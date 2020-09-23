Co-produced with Beyond Saving

It has been a crazy year for the stock market. Off to a good start, the impact of COVID-19 created excessive volatility in March and most investments were down dramatically.

After March, we have seen a major division in the stock market. Growth stocks not only rebounded, but are actually having very good performance year-to-date. Looking at just growth stocks, one might believe that COVID-19 had no economic impact on the US. Value stocks are a different story. While they have recovered substantially from their March/April lows, most are still down.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the Russell 1000 indexes, growth is up 19% year-to-date, while value is down 14%. There's a very high probability that your portfolio is down if you are more heavily in value investments and it's likely up if you are more heavily weighted toward growth investments.

The valuation difference between growth and value stocks has grown to extremes, and most of it has occurred over the past five years. From 2010 to 2015, growth and value grew almost in lockstep.

Data by YCharts

Then from 2015 until today, growth stocks have taken off, leaving value stocks in the dust.

Data by YCharts

The result is that growth stocks are more richly valued than they have been at any time since before the dot-com bust, while value stocks are more undervalued than they have ever been relative to growth stocks.

As investors, we have a few options. We could try to buy into growth stocks, hoping that their valuations will continue to stretch, which is great if growth stocks are able to continue their epic rally. On the other hand, the first week of September should be a reminder of just how precarious capital gains can be as Apple (AAPL) shed 15% of its market cap in just two days before rebounding to be down about 10% for the week. That was two days where there wasn't any particularly bad news for AAPL.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we prefer to buy low, and we are very patient – choosing value stocks that provide a high level of dividends. Instead of hoping that someone will be willing to buy our shares for a higher price in the future, we build an income stream.

For income investors, today is one of the best times to be buying dividend-paying stocks. Income is cheaper in 2020 than it has been in decades.

As we do this, we want to be aware that COVID-19 does have some real economic impacts, so we want to make sure we are buying companies that are trading at a good value and that will be likely to be able to sustain their income.

One option that value investors have is Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP), currently yielding 7.6%. This closed-end-fund is operated by one of the premier investment managers in the REIT space. Cohen & Steers was one of the first investment managers in the REIT sector and remains the best, in our opinion.

This fund is a great example of value investing. About 50% of its portfolio consists of high-quality REIT equities, while the other 50% is invested in fixed income, including preferreds and bonds from a variety of value-oriented sectors. For investors, this means a stable dividend that's comfortably covered and a value-oriented fund that can be expected to benefit from a rotation out of growth and into value investments. Furthermore, the fixed income portion results in lower price volatility.

REITs

RNP's REIT exposure is primarily to what we consider "blue-chip" REITs.

Source: Cohen & Steers

Looking at their top 10 holdings (reported as of June 30), few would dispute that each of these names are clearly the highest quality picks in their respective sub sectors. Ask any REIT analyst to list the highest quality REITs they can name, and these picks would very likely be on the list.

Rent collections continue to improve, and while COVID-19 has had a real economic impact, these REITs are all well positioned to turn any weakness in the real estate market to their advantage. They have plenty of liquidity at their disposal and the real estate they buy at discounts today will drive their performance for the next decade.

Fixed Income

On the fixed income side, RNP invests in preferred shares and bonds in several defensive industries including banks, insurance and utilities.

Source: RNP Semi-Annual Report June 2020

This provides RNP a lot of diversification relative to some other pure REIT CEFs that we have looked at. RNP uses a combination of equity positions in REITs to capture upside. Yet they limit their downside and improve their stability by investing in less volatile fixed-income investments such as property REITs, banks, insurance, and other industries.

This 50/50 strategy is extremely similar to the overall strategy we employ for our own model portfolio allocation. A sizable fixed-income portfolio ensures steady income, while investments in value equities provides the opportunity for capital gains and dividend growth.

Value

In addition to investing in value stocks that are currently undervalued, RNP itself is trading at a discount to "Net Asset Value" (or NAV). At its current price, RNP is trading at a 10% discount to NAV. In other words, if we were to individually buy every position in the RNP portfolio, we would have to pay 11% more.

Over time, we can expect that discount to shrink. So with RNP we get:

A monthly dividend at a 7.6% annual yield

at a 7.6% annual yield 11% upside to close the large discount to NAV

to close the large discount to NAV An additional 15% upside as RNP's holdings rise back to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Overall, we can expect a 7.6% yield with capital gain potential of 25-30%.

Conclusion

Today, we are focused on harnessing the power of dividends, taking advantage of opportunities that have been mispriced by the market. Fear of missing out is driving investors to throw valuations to the side and buy stocks on the hope that the next investor also will ignore valuations.

We have seen this story before. We saw it in the dot-com bust, we saw it in the housing market before the mortgage crisis. We don't know when it ends, but we know that it doesn't end well. In the long run, valuations matter.

For value investors, it's easy to become discouraged as value investments remain significantly undervalued. Those of us who have been value investing for a long time have experienced this before.

These low valuations we are seeing is an opportunity to build our income stream. RNP is a great example. We can buy RNP at a 7.6% yield. If RNP were trading at NAV, we would only get a 6.7% yield. If RNP were trading at NAV and their "underlying assets" had increased in value in-line with growth stocks, we would be getting a yield closer to 4%.

History tells us that the gap between growth and value will close as both revert to the mean. When that happens, many investors are going to be looking at value stocks and wishing they had bought more when yields were higher. Today, if you buy RNP, you can be happy to collect your dividends while you wait for the rotation from growth to value. This is a lower-risk strategy that I personally use for my own retirement portfolio. I have lived through previous technology bubbles that burst and hurt. Today I'm older (and wiser) and not ready to gamble on high-flying tech stocks, and so are you!

