6-8% EPS growth each year as somewhat likely.

I also believe I may underestimate the company a smidgen too much. Market data shows us that S&P Global analysts trend towards a far higher valuation than I do. 12 analysts with a lowest price target of $158/share and a high of $200/share meet at a mean price target of nearly $180/share - significantly above my own (Source: S&P Global). This means that as far as the broader markets are concerned, my targeted upsides are far more conservatively based than theirs and aimed at the very low analyst estimates, which is usually where I want to be. Believe me, if you can invest at an upside even at conservative estimates, you're generally in a very good position overall.

A very good position - such as investing in AMP at an undervaluation of 4-5%. It's not the highest in the sector, but it's one of the safest.

While there are alternatives in finance, I still consider AMP to be a very valid choice for investment, and its modest upside still warrants a "BUY" here.

Thank you for reading.

Thesis

AMP continues to be a "BUY", albeit only with a 4-5% upside at conservative forecasts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.